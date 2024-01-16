On January 16, 2024, the board of directors of A. O. Smith Corporation declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend increase affects the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on February 15 to shareholders of record January 31, 2024.
