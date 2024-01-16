A. O. Smith Corporation specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of water heaters (electric, solar, thermodynamic, gas and condensing water heaters) and boilers for residential and commercial buildings. Also, the group offers water and air treatment and purification systems. At the end of 2022, A. O. Smith Corporation operated 21 production sites located mainly in North America (17). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (64.7%), China (22%), Canada (9.1%) and other (4.2%).

