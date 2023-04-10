Advanced search
A. O. Smith Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/10/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.30 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

A. O. Smith Announces Quarterly Dividend

The dividend is payable on Monday, May 15 to shareholders of record April 28, 2023.

About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

