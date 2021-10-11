A O Smith : Increases Quarterly Dividend Rate

Milwaukee, Wis.- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today approved an eight percent increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.28 per share. The dividend increase affects the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on November 15 to shareholders of record October 29.

"Our dividend increase today reflects our confidence in the large, stable replacement demand inherent in our water heating business, as well as our focus on returning capital to shareholders," said Kevin Wheeler, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are proud to say the five-year compound annual growth rate of our dividend rate is more than 17 percent, and that we have increased our dividend each year for over 25 years."

