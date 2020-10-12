A O Smith : Increases Quarterly Dividend Rate to $0.26 per Share

Milwaukee, Wis.- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today approved an eight percent increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.26 per share. The dividend increase affects the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on November 16 to shareholders of record October 30.

'A. O. Smith values its shareholders and works hard to ensure they are rewarded for investing in our company,' said Kevin Wheeler, chairman and chief executive officer. 'We are proud to say the five-year compound annual growth rate of our dividend rate is more than 22 percent.'

Forward-looking statements

This release contains statements that the Company believes are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'forecast,' 'continue,' 'guidance' or words of similar meaning. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated as of the date of this release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things, the following: negative impacts to the Company's business, including demand for its products, operations and work-force dislocation and disruption, supply chain disruption and liquidity as a result of the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; a failure to recover or a further weakening of the Chinese economy and/or a failure to recover or a further decline in the growth rate of consumer spending or housing sales in China; negative impact to the Company's businesses from international tariffs and trade disputes; potential further weakening in the high efficiency boiler segment in the U.S.; significant volatility in raw material availability and prices; inability of the Company to implement or maintain pricing actions; a failure to recover or further weakening in U.S. residential or commercial construction or instability in the Company's replacement markets; foreign currency fluctuations; the Company's inability to successfully integrate or achieve its strategic objectives resulting from acquisitions; competitive pressures on the Company's businesses; the impact of potential information technology or data security breaches; changes in government regulations or regulatory requirements; and adverse developments in general economic, political and business conditions in key regions of the world. Forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company is under no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributed to the Company, or persons acting on its behalf, are qualified entirely by these cautionary statements.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products. For more, information visit www.aosmith.com.

SOURCE: A. O. Smith Corporation

