Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  A. O. Smith Corporation    AOS

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION

(AOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A O Smith : Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report

01/06/2021 | 07:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Details conservation efforts, greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal and more

Milwaukee, Wis.- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today announced the release of its 2020 Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report, which documents the company's environmental, social and governance activities and performance over the past two years. The 2020 report details the positive impact of A. O. Smith's highly efficient products, highlights the company's commitment to its employees and communities in which it operates and announces its first greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction goal of 10% by 2025.

'We are proud to share the positive impact A. O. Smith is having in the areas of efficiency, energy and water conservation and sustainability, and the forward movement we have made over the past two years to reduce our contribution to global carbon emissions,' said Kevin Wheeler, chairman and chief executive officer. 'The strength of our company and ability to meet these goals are dependent on our employees who live our values and identify opportunities to improve our processes, deliver outstanding performance and bring innovative, high efficiency products to market.'

'The adoption of our first GHG emissions reduction goal is an important step for A. O. Smith to help further advance our innovation efforts as we work to mitigate the impact we have on the environment and be good stewards of the resources we use in our operations,' said Patricia Ackerman, senior vice president, investor relations, treasurer and corporate responsibility & sustainability. 'The goal was developed through a strategic initiative to identify opportunities to further reduce and conserve water, natural gas and electricity consumption and associated GHG emissions. This is a journey for the A. O. Smith organization, and we recognize and are committed to the work to be done to achieve our goals in the coming years.'

The report describes achievements in five key areas: creating innovative, customer-centric and efficient products; maintaining strong operational discipline; practicing responsible supply chain management; being a good place to work; and being an upstanding corporate citizen.

Below are some of the key report highlights:

  • Products with a positive environmental impact represented 28% of 2019 sales.
  • Over 1.2 billion single-use plastic bottles of water were displaced through the sale of water filtration systems and replacements in North America.
  • Sales of high-efficiency water heaters and boilers from our North America business units offset GHG emissions of 222,790 tons and 289,110 tons, respectively.
  • The 2019 Global Employee Engagement Survey had a participation rate of 96% with high scores for employee loyalty and engagement.
  • A total of $1.6 million in donations through the A. O. Smith Foundation's partnerships with 199 nonprofit organizations supported the primary focus areas of education, human services, art and culture and health.

###

Disclaimer

A.O. Smith Corporation published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 12:19:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about A. O. SMITH CORPORATION
07:19aA O SMITH : Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report
PU
01/05A O SMITH : to Hold Fourth Quarter Conference Call on January 28
PR
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Add to 90-Day Trend at A O Smith
MT
2020A O SMITH : Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Presentation
PU
2020SMITH A O CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
2020A O SMITH : SMITH A O CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
2020Significant Insider Sales Reported in Shares of A O Smith (AOS) Extending the..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at A O Smith
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : A O Smith Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020A O SMITH CORPO : ation - A. O. Smith Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Resul..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 814 M - -
Net income 2020 317 M - -
Net cash 2020 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
Yield 2020 1,82%
Capitalization 8 763 M 8 763 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,00x
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 15 100
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart A. O. SMITH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
A. O. Smith Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A. O. SMITH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 57,88 $
Last Close Price 54,27 $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin J. Wheeler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles T. Lauber Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Heideman Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Melissa Scheppele Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Bruce M. Smith Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A. O. SMITH CORPORATION-1.00%8 763
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-1.00%64 629
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI5.36%59 845
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC0.48%35 022
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC2.00%34 400
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB0.15%16 601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ