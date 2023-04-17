A O Smith : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
04/17/2023
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 11, 2023
A. O. Smith Corporation
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
1-475
39-0619790
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
11270 West Park Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin53224
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
(414) 359-4000
(Registrant's telephone number)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
A. O. Corporation (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 11, 2023, for the purposes of the election of the Company's Board of Directors, to hold an advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers, to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, to hold an advisory vote whether the Company will conduct future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers every year, every two years or every three years and to consider a stockholder proposal requesting a Board report assessing inclusion in our workplace.
The voting results for the election of the Company's Board of Directors were as follows:
Class A Common Stock Directors
For
AuthorityWithheld
BrokerNon-Vote
Victoria M. Holt
25,310,091
0
0
Dr. Ilham Kadri
25,310,091
0
0
Christopher L. Mapes
25,310,091
0
0
Ajita G. Rajendra
25,310,055
36
0
Mark D. Smith
25,310,091
0
0
Kevin J. Wheeler
25,310,091
0
0
Common Stock Directors
For
AuthorityWithheld
BrokerNon-Vote
Ronald D. Brown
35,603,689
69,873,911
7,107,303
Earl E. Exum
103,739,272
1,738,328
7,107,303
Michael M. Larsen
103,745,440
1,732,160
7,107,303
Idelle K. Wolf
85,601,819
19,875,781
7,107,303
The advisory voting results for the approval of the compensation of our named executive officers were as follows:
Total Votes
For
33,897,467
Against
1,944,269
Abstain
16,115
Broker Non-Votes
710,730
The voting results for the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, were as follows:
Total Votes
For
35,494,128
Against
1,067,112
Abstain
7,341
Broker Non-Votes
0
The advisory voting results on whether the Company will conduct future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers every year, every two years or every three years were as follows:
Total Votes
One Year
35,571,654
Two Years
43,728
Three Years
223,926
Abstain
18,543
Broker Non-Votes
710,730
The voting results for a stockholder proposal requesting a Board report assessing inclusion in our workplace were as follows:
Total Votes
For
3,223,288
Against
32,569,877
Abstain
64,686
Broker Non-Votes
710,730
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
A. O. SMITH CORPORATION
Date: April 17, 2023
By:
/s/James F. Stern
James F. Stern
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
A.O. Smith Corporation published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 18:37:04 UTC.