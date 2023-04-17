A O Smith : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K











Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 11, 2023

A. O. Smith Corporation

Delaware 1-475 39-0619790

11270 West Park Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin53224

(414) 359-4000

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





A. O. Corporation (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 11, 2023, for the purposes of the election of the Company's Board of Directors, to hold an advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers, to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, to hold an advisory vote whether the Company will conduct future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers every year, every two years or every three years and to consider a stockholder proposal requesting a Board report assessing inclusion in our workplace.





The voting results for the election of the Company's Board of Directors were as follows:

Class A Common Stock Directors For Authority Withheld Broker Non-Vote Victoria M. Holt 25,310,091 0 0 Dr. Ilham Kadri 25,310,091 0 0 Christopher L. Mapes 25,310,091 0 0 Ajita G. Rajendra 25,310,055 36 0 Mark D. Smith 25,310,091 0 0 Kevin J. Wheeler 25,310,091 0 0 Common Stock Directors For Authority Withheld Broker Non-Vote Ronald D. Brown 35,603,689 69,873,911 7,107,303 Earl E. Exum 103,739,272 1,738,328 7,107,303 Michael M. Larsen 103,745,440 1,732,160 7,107,303 Idelle K. Wolf 85,601,819 19,875,781 7,107,303





The advisory voting results for the approval of the compensation of our named executive officers were as follows:

Total Votes For 33,897,467 Against 1,944,269 Abstain 16,115 Broker Non-Votes 710,730





The voting results for the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, were as follows:

Total Votes For 35,494,128 Against 1,067,112 Abstain 7,341 Broker Non-Votes 0





The advisory voting results on whether the Company will conduct future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers every year, every two years or every three years were as follows:

Total Votes One Year 35,571,654 Two Years 43,728 Three Years 223,926 Abstain 18,543 Broker Non-Votes 710,730















The voting results for a stockholder proposal requesting a Board report assessing inclusion in our workplace were as follows:

Total Votes For 3,223,288 Against 32,569,877 Abstain 64,686 Broker Non-Votes 710,730











A. O. SMITH CORPORATION Date: April 17, 2023 By: /s/James F. Stern James F. Stern Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary









