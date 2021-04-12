Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  A. O. Smith Corporation    AOS

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION

(AOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A O Smith : Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/12/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.26 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on May 17 to shareholders of record April 30, 2021.

About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-o-smith-declares-quarterly-dividend-301267110.html

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about A. O. SMITH CORPORATION
05:51pA O SMITH  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
04/05A O SMITH  : to Hold First Quarter Conference Call on April 29
PR
04/05A O SMITH  : Stifel Downgrades AO Smith to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target t..
MT
03/31INSIDER TRENDS : A O Smith Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/18A O SMITH  : Winter 2021 Analyst Presentation
PU
03/12INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at A O Smith Interrupted with Dispo..
MT
03/04SMITH A O CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
03/04A O SMITH  : Nominates Holt and Larsen to Board of Directors
PR
03/03A O SMITH  : UBS Adjusts AO Smith's Price Target to $62 From $60, Maintains Neut..
MT
02/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at A O Smith Receives Stock Award Sells Portion for Tax..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ