MILWAUKEE, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28, and has scheduled an investor conference call to follow at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

A. O. Smith to Hold First Quarter Conference Call

The call can be heard live on the company's website, www.aosmith.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the company's website after the live event. To access the archived audio replay, go to the "Investors" page and select the "First Quarter Conference Call" link.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-o-smith-to-hold-first-quarter-conference-call-on-april-28-2022-301516820.html

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation