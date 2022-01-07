Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. A. O. Smith Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOS   US8318652091

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION

(AOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

A. O. Smith to Hold Fourth Quarter Conference Call on January 27, 2022

01/07/2022 | 05:49pm EST
MILWAUKEE, Wis., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27, and has scheduled an investor conference call to follow at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time)

The call can be heard live on the company's website, www.aosmith.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the company's website after the live event. To access the archived audio replay, go to the "Investors" page and select the "Fourth Quarter Conference Call" link.

About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-o-smith-to-hold-fourth-quarter-conference-call-on-january-27-2022-301456593.html

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
