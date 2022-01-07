A O Smith : to Hold Fourth Quarter Conference Call on January 28

Log in
    AOS   US8318652091

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION

(AOS)
Milwaukee, Wis.-A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27, and has scheduled an investor conference call to follow at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

The call can be heard live on the company's website, www.aosmith.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the company's website after the live event. To access the archived audio replay, go to the "Investors" page and select the "Fourth Quarter Conference Call" link.

###

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 508 M - -
Net income 2021 470 M - -
Net cash 2021 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 13 386 M 13 386 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 74,1%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 84,10 $
Average target price 83,44 $
Spread / Average Target -0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. Wheeler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles T. Lauber Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Heideman Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Melissa Scheppele Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Samuel M. Carver Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A. O. SMITH CORPORATION-2.04%13 386
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-1.09%65 992
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-1.14%56 614
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-1.36%46 362
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-3.46%46 327
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-6.65%28 176