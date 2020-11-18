Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Delårsrapport 3. kvartal 2020 (kun på engelsk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 02:09am EST

Interim Report Q3 2020

November 18, 2020

The Interim Report 3rd Quarter 2020 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Søren Skou, states:

"Despite COVID-19 negatively affecting activities in most of our businesses, our disciplined execution of the strategy led to solid earnings and cash flow growth in Q3. At the same time, we managed to further integrate and simplify the organisation in Ocean & Logistics, we closed the acquisition of KGH Customs Services and continued the integration of Performance Team supporting our strong financial performance in Logistics & Services.

Throughout the pandemic, our main priorities have been keeping our employees safe, keeping our global network and ports operating to serve our customers and supporting the societies we are part of. This continues to be our focus as demand has begun to partially recover.

Our progress in earnings and in our transformation allows us to look confidently past the extraordinary 2020, however we remain well aware of the high level of uncertainty the pandemic and associated lock downs continue to pose in the coming quarters."

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of External Communication, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Attachment

APMM Q3 2020 Interim Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 07:08:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
02:26aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Shipping group Maersk reports third-quarter results in li..
RE
02:09aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Delårsrapport 3. kvartal 2020 (kun på engelsk)
PU
02:07aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Share buy-back program of DKK 10 billion (around USD 1.6 ..
AQ
01:58aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Interim Report Q3 2020
AQ
11/17Industrials Down,. But Not By Much, After Strong Factory Data -- Industrials ..
DJ
11/17A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk Increases 2020 Ebitda Guidance
DJ
11/17A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Upgrading the full year EBITDA guidance for 2020
AQ
11/16A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11/13A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : quaterly earnings release
11/13A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 221 M - -
Net income 2020 2 549 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 1,62%
Capitalization 34 037 M 34 045 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 83 512
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 863,65 $
Last Close Price 1 837,43 $
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adam Banks Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S20.06%34 045
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.114.87%13 967
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-23.40%11 946
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-26.51%5 958
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED53.68%4 986
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-9.51%3 955
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group