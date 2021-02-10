A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Maersk Annual Report 2020 Balance sheet
1
A.P. Moller - Maersk
Annual Report 2020
Consolidated balance sheet at 31 December
Consolidated balance sheet
Amounts in USD million
Note
Assets
Note
2020
2019
6
Intangible assets
5,145
4,219
11
Share capital
3,632
3,774
7
Property, plant and equipment
26,481
27,516
Reserves
26,218
24,324
8
Right-of-use-assets
8,323
8,460
Equity attributable to A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
29,850
28,098
Non-controlling interests
1,004
739
Investments in joint ventures
1,260
1,204
Total equity
30,854
28,837
Investments in associated companies
951
937
17
Other equity investments
107
78
13
Lease liabilities, non-current
7,356
7,295
16
Derivatives
269
161
13
Borrowings, non-current
5,868
7,455
14
Pensions, net assets
225
409
Loan receivables
136
160
14
Pensions and similar obligations
297
272
Other receivables
235
318
15
Provisions
556
636
Financial non-current assets, etc.
3,183
3,267
16
Derivatives
289
328
9
Deferred tax
525
362
9
Deferred tax
249
237
Tax payables
237
335
Total non-current assets
43,381
43,699
Other payables
81
44
Other non-current liabilities
1,985
1,977
Inventories
1,049
1,430
Total non-current liabilities
15,209
16,727
16
Trade receivables
3,634
3,531
13
Lease liabilities, current
1,391
1,282
Tax receivables
238
161
13
Borrowings, current
758
721
16
Derivatives
307
43
Loan receivables
91
239
15
Provisions
725
458
Other receivables
869
857
Trade payables
5,156
5,567
Prepayments
464
520
Tax payables
305
307
Receivables, etc.
5,603
5,351
16
Derivatives
228
87
Other payables
1,279
1,170
Equity investments, etc.
1
2
Deferred income
121
168
Cash and bank balances
5,865
4,768
Other current liabilities
7,814
7,757
10
Assets held for sale or distribution
218
149
10
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale or distribution
91
75
Total current assets
12,736
11,700
Total current liabilities
10,054
9,835
Total assets
56,117
55,399
Total liabilities
25,263
26,562
Total equity and liabilities
56,117
55,399
Equity and liabilities 2020 2019
All news about A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Sales 2020
39 538 M
-
-
Net income 2020
3 165 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
8 860 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
14,1x
Yield 2020
2,15%
Capitalization
40 506 M
40 429 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
1,25x
EV / Sales 2021
1,06x
Nbr of Employees
83 512
Free-Float
40,5%
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Average target price
2 478,83 $
Last Close Price
2 185,01 $
Spread / Highest target
48,9%
Spread / Average Target
13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target
-27,2%
