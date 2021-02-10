Log in
A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Maersk Annual Report 2020 Balance sheet

02/10/2021 | 02:27am EST
1

A.P. Moller - Maersk

Annual Report 2020

Consolidated balance sheet at 31 December

Consolidated balance sheet

Amounts in USD million

Note

Assets

Note

2020

2019

6

Intangible assets

5,145

4,219

11

Share capital

3,632

3,774

7

Property, plant and equipment

26,481

27,516

Reserves

26,218

24,324

8

Right-of-use-assets

8,323

8,460

Equity attributable to A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

29,850

28,098

Non-controlling interests

1,004

739

Investments in joint ventures

1,260

1,204

Total equity

30,854

28,837

Investments in associated companies

951

937

17

Other equity investments

107

78

13

Lease liabilities, non-current

7,356

7,295

16

Derivatives

269

161

13

Borrowings, non-current

5,868

7,455

14

Pensions, net assets

225

409

Loan receivables

136

160

14

Pensions and similar obligations

297

272

Other receivables

235

318

15

Provisions

556

636

Financial non-current assets, etc.

3,183

3,267

16

Derivatives

289

328

9

Deferred tax

525

362

9

Deferred tax

249

237

Tax payables

237

335

Total non-current assets

43,381

43,699

Other payables

81

44

Other non-current liabilities

1,985

1,977

Inventories

1,049

1,430

Total non-current liabilities

15,209

16,727

16

Trade receivables

3,634

3,531

13

Lease liabilities, current

1,391

1,282

Tax receivables

238

161

13

Borrowings, current

758

721

16

Derivatives

307

43

Loan receivables

91

239

15

Provisions

725

458

Other receivables

869

857

Trade payables

5,156

5,567

Prepayments

464

520

Tax payables

305

307

Receivables, etc.

5,603

5,351

16

Derivatives

228

87

Other payables

1,279

1,170

Equity investments, etc.

1

2

Deferred income

121

168

Cash and bank balances

5,865

4,768

Other current liabilities

7,814

7,757

10

Assets held for sale or distribution

218

149

10

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale or distribution

91

75

Total current assets

12,736

11,700

Total current liabilities

10,054

9,835

Total assets

56,117

55,399

Total liabilities

25,263

26,562

Total equity and liabilities

56,117

55,399

Equity and liabilities 2020 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 07:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
