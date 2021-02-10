Log in
A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Maersk Annual Report 2020 Cash flow statement

02/10/2021
A.P. Moller - Maersk

Annual Report 2020

Consolidated cash flow statement

Note

2020

2019

Profit/loss before financial items

4,186

1,725

6,7,8,10

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, net

4,541

4,287

3

Gain on sale of non-current assets, etc., net

-202

-71

Share of profit/loss in joint ventures

-122

-93

Share of profit/loss in associated companies

-177

-136

20

Change in working capital

-239

476

Change in provisions and pension obligations, etc.

158

70

20

Other non-cash items

107

162

Cash flow from operating activities before tax

8,252

6,420

Taxes paid

-424

-501

Cash flow from operating activities

7,828

5,919

20

Purchase of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

-1,322

-2,035

Sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

435

186

21

Acquisition of subsidiaries and activities

-425

-44

21

Sale of subsidiaries and activities

36

-40

Sale of associated companies

-12

46

Dividends received

177

297

Sale of other equity investments

5

2,617

Other financial investments, net

81

-152

Purchase/sale of securities, trading portfolio

1

-1

Cash flow used for investing activities

-1,024

874

Repayment of borrowings

-3,163

-2,533

13

Repayments of lease liabilities

-1,710

-1,291

Proceeds from borrowings

1,303

1,077

Financial income received

92

91

Financial expenses paid

-384

-350

4

Financial expenses paid on lease liabilities

-468

-477

Purchase of own shares

-806

-791

Sale of own shares

30

-

Dividends distributed

-430

-469

Dividends distributed to non-controlling interests

-92

-70

Sale of non-controlling interests

-

-

Acquisition of non-controlling interest

-14

-1

Other equity transactions

24

14

Cash flow from financing activities

-5,618

-4,800

Net cash flow from continuing operations

1,186

1,993

10

Net cash flow from discontinued operations

-

-372

Net cash flow for the period

1,186

1,621

Cash and cash equivalents 1 January

4,758

3,149

Currency translation effect on cash and cash equivalents

-80

-12

Cash and cash equivalents 31 December

5,864

4,758

Of which classified as assets held for sale

-19

-

Cash and cash equivalents 31 December

5,845

4,758

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and bank balances

5,865

4,768

Overdrafts

20

10

Cash and cash equivalents 31 December

5,845

4,758

Consolidated cash flow statement

Amounts in USD million

Cash and bank balances include USD 1.0bn (USD 0.9bn) relating to cash and bank balances in countries with exchange control or other restrictions. These funds are not readily available for general use by the parent com-pany or other subsidiaries.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 07:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
