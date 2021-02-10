A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Maersk Annual Report 2020 Cash flow statement
1
A.P. Moller - Maersk
Annual Report 2020
Consolidated cash flow statement
Note
2020
2019
Profit/loss before financial items
4,186
1,725
6,7,8,10
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, net
4,541
4,287
3
Gain on sale of non-current assets, etc., net
-202
-71
Share of profit/loss in joint ventures
-122
-93
Share of profit/loss in associated companies
-177
-136
20
Change in working capital
-239
476
Change in provisions and pension obligations, etc.
158
70
20
Other non-cash items
107
162
Cash flow from operating activities before tax
8,252
6,420
Taxes paid
-424
-501
Cash flow from operating activities
7,828
5,919
20
Purchase of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
-1,322
-2,035
Sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
435
186
21
Acquisition of subsidiaries and activities
-425
-44
21
Sale of subsidiaries and activities
36
-40
Sale of associated companies
-12
46
Dividends received
177
297
Sale of other equity investments
5
2,617
Other financial investments, net
81
-152
Purchase/sale of securities, trading portfolio
1
-1
Cash flow used for investing activities
-1,024
874
Repayment of borrowings
-3,163
-2,533
13
Repayments of lease liabilities
-1,710
-1,291
Proceeds from borrowings
1,303
1,077
Financial income received
92
91
Financial expenses paid
-384
-350
4
Financial expenses paid on lease liabilities
-468
-477
Purchase of own shares
-806
-791
Sale of own shares
30
-
Dividends distributed
-430
-469
Dividends distributed to non-controlling interests
-92
-70
Sale of non-controlling interests
-
-
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
-14
-1
Other equity transactions
24
14
Cash flow from financing activities
-5,618
-4,800
Net cash flow from continuing operations
1,186
1,993
10
Net cash flow from discontinued operations
-
-372
Net cash flow for the period
1,186
1,621
Cash and cash equivalents 1 January
4,758
3,149
Currency translation effect on cash and cash equivalents
-80
-12
Cash and cash equivalents 31 December
5,864
4,758
Of which classified as assets held for sale
-19
-
Cash and cash equivalents 31 December
5,845
4,758
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and bank balances
5,865
4,768
Overdrafts
20
10
Cash and cash equivalents 31 December
5,845
4,758
Consolidated cash flow statement
Amounts in USD million
Cash and bank balances include USD 1.0bn (USD 0.9bn) relating to cash and bank balances in countries with exchange control or other restrictions. These funds are not readily available for general use by the parent com-pany or other subsidiaries.
