A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Maersk Annual Report 2020 Cash flow statement

2020 2019 Profit/loss before financial items 4,186 1,725 6,7,8,10 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, net 4,541 4,287 3 Gain on sale of non-current assets, etc., net -202 -71 Share of profit/loss in joint ventures -122 -93 Share of profit/loss in associated companies -177 -136 20 Change in working capital -239 476 Change in provisions and pension obligations, etc. 158 70 20 Other non-cash items 107 162 Cash flow from operating activities before tax 8,252 6,420 Taxes paid -424 -501 Cash flow from operating activities 7,828 5,919 20 Purchase of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment -1,322 -2,035 Sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 435 186 21 Acquisition of subsidiaries and activities -425 -44 21 Sale of subsidiaries and activities 36 -40 Sale of associated companies -12 46 Dividends received 177 297 Sale of other equity investments 5 2,617 Other financial investments, net 81 -152 Purchase/sale of securities, trading portfolio 1 -1 Cash flow used for investing activities -1,024 874 Repayment of borrowings -3,163 -2,533 13 Repayments of lease liabilities -1,710 -1,291 Proceeds from borrowings 1,303 1,077 Financial income received 92 91 Financial expenses paid -384 -350 4 Financial expenses paid on lease liabilities -468 -477 Purchase of own shares -806 -791 Sale of own shares 30 - Dividends distributed -430 -469 Dividends distributed to non-controlling interests -92 -70 Sale of non-controlling interests - - Acquisition of non-controlling interest -14 -1 Other equity transactions 24 14 Cash flow from financing activities -5,618 -4,800 Net cash flow from continuing operations 1,186 1,993 10 Net cash flow from discontinued operations - -372 Net cash flow for the period 1,186 1,621 Cash and cash equivalents 1 January 4,758 3,149 Currency translation effect on cash and cash equivalents -80 -12 Cash and cash equivalents 31 December 5,864 4,758 Of which classified as assets held for sale -19 - Cash and cash equivalents 31 December 5,845 4,758 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and bank balances 5,865 4,768 Overdrafts 20 10 Cash and cash equivalents 31 December 5,845 4,758

Cash and bank balances include USD 1.0bn (USD 0.9bn) relating to cash and bank balances in countries with exchange control or other restrictions. These funds are not readily available for general use by the parent com-pany or other subsidiaries.