A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Maersk Annual Report 2020 investor presentation

02/10/2021
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Full year 2020 investor and analyst presentation

Date: 10 February 2021

Conference Call: 11:00 CET Webcast: investor.maersk.com

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, many of which are beyond the control of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM), may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations contained in this presentation.

Comparative figures

Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons refer to y/y changes.

Annual Report 2020

Annual Report 2020 and Q4 2020

Key statements

3 Annual Report 2020

Key statements

Highlights for FY 2020

Strong performance with significant progress in global integrator strategy

  • Significant progress in the strategy to become the integrator of container

logistics offering broad services from Ocean and air transport to port services, inland transportation to a broad set of logistical capabilities including warehousing, cold storage and supply chain management.

  • The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted our business, customer demands and global supply chains throughout the year and demanded a high degree of agility and flexibility in the operations.

  • We delivered excellent, value creating results in 2020 with considerable improvement in ROIC and Free Cash Flow, driven by the significant increase in operational performance, particularly in Ocean and Logistics, leading to an underlying EBITDA of USD 8.3bn and by continued capital discipline.

  • In 2020 USD 1.3bn has been distributed to shareholders, through dividends and share-buy back and for the financial year 2020 a dividend of DKK 330 per share up from DKK 150/share, is proposed by the Board of Directors to be approved at the AGM on the 23rd March.

Annual Report 2020

Revenue

39.7bn

(2.2%)

CFFO

7.8bn

cash conversion 95%

ROIC underlying, LTM

9.6%

(3.2%)

EBITDA

8.2bn

(+44%)

Free cash flow*

4.6bn

(+99%)

NIBD (USD)

9.2bn

(11.7bn)

* Free cash flow (FCF) comprises of cash flow from operating activities, purchase/sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment, dividends received, repayments of lease liabilities, financial payments and financial expenses paid on lease liabilities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 11:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 538 M - -
Net income 2020 3 165 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 860 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 40 506 M 40 429 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 83 512
Free-Float 40,5%
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2 479,62 $
Last Close Price 2 185,01 $
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adam Banks Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-1.36%40 429
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT10.34%21 850
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.00%19 066
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED13.98%6 600
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA20.77%4 681
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.3.93%3 886
