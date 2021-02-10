A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Maersk Annual Report 2020 investor presentation

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Full year 2020 investor and analyst presentation

Date: 10 February 2021

Conference Call: 11:00 CET Webcast: investor.maersk.com

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, many of which are beyond the control of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM), may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations contained in this presentation.

Comparative figures

Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons refer to y/y changes.

2

Annual Report 2020

Annual Report 2020 and Q4 2020

Key statements

3 Annual Report 2020

Key statements

Highlights for FY 2020

Strong performance with significant progress in global integrator strategy

• Significant progress in the strategy to become the integrator of container

logistics offering broad services from Ocean and air transport to port services, inland transportation to a broad set of logistical capabilities including warehousing, cold storage and supply chain management.

• The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted our business, customer demands and global supply chains throughout the year and demanded a high degree of agility and flexibility in the operations.

• We delivered excellent, value creating results in 2020 with considerable improvement in ROIC and Free Cash Flow, driven by the significant increase in operational performance, particularly in Ocean and Logistics, leading to an underlying EBITDA of USD 8.3bn and by continued capital discipline.

• In 2020 USD 1.3bn has been distributed to shareholders, through dividends and share-buy back and for the financial year 2020 a dividend of DKK 330 per share up from DKK 150/share, is proposed by the Board of Directors to be approved at the AGM on the 23rd March.

4

Annual Report 2020

Revenue

39.7bn

(2.2%)

CFFO

7.8bn

cash conversion 95%

ROIC underlying, LTM

9.6%

(3.2%)

EBITDA

8.2bn

(+44%)

Free cash flow*

4.6bn

(+99%)

NIBD (USD)

9.2bn

(11.7bn)

* Free cash flow (FCF) comprises of cash flow from operating activities, purchase/sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment, dividends received, repayments of lease liabilities, financial payments and financial expenses paid on lease liabilities.