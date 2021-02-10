Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Maersk boosted by trade recovery, but misses forecasts

02/10/2021 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Worker is seen next to Maersk shipping containers at a logistics center near Tianjin por

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A surge in demand for goods like furniture and exercise equipment from locked-down consumers has sparked a jump in shipping rates, boosting profits for Danish freight giant Maersk, the company said on Wednesday.

Yet shares in the world's largest container shipping line fell as much as 8% as it missed analysts' lofty forecasts for the end of last year and gave more cautious guidance for 2021 than anticipated.

Maersk's ocean shipping business, its largest division, "performed at record level in the quarter as a consequence of the strong rebound of demand," CEO Soren Skou said in a statement.

Helped by record high freight rates and low fuel prices, fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) leapt 85% to $2.71 billion from a year earlier. However, that was below the $3.06 billion forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the company.

"Our continued progress makes us confident that we will continue to grow the earnings of the company as the economic situation normalises in 2021 and beyond," Skou said.

The global shipping industry quickly recovered last year from the pandemic-related halt in trade around the world, boosted in particular by higher retail sales in the United States.

Maersk expects global container trade to rise 3-5% in 2021 after declining 2% last year.

The majority of consumer goods are ferried by container ship operators like Maersk. Container ships have been sailing at full load since August - something that has not happened in a decade.

Maersk expects EBITDA of $8.5 billion-$10.5 billion this year, compared with the $10.3 billion expected by analysts and $8.3 billion achieved last year.

Maersk shares were down 6.3% at 0814 GMT.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen. Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen


© Reuters 2021
All news about A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
02:41aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk boosted by trade recovery, but misses forecasts
RE
01:54aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tra..
AQ
12:50aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk Annual Report 2020 investor presentation
PU
02/09EUROPE : European shares gain on SocGen earnings, stimulus hopes
RE
02/09A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02/09A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
02/09A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Accounting Policies 2020
PU
02/09A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk Profit Rises Amid Surging Demand, Freight Rates
DJ
02/09Maersk Returns to Profit in FY20; Dividend Soars
MT
02/09A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk Annual Report 2020 Cash flow statement
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 538 M - -
Net income 2020 3 165 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 860 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 40 506 M 40 429 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 83 512
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2 479,62 $
Last Close Price 2 185,01 $
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adam Banks Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-1.36%40 429
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT10.34%21 850
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.00%19 066
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED13.98%6 600
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA20.77%4 681
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.3.93%3 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ