A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Maersk sees first-quarter boost from strong container demand

02/10/2021 | 02:33am EST
Worker is seen next to Maersk shipping containers at a logistics center near Tianjin por

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk said on Wednesday that a surge in demand for container shipping will boost earnings in the first quarter and that it expects higher profits this year.

Increased demand for goods like furniture, exercise equipment and home improvement goods from shoppers sheltering at home during the pandemic has triggered a spike in shipping rates, boosting Maersk's earnings.

Maersk's ocean shipping business, its largest division, "performed at record level in the quarter as a consequence of the strong rebound of demand," CEO Soren Skou said in a statement.

"Our continued progress makes us confident that we will continue to grow the earnings of the company as the economic situation normalises in 2021 and beyond," Skou said.

The world's largest container shipping line, Maersk said it expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before restructuring and integration costs of $8.5 billion-$10.5 billion this year, up from $8.3 billion last year.

In the fourth quarter last year, EBITDA rose 85% to $2.71 billion, beating the 2.68 billion forecast by analysts.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 538 M - -
Net income 2020 3 165 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 860 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 40 506 M 40 429 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 83 512
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2 478,83 $
Last Close Price 2 185,01 $
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adam Banks Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-1.36%40 429
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT11.86%21 872
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.00%18 402
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED13.98%6 323
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA20.77%4 734
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-17.17%4 713
