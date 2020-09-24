Flying Dutchman: Cargoes of Iranian fuel seized by U.S. remain at sea

HOUSTON/MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Tankers carrying
Iranian gasoline that was confiscated by the U.S. government and
became embroiled in a court ownership battle have struggled to
discharge in the United States, shifting course over the last
week.
The U.S. Department of Justice last month seized over 1
million barrels of Iranian fuel onboard four privately-owned
tankers bound for Venezuela, part of Washington's efforts to
disrupt trade between the two sanctioned nations.
The fuel has been at sea ever since, aboard two separate
vessels that took the fuel in July and have zig-zagged at sea as
they search for a terminal to discharge.
The July seizure initially appeared a win for President
Donald Trump's efforts to isolate the two nations. But the
ownership fight has created a legal limbo with neither vessel
able to discharge.
On Tuesday, companies that claim ownership of the fuel asked
a U.S. judge to release the cargoes, arguing the U.S. forfeiture
"relies on a series of unfounded assumptions." Mobin
International, Oman Fuel and Sohar Fuel have said the gasoline
was bound for customers in Peru and Colombia, not Venezuela.
The DOJ maintains the gasoline originated with firms tied to
the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and shippers took steps
to mask ownership. The fuel was properly seized under U.S.
sanctions against Iran, according to a DOJ court filing
supporting the seizure. (https://tinyurl.com/y4352p63)
Liberia-flagged tanker Euroforce, the first to arrive in
U.S. waters with fuel, has been off the coast of Texas for two
weeks. It secured a cargo agent and proposed to discharge at
Freeport, Texas, but retreated to an anchorage off Galveston,
according to Refinitiv Eikon data and Brazos Pilots Association.
The second vessel, Singapore-flagged Maersk Progress, was
due at Houston on Monday. Its transponder signal was interrupted
last week and it reappeared on Thursday in the Atlantic Ocean
off Florida's coast, according to Eikon tracking data. As of
Sep. 24, its Automatic Identification System data continued to
show its destination was Houston.
An attorney for the three companies claiming ownership
declined to comment. Spokesmen for the Department of Justice and
Maersk declined to comment, citing the lawsuit and contract
provisions, respectively.
Until the tankers can deliver the fuel to onshore tanks, the
United States might face demurrage fees to keep the gasoline on
the vessels.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston and Marianna Parraga
in Mexico City; additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in London
Editing by Marguerita Choy)