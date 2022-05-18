Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAERSK A   DK0010244425

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/18 10:06:30 am EDT
20000.00 DKK   -1.09%
09:58aNotification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
GL
05/17Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
05/17Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares

05/18/2022 | 09:58am EDT
All news about A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Analyst Recommendations on A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 76 042 M - -
Net income 2022 23 527 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,28x
Yield 2022 17,7%
Capitalization 53 349 M 53 349 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 926,44 $
Average target price 3 627,47 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Mærsk Uggla Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-7.16%53 349
HAPAG-LLOYD AG64.77%84 492
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-11.86%53 349
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.59%32 118
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED27.23%20 476
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION-3.72%13 708