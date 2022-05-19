Log in
Homepage
Equities
Denmark
Nasdaq Copenhagen
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
News
Summary
MAERSK A
DK0010244425
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
(MAERSK A)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
05/19 04:43:34 am EDT
19075.00
DKK
-5.29%
03:53a
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
GL
05/18
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
GL
05/17
Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
05/19/2022 | 03:53am EDT
See the attached file.
Attachment
Executives' trade with shares_18052022 - Morten H. Engelstoft
All news about A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
03:53a
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - M..
GL
05/18
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - M..
GL
05/17
Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
05/17
Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05/17
Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05/16
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - M..
GL
05/16
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
05/10
U.S. importers turn to prayer and the President as West Coast port labor talks begin
RE
05/10
Maersk Drilling Wins $21 Million Contract Extension For Mærsk Developer Rig In Brazil
MT
05/09
Noble Says UK Regulator to Review Proposed Rig Sale in Maersk Drilling Deal
MT
Analyst Recommendations on A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
02/01
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
: Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/18
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
: Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
2021
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
: Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
76 042 M
-
-
Net income 2022
23 527 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
8 246 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
2,24x
Yield 2022
17,9%
Capitalization
52 819 M
52 819 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,59x
EV / Sales 2023
0,70x
Nbr of Employees
95 000
Free-Float
42,2%
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
2 888,12 $
Average target price
3 627,47 $
Spread / Average Target
25,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou
Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Mærsk Uggla
Chairman
Navneet Kapoor
EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
-7.53%
52 819
HAPAG-LLOYD AG
61.52%
82 522
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
-12.71%
52 819
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
-16.40%
31 981
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
29.12%
20 780
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION
-2.89%
13 776
