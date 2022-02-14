Log in
    MAERSK A   DK0010244425

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/14 05:20:57 am
21520 DKK   -2.45%
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

02/14/2022 | 05:08am EST
Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 7 February to Friday 11 February:                
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)31,832 644,304,664
7 February 202230020,672.07006,201,621
8 February 202230020,668.93006,200,679
9 February 202223021,214.78004,879,399
10 February 202223021,961.83005,051,221
11 February 202223021,848.17005,025,079
Total 7-11 February 20221,290 27,357,999
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,36721,207.751528,990,996
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)34,489 700,653,660
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)34,489 700,653,660
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)193,357 4,182,516,021
7 February 20222,50721,948.870055,025,817
8 February 20222,50722,076.210055,345,058
9 February 20222,15522,524.260048,539,780
10 February 20222,15523,384.980050,394,632
11 February 20222,15523,225.490050,050,931
Total 7-11 February 202211,479 259,356,219
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,14822,564.656493,598,195
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)208,984 4,535,470,434
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)208,984 4,535,470,434

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                    

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 135,330 A shares and 637,823 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.99% of the share capital.                                                                                                                                           
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 14 February 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 70 451 M - -
Net income 2022 21 545 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,03x
Yield 2022 13,2%
Capitalization 64 700 M 64 700 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 3 590,85 $
Average target price 4 005,40 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S1.29%64 700
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-0.09%64 700
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-7.22%51 517
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.04%40 702
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED6.33%17 223
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA11.42%14 225