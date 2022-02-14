Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 7 February to Friday 11 February:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 31,832 644,304,664 7 February 2022 300 20,672.0700 6,201,621 8 February 2022 300 20,668.9300 6,200,679 9 February 2022 230 21,214.7800 4,879,399 10 February 2022 230 21,961.8300 5,051,221 11 February 2022 230 21,848.1700 5,025,079 Total 7-11 February 2022 1,290 27,357,999 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,367 21,207.7515 28,990,996 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 34,489 700,653,660 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 34,489 700,653,660 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 193,357 4,182,516,021 7 February 2022 2,507 21,948.8700 55,025,817 8 February 2022 2,507 22,076.2100 55,345,058 9 February 2022 2,155 22,524.2600 48,539,780 10 February 2022 2,155 23,384.9800 50,394,632 11 February 2022 2,155 23,225.4900 50,050,931 Total 7-11 February 2022 11,479 259,356,219 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,148 22,564.6564 93,598,195 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 208,984 4,535,470,434 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 208,984 4,535,470,434

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 135,330 A shares and 637,823 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.99% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 14 February 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

