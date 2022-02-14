Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 7 February to Friday 11 February:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value, A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
31,832
644,304,664
7 February 2022
300
20,672.0700
6,201,621
8 February 2022
300
20,668.9300
6,200,679
9 February 2022
230
21,214.7800
4,879,399
10 February 2022
230
21,961.8300
5,051,221
11 February 2022
230
21,848.1700
5,025,079
Total 7-11 February 2022
1,290
27,357,999
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
1,367
21,207.7515
28,990,996
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
34,489
700,653,660
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
34,489
700,653,660
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value, B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
193,357
4,182,516,021
7 February 2022
2,507
21,948.8700
55,025,817
8 February 2022
2,507
22,076.2100
55,345,058
9 February 2022
2,155
22,524.2600
48,539,780
10 February 2022
2,155
23,384.9800
50,394,632
11 February 2022
2,155
23,225.4900
50,050,931
Total 7-11 February 2022
11,479
259,356,219
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
4,148
22,564.6564
93,598,195
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
208,984
4,535,470,434
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
208,984
4,535,470,434
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 135,330 A shares and 637,823 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.99% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 14 February 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106 Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901