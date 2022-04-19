Log in
    MAERSK A   DK0010244425

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK A)
04/19
18560.00 DKK   +4.56%
03:30aNotification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
GL
03:25aTransactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
03:25aTransactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

04/19/2022 | 03:25am EDT
Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 11 April to Wednesday 13 April:     
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)52,268 1,057,274,493
11 April 202234017,386.91005,911,549
12 April 202234017,281.44005,875,690
13 April 202234017,443.50005,930,790
Total 11-13 April 20221,020 17,718,029
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 13 April 2022*1,08117,370.616718,777,637
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)54,369 1,093,770,158
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)54,369 1,093,770,158
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)294,112 6,327,978,818
11 April 20221,70817,810.410030,420,180
12 April 20221,70817,713.760030,255,102
13 April 20221,70817,897.030030,568,127
Total 11-13 April 20225,124 91,243,410
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 13 April 2022*3,28017,807.066758,407,179
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)302,516 6,477,629,406
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)302,516 6,477,629,406

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                           

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 155,210 A shares and 731,355 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.58% of the share capital.
                                                                                                                         
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Page 1 of 2

Copenhagen, 19 April 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

  

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


