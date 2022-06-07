Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 30 May to Friday 3 June:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 69,816 1,395,291,280 30 May 2022 350 20,514.8000 7,180,180 31 May 2022 400 19,959.9000 7,983,960 1 June 2022 280 20,359.7500 5,700,730 2 June 2022 270 20,607.1900 5,563,941 3 June 2022 280 21,118.7900 5,913,261 Total 30 May - 3 June 1,580 32,342,073 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 June 2022* 1,674 20,469.6661 34,266,221 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 14,367 287,362,675 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 73,070 1,461,899,573 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 365,646 7,735,629,911 30 May 2022 1,401 20,723.9500 29,034,254 31 May 2022 1,602 20,200.1300 32,360,608 1 June 2022 1,121 20,582.1600 23,072,601 2 June 2022 1,081 20,908.1700 22,601,732 3 June 2022 1,121 21,340.1300 23,922,286 Total 30 May - 3 June 6,326 130,991,481 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 June 2022* 5,080 20,706.8418 105,190,756 Bought from the Foundation* 1,611 20,706.8418 33,358,722 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 57,971 1,179,803,185 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 378,663 8,005,170,871

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 41,238 A shares and 260,287 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.61% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 3 June 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

Page 2 of 2

Attachments