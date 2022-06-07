Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 30 May to Friday 3 June:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value, A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
69,816
1,395,291,280
30 May 2022
350
20,514.8000
7,180,180
31 May 2022
400
19,959.9000
7,983,960
1 June 2022
280
20,359.7500
5,700,730
2 June 2022
270
20,607.1900
5,563,941
3 June 2022
280
21,118.7900
5,913,261
Total 30 May - 3 June
1,580
32,342,073
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 June 2022*
1,674
20,469.6661
34,266,221
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
14,367
287,362,675
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
73,070
1,461,899,573
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value, B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
365,646
7,735,629,911
30 May 2022
1,401
20,723.9500
29,034,254
31 May 2022
1,602
20,200.1300
32,360,608
1 June 2022
1,121
20,582.1600
23,072,601
2 June 2022
1,081
20,908.1700
22,601,732
3 June 2022
1,121
21,340.1300
23,922,286
Total 30 May - 3 June
6,326
130,991,481
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 June 2022*
5,080
20,706.8418
105,190,756
Bought from the Foundation*
1,611
20,706.8418
33,358,722
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
57,971
1,179,803,185
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
378,663
8,005,170,871
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 41,238 A shares and 260,287 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.61% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 3 June 2022
