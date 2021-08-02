Log in
    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Shipping giant Maersk hikes full-year outlook after strong second-quarter

08/02/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Mobile cranes prepare to stack containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk on Monday significantly hiked its outlook for the year after posting strong preliminary results as chaotic conditions in the global supply chain have pushed freight rates up.

"The strong quarterly performance is mainly driven by the continuation of the exceptional market situation with strong rebound in demand causing bottlenecks in the supply chains and equipment shortage," Maersk said in a statement.

Maersk now forecasts full-year underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the range of $14 billion-15.5 billion, up from a previous estimate of between $9 billion-11 billion.

The company also posted preliminary second-quarter revenue of $14.2 billion and EBIT of $4.1 billion.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 619 M - -
Net income 2021 11 129 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 265 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,86x
Yield 2021 7,00%
Capitalization 51 766 M 51 808 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 83 624
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 779,68 $
Average target price 3 000,74 $
Spread / Average Target 7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S28.10%51 707
HAPAG-LLOYD AG98.26%37 988
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.79.20%34 589
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION310.26%14 619
HMM CO.,LTD177.06%14 077
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED100.00%11 641