A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Maersk Q1 2021 teleconference presentation.pdf

Date: 5 May 2021
Conference Call: 11:00 CET
Webcast: investor.maersk.com
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
Q1 2021 Interim Results
Forward-lookingstatements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, many of which are beyond the control of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM), may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations contained in this presentation.
Comparative figures
Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons refer to y/y changes.
Q1 2021
Interim report Q1 2021
Key statements
Key statements
Highlights for Q1 2021
Record high profit and continued progress in global integrator strategy
Revenue grew by 30% to USD 12.4bn driven by higher demand across most segments and significantly higher freight rates in Ocean. Revenue in Logistics & Services increased by 42% and by 24% in Terminals.
EBITDA increased to USD 4.0bn reflecting a margin of 32.5% and EBIT increased to USD 3.1bn contributing with a margin of 24.9%, mainly driven by Ocean and with good progress in Logistics & Services and Terminals.
Free cash flow increased to USD 2.4bn, driven by the significant increase in CCFO related to the higher profit and the continued low CAPEX.
Following the strong Q1 2021, the full-year guidance for 2021 for underlying EBITDA is between USD 13.0-15.0bn and underlying EBIT between 9.0-11.0bn and free cash flow of minimum USD 7bn as announced on 26 April 2021.
Revenue
12.4bn
(+30%)
EBIT
3.1bn
(+461%)
ROIC, LTM
15.7%
(3.8%)
EBITDA
4.0bn
(+166%)
Free cash flow*
2.4bn
(+433%)
NIBD (USD)
7.7bn
(12.0bn)
The remaining share buy back program will be accelerated to be completed in September and will be followed by a new, additional, share buy back programme of approx. USD 5bn over 24 months.
Free cash flow (FCF) comprises of cash flow from operating activities, purchase/sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment, dividends received, repayments of lease liabilities, financial payments and financial expenses paid on lease liabilities.
Key statements
Transformation dashboard for Q1 2021
Significant improvement in ROIC, and strong progress in Logistics & Services and Terminals
Growing the business is measured by the focus ongrowth in organic revenue in Logistics & Services and Terminals, which increased by 26% to USD 2.8bn.
Profitability in Logistics & Services measured by EBITA, increased to USD 150m.
Progress incommercial synergies, both organically and inorganically, from the revenue growth between Logistics & Services and top 200 Ocean customers increased 68% to USD 893m.
Progress on thecommercial digitalisation and product offering in Ocean, is in the first phase measured via Maersk SPOT volume share of total short-term volumes, which came at 36% in Q1, unchanged compared to Q4 2020.
USDm
Q1
Q1
FY
2021
2020
2020
Growth
2,756
2,182
9,624
Organic revenue in Logistics & Services and Terminals
Profitability
150
30
289
EBITA in Logistics & Services
Commercial synergies
Logistics & Services revenue with top 200 Ocean
893
531
2,647
customers
Commercial digitalisation and product offering in Ocean
Maersk SPOT volume share in % of total short-term
36%
15%
36%
volumes*
Long-term metric
Return on invested capital (ROIC) - LTM
15.7%
3.8%
9.4%
Underlying Return on invested capital (ROIC) - LTM
15.9%
3.8%
9.6%
*Maersk SPOT volume share of total short-term volumes of all brands is based on the last 4 week of the period shown.
