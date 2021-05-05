Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

A P Møller Mærsk A/S : Maersk Q1 2021 teleconference presentation.pdf

05/05/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: 5 May 2021

Conference Call: 11:00 CET

Webcast: investor.maersk.com

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Q1 2021 Interim Results

Forward-lookingstatements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, many of which are beyond the control of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM), may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations contained in this presentation.

Comparative figures

Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons refer to y/y changes.

2

Q1 2021

Interim report Q1 2021

Key statements

3

Q1 2021

Key statements

Highlights for Q1 2021

Record high profit and continued progress in global integrator strategy

  • Revenue grew by 30% to USD 12.4bn driven by higher demand across most segments and significantly higher freight rates in Ocean. Revenue in Logistics & Services increased by 42% and by 24% in Terminals.
  • EBITDA increased to USD 4.0bn reflecting a margin of 32.5% and EBIT increased to USD 3.1bn contributing with a margin of 24.9%, mainly driven by Ocean and with good progress in Logistics & Services and Terminals.
  • Free cash flow increased to USD 2.4bn, driven by the significant increase in CCFO related to the higher profit and the continued low CAPEX.
  • Following the strong Q1 2021, the full-year guidance for 2021 for underlying EBITDA is between USD 13.0-15.0bn and underlying EBIT between 9.0-11.0bn and free cash flow of minimum USD 7bn as announced on 26 April 2021.

Revenue

12.4bn

(+30%)

EBIT

3.1bn

(+461%)

ROIC, LTM

15.7%

(3.8%)

EBITDA

4.0bn

(+166%)

Free cash flow*

2.4bn

(+433%)

NIBD (USD)

7.7bn

(12.0bn)

  • The remaining share buy back program will be accelerated to be completed in September and will be followed by a new, additional, share buy back programme of approx. USD 5bn over 24 months.
  • Free cash flow (FCF) comprises of cash flow from operating activities, purchase/sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment, dividends received, repayments of lease liabilities, financial payments and financial expenses paid on lease liabilities.

4 Q1 2021

Key statements

Transformation dashboard for Q1 2021

Significant improvement in ROIC, and strong progress in Logistics & Services and Terminals

  • Growing the business is measured by the focus on growth in organic revenue in Logistics & Services and Terminals, which increased by 26% to USD 2.8bn.
  • Profitability in Logistics & Services measured by EBITA, increased to USD 150m.
  • Progress in commercial synergies, both organically and inorganically, from the revenue growth between Logistics & Services and top 200 Ocean customers increased 68% to USD 893m.
  • Progress on the commercial digitalisation and product offering in Ocean, is in the first phase measured via Maersk SPOT volume share of total short-term volumes, which came at 36% in Q1, unchanged compared to Q4 2020.

USDm

Q1

Q1

FY

2021

2020

2020

Growth

2,756

2,182

9,624

Organic revenue in Logistics & Services and Terminals

Profitability

150

30

289

EBITA in Logistics & Services

Commercial synergies

Logistics & Services revenue with top 200 Ocean

893

531

2,647

customers

Commercial digitalisation and product offering in Ocean

Maersk SPOT volume share in % of total short-term

36%

15%

36%

volumes*

Long-term metric

Return on invested capital (ROIC) - LTM

15.7%

3.8%

9.4%

Underlying Return on invested capital (ROIC) - LTM

15.9%

3.8%

9.6%

*Maersk SPOT volume share of total short-term volumes of all brands is based on the last 4 week of the period shown.

5 Q1 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 06:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
02:07aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S  : .P. Moller - Mersk Q1 2021 Interim Report
PU
02:07aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S  : Maersk Q1 2021 teleconference presentation.pdf
PU
01:56aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S  : Acceleration of current share buy-back program and commi..
AQ
05/04A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S  : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tr..
AQ
05/03A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S  : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tr..
AQ
05/03A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S  : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
AQ
04/28A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK  : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
04/27Maersk Upgrades Full-Year Guidance Following Strong Q1 Update
MT
04/27A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S  : Maersk lifts outlook on surging demand, shares jump
RE
04/27Maersk Upgrades Guidance Amid Surging Demand and Freight Rates
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 805 M - -
Net income 2021 6 933 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,65x
Yield 2021 3,35%
Capitalization 45 246 M 45 260 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 83 624
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2 636,30 $
Last Close Price 2 421,81 $
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S10.26%45 260
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT72.91%33 701
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.76.34%32 447
HMM CO.,LTD155.56%11 384
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED69.68%10 707
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED80.70%10 359
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ