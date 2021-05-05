A P Møller Mærsk A/S : .P. Moller - Mersk Q1 2021 Interim Report

16 Statement of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board
The Interim Report for Q1 2021 of
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (further referred to as A.P. Moller - Maersk as the consolidated group of companies) has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and adopted by the EU and additional Danish disclosure requirements for interim financial reporting of listed companies.
The interim consolidated financial statements have not been subject to audit or review.
Comparative figures
Unless otherwise stated, all figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding figures for the same period prior year.
Forward-looking statements
The interim report contains forward-looking state- ments. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of A.P. Moller - Maersk, may cause the actual development and results to differ materially from expectations contained in the interim report.
"A.P. Moller - Maersk delivered an exceptionally strong performance in Q1 2021 with a record profit for the quarter.
The high growth and profitability were driven by solid demand across Ocean, Logistics and Terminals, coupled with strong freight rates. Strong demand combined with bottle necks, lack of capacity and equipment shortage in the global supply chains drove freight rates up significantly.
While the pandemic continues to impact the industry with a temporary economic upside coupled with significant operational challenges, our focus remains on the long- term transformation of our business, prioritising our customer's wish for connected logistic services now and in the future. The need for a strong and accountable logistics partner was evident during the quarter and our integrator-strategy was validated by strong customer support and growth.
In Ocean, EBITDA almost tripled reflecting strong volumes, significant increases in freight rates and lower bunker fuel prices.
Logistics & Services continued its strong growth momentum, driven by organic growth and margin expansion, but also positive synergies from the acquisitions of Performance Team and KGH.
Also, Terminals & Towage had a strong performance, led by terminals with growth in volumes and higher storage income, given congestions in multiple locations.
Those exceptional results came in a persisting difficult environment where countries are still contending with the effects of the pandemic. We have continued to dedicate significant efforts to the safety of our employees and contribute to the societies where we operate, this quarter with a particular emphasis in India.
Overall, I am very pleased with Q1. The strong profitability, with an EBIT of USD 3.1bn compared to USD 552m a year ago led to a ROIC of 15.7% and very strong free cash flow.
Given the strong start of the year and that we now expect the current dynamics to last into the fourth quarter, we have upgraded our guidance significantly. Further- more, we will accelerate the current share buy-back programme for it to be completed as early as September and will subsequently launch a new, additional share buy-back programme of approximately USD 5bn over two years."
A.P. Moller - Maersk delivered a record performance in Q1 2021 with a significant increase in revenue, EBITDA and EBIT. Profit for the period almost equalled the profit for the full year 2020. Business in Q1, particular in Ocean, was strongly impacted by the significant distortion of demand caused by the ongoing pandemic. Higher demand, mainly on headhaul volumes from exports out of Asia, triggered significant bottlenecks which in turn implied a sharp increase in short-term rates and contract renegotiations.
Revenue increased by 30% or USD 2.9bn to USD 12.4bn (USD 9.6bn), driven by an increase in Ocean of 31% or USD 2.2bn, while revenue increased in Logistics & Services by 42% or USD 603m. In Terminals & Towage, revenue increased by 20% or USD 178m while Manufacturing & Others saw an increase of USD 47m.
EBITDA increased to USD 4.0bn (USD 1.5bn), with 85% coming from Ocean and the EBITDA margin increased to 32.5% (15.9%).
EBIT increased to USD 3.1bn (USD 552m) as a result of a significantly improved EBITDA. The EBIT margin increased to 24.9% (5.8%).
EBIT in Ocean increased to USD 2.7bn (USD 348m), driven by higher volumes and increase in freight rates and bunker cost reductions from lower fuel prices in Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020.
In Logistics & Services, EBIT increased to USD 139m (USD 29m) reflecting the significant growth in revenue driven by strong performance across all product offerings.
In Terminals & Towage, gateway EBIT increased to USD 239m (USD 162m), driven by higher volumes, higher storage income due to congestions and the consolidation of Pipavav, India.
Free cash flow increased to USD 2.4bn (USD 445m) due to disciplined CAPEX at USD 329m (USD 310m) and good cash flow from operating activities increasing to USD 3.4bn (USD 1.2bn), driven by the significant increase in EBITDA.
Return on invested capital (ROIC), last twelve months, increased to 15.7% (3.8%), as earnings improved and invested capital declined slightly.
Net interest-bearing debt decreased to USD 7.7bn (USD 9.2bn end of 2020), as free cash flow of USD 2.4bn was used for dividends of USD 889m and share buy-back of USD 333m, and a net decrease in lease liabilities of USD 324m. Excluding lease liabilities, the Group had a net cash position of USD 677m (debt of USD 485m end of 2020).
Given the strong cash flow generation and balance sheet the Board of Directors has decided to accelerate the remaining share buy-back programme to be completed within the next five months.
The guidance for the underlying EBITDA is expected to be in the range of USD 13.0bn-15.0bn and the underlying EBIT in the range of USD 9.0-11.0bn, as announced on 26 April 2021.
Profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA)
4,039
1,521
8,226
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, net
1,025
1,073
4,541
Gain on sale of non-current assets, etc., net
7
19
202
Share of profit/loss in joint ventures and associated companies
76
85
299
Profit/loss before financial items (EBIT)
3,097
552
4,186
Financial items, net
-230
-215
-879
Profit/loss before tax
2,867
337
3,307
Tax
150
128
407
Profit/loss for the period
2,717
209
2,900
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S' share
2,697
197
2,850
Underlying profit/loss1
2,712
197
2,960
Balance sheet
Total assets
56,734
53,990
56,117
Total equity
31,905
27,945
30,854
Invested capital
39,829
39,977
40,121
Net interest-bearing debt
7,746
11,978
9,232
Cash flow statement
Cash flow from operating activities
3,433
1,216
7,828
Gross capital expenditure, excl. acquisitions and divestments (CAPEX)
329
310
1,322
Cash flow from financing activities
-2,534
-1,620
-5,618
Free cash flow
2,372
445
4,648
Financial ratios
Revenue growth
30.0%
0.3%
2.2%
EBITDA margin
32.5%
15.9%
20.7%
EBIT margin
24.9%
5.8%
10.5%
Cash conversion
85%
80%
95%
Return on invested capital after tax (ROIC) (last twelve months)
15.7%
3.8%
9.4%
Equity ratio
56.2%
51.8%
55.0%
Underlying ROIC1 (last twelve months)
15.9%
3.8%
9.6%
Underlying EBITDA1
4,039
1,521
8,324
Underlying EBITDA margin1
32.5%
15.9%
20.9%
Underlying EBIT1
3,092
540
4,231
Underlying EBIT margin1
24.9%
5.6%
10.6%
Stock market ratios
Earnings per share - USD
139
10
145
Diluted earnings per share - USD
139
10
145
Cash flow from operating activities per share, USD
178
61
399
Share price (B share), end of period, DKK
14,735
6,092
13,595
Share price (B share), end of period, USD
2,324
894
2,246
Total market capitalisation, end of period, USD
43,243
17,002
41,957
1 Underlying profit/loss is profit/loss for the period from continuing operations adjusted for net gains/losses from sale of non-current assets etc. and net impairment losses as well as transaction, restructuring and integration costs related to major transactions. The adjustments are net of tax and include A.P. Moller - Maersk's share of mentioned items in joint ventures and associated companies.
