Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

A P Møller Mærsk A/S : .P. Moller - Mersk Q1 2021 Interim Report

05/05/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALL THE WAY

Q1

2021

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S  |  Interim Report  |  5 May 2021

Esplanaden 50, DK-1263 Copenhagen K / Registration no. 22756214

2A.P. Moller - Maersk  Interim Report Q1  |  5 May 2021

Table of contents

3 Directors' Report

  1. Message from the CEO
  2. Highlights Q1 2021
  3. Summary financial information
  4. Financial review
  1. Guidance for 2021
  2. Market update
  3. Ocean
  4. Logistics & Services
  1. Terminals & Towage
  1. Manufacturing & Others

16 Statement of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board

17 Financials

17 Condensed income statement

  1. Condensed statement of comprehensive income
  2. Condensed balance sheet at 31 March
  3. Condensed cash flow statement
  4. Condensed statement of changes in equity
  5. Notes

25 Additional information

  1. Quarterly summary
  2. Definition of terms

Contacts for further information

Søren Skou, CEO

Tel. +45 3363 1901

Patrick Jany, CFO

Tel. +45 3363 3106

Investors

Stig Frederiksen, Head of Investor Relations Tel. +45 3363 3106

Media

Signe Wagner, Head of External Relations Tel. +45 3363 1901

The Q2 2021 Interim Report is expected to be announced on 6 August 2021.

Webcast and dial-in information

A webcast relating to the Q1 2021 Interim Report will be held on 5 May 2021 at 11.00 (CET). Dial-in information­ on investor.maersk.com.

Presentation material for the webcast will be available on the same page.

The Interim Report for Q1 2021 of

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (further referred to as A.P. Moller - Maersk as the consolidated group of companies) has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and adopted by the EU and additional Danish disclosure requirements for interim financial reporting of listed companies.

The interim consolidated financial statements have not been subject to audit or review.

Comparative figures

Unless otherwise stated, all figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding figures for the same period prior year.

Forward-looking statements

The interim report contains forward-looking state- ments. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of A.P. Moller - Maersk, may cause the actual development and results to differ materially from expectations contained in the interim report.

3

A.P. Moller - Maersk  Interim Report Q1  |  5 May 2021

Message from the CEO    Directors' Report

Message from the CEO

"A.P. Moller - Maersk delivered an exceptionally strong performance in Q1 2021 with a record profit for the quarter.

The high growth and profitability were driven by solid demand across Ocean, Logistics and Terminals, coupled with strong freight rates. Strong demand combined with bottle­ necks, lack of capacity and equipment shortage in the global supply chains drove freight rates up significantly.

While the pandemic continues to impact the industry with a temporary economic upside coupled with significant operational challenges, our focus remains on the long- term transformation of our business, prioritising our customer's wish for connected logistic services now and in the future. The need for a strong and accountable logistics partner was evident during the quarter and our integrator-strategy was validated by strong customer support and growth.

In Ocean, EBITDA almost tripled reflecting strong volumes, significant increases in freight rates and lower bunker fuel prices.

Logistics & Services continued its strong growth momentum, driven by organic growth and margin expansion, but also positive synergies from the acquisitions of Performance Team and KGH.

Also, Terminals & Towage had a strong performance, led by terminals with growth in volumes and higher storage income, given congestions in multiple locations.

Those exceptional results came in a persisting difficult environment where countries are still contending with the effects of the pandemic. We have continued to dedicate significant efforts to the safety of our employees and contribute to the societies where we operate, this quarter with a particular emphasis in India.

Overall, I am very pleased with Q1. The strong profitability, with an EBIT of USD 3.1bn compared to USD 552m a year ago led to a ROIC of 15.7% and very strong free cash flow.

Given the strong start of the year and that we now expect the current dynamics to last into the fourth quarter, we have upgraded our guidance significantly. Further- more, we will accelerate the current share buy-back programme for it to be completed as early as September and will subsequently launch a new, additional share buy-back programme of approximately USD 5bn over two years."

Søren Skou

Chief Executive Officer A.P. Moller - Maersk

4

A.P. Moller - Maersk  Interim Report Q1  |  5 May 2021

Highlights Q1 2021    Directors' Report

Highlights Q1 2021

  • A.P. Moller - Maersk delivered a record performance in Q1 2021 with a significant increase in revenue, EBITDA and EBIT. Profit for the period almost equalled the profit for the full year 2020. Business in Q1, particular in Ocean, was strongly impacted by the significant distortion of demand caused by the ongoing pandemic. Higher demand, mainly on headhaul volumes from exports out of Asia, triggered significant bottlenecks which in turn implied a sharp increase in short-term rates and contract renegotiations.
  • Revenue increased by 30% or USD 2.9bn to USD 12.4bn (USD 9.6bn), driven by an increase in Ocean of 31% or USD 2.2bn, while revenue increased in Logistics & Services by 42% or USD 603m. In Terminals & Towage, revenue increased by 20% or USD 178m while Manufacturing & Others saw an increase of USD 47m.
  • EBITDA increased to USD 4.0bn (USD 1.5bn), with 85% coming from Ocean and the EBITDA margin increased to 32.5% (15.9%).
  • EBIT increased to USD 3.1bn (USD 552m) as a result of a significantly improved EBITDA. The EBIT margin increased to 24.9% (5.8%).
  • EBIT in Ocean increased to USD 2.7bn (USD 348m), driven by higher volumes and increase in freight rates and bunker cost reductions from lower fuel prices in Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020.
  • In Logistics & Services, EBIT increased to USD 139m (USD 29m) reflecting the significant growth in revenue driven by strong performance across all product offerings.
  • In Terminals & Towage, gateway EBIT increased to USD 239m (USD 162m), driven by higher volumes, higher storage income due to congestions and the consolidation of Pipavav, India.
  • Free cash flow increased to USD 2.4bn (USD 445m) due to disciplined CAPEX at USD 329m (USD 310m) and good cash flow from operating activities increasing to USD 3.4bn (USD 1.2bn), driven by the significant increase in EBITDA.
  • Return on invested capital (ROIC), last twelve months, increased to 15.7% (3.8%), as earnings improved and invested capital declined slightly.
  • Net interest-bearing debt decreased to USD 7.7bn (USD 9.2bn end of 2020), as free cash flow of USD 2.4bn was used for dividends of USD 889m and share buy-back of USD 333m, and a net decrease in lease liabilities of USD 324m. Excluding lease liabilities, the Group had a net cash position of USD 677m (debt of USD 485m end of 2020).
  • Given the strong cash flow generation and balance sheet the Board of Directors has decided to accelerate the remaining share buy-back programme to be completed within the next five months.
  • The guidance for the underlying EBITDA is expected to be in the range of USD 13.0bn-15.0bn and the underlying EBIT in the range of USD 9.0-11.0bn, as announced on 26 April 2021.

5

A.P. Moller - Maersk  Interim Report Q1  |  5 May 2021

Summary financial information    Directors' Report

Summary financial information

Amounts in USD million  

Q1 12M

Income statement

2021

2020

2020

Revenue

12,439

9,571

39,740

Profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA)

4,039

1,521

8,226

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, net

1,025

1,073

4,541

Gain on sale of non-current assets, etc., net

7

19

202

Share of profit/loss in joint ventures and associated companies

76

85

299

Profit/loss before financial items (EBIT)

3,097

552

4,186

Financial items, net

-230

-215

-879

Profit/loss before tax

2,867

337

3,307

Tax

150

128

407

Profit/loss for the period

2,717

209

2,900

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S' share

2,697

197

2,850

Underlying profit/loss1

2,712

197

2,960

Balance sheet

Total assets

56,734

53,990

56,117

Total equity

31,905

27,945

30,854

Invested capital

39,829

39,977

40,121

Net interest-bearing debt

7,746

11,978

9,232

Cash flow statement

Cash flow from operating activities

3,433

1,216

7,828

Gross capital expenditure, excl. acquisitions and divestments (CAPEX)

329

310

1,322

Cash flow from financing activities

-2,534

-1,620

-5,618

Free cash flow

2,372

445

4,648

Financial ratios

Revenue growth

30.0%

0.3%

2.2%

EBITDA margin

32.5%

15.9%

20.7%

EBIT margin

24.9%

5.8%

10.5%

Cash conversion

85%

80%

95%

Return on invested capital after tax (ROIC) (last twelve months)

15.7%

3.8%

9.4%

Equity ratio

56.2%

51.8%

55.0%

Underlying ROIC1 (last twelve months)

15.9%

3.8%

9.6%

Underlying EBITDA1

4,039

1,521

8,324

Underlying EBITDA margin1

32.5%

15.9%

20.9%

Underlying EBIT1

3,092

540

4,231

Underlying EBIT margin1

24.9%

5.6%

10.6%

Stock market ratios

Earnings per share - USD

139

10

145

Diluted earnings per share - USD

139

10

145

Cash flow from operating activities per share, USD

178

61

399

Share price (B share), end of period, DKK

14,735

6,092

13,595

Share price (B share), end of period, USD

2,324

894

2,246

Total market capitalisation, end of period, USD

43,243

17,002

41,957

1 Underlying profit/loss is profit/loss for the period from continuing operations adjusted for net gains/losses from sale of non-current assets etc. and net impairment losses as well as transaction, restructuring and integration costs related to major transactions. The adjustments are net of tax and include A.P. Moller - Maersk's share of mentioned items in joint ventures and associated companies.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 06:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
02:07aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S  : .P. Moller - Mersk Q1 2021 Interim Report
PU
02:07aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S  : Maersk Q1 2021 teleconference presentation.pdf
PU
01:56aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S  : Acceleration of current share buy-back program and commi..
AQ
05/04A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S  : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tr..
AQ
05/03A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S  : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tr..
AQ
05/03A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S  : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
AQ
04/28A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK  : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
04/27Maersk Upgrades Full-Year Guidance Following Strong Q1 Update
MT
04/27A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S  : Maersk lifts outlook on surging demand, shares jump
RE
04/27Maersk Upgrades Guidance Amid Surging Demand and Freight Rates
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 805 M - -
Net income 2021 6 933 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,65x
Yield 2021 3,35%
Capitalization 45 246 M 45 260 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 83 624
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2 636,30 $
Last Close Price 2 421,81 $
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S10.26%45 260
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT72.91%33 701
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.76.34%32 447
HMM CO.,LTD155.56%11 384
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED69.68%10 707
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED80.70%10 359
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ