A P Møller Mærsk A/S : .P. Moller - Mersk Q1 2021 Interim Report

16 Statement of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board

Contacts for further information

Søren Skou, CEO

Tel. +45 3363 1901

Patrick Jany, CFO

Tel. +45 3363 3106

Investors

Stig Frederiksen, Head of Investor Relations Tel. +45 3363 3106

Media

Signe Wagner, Head of External Relations Tel. +45 3363 1901

The Q2 2021 Interim Report is expected to be announced on 6 August 2021.

Webcast and dial-in information

A webcast relating to the Q1 2021 Interim Report will be held on 5 May 2021 at 11.00 (CET). Dial-in information­ on investor.maersk.com.

Presentation material for the webcast will be available on the same page.

The Interim Report for Q1 2021 of

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (further referred to as A.P. Moller - Maersk as the consolidated group of companies) has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and adopted by the EU and additional Danish disclosure requirements for interim financial reporting of listed companies.

The interim consolidated financial statements have not been subject to audit or review.

Comparative figures

Unless otherwise stated, all figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding figures for the same period prior year.

Forward-looking statements

The interim report contains forward-looking state- ments. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of A.P. Moller - Maersk, may cause the actual development and results to differ materially from expectations contained in the interim report.