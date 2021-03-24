Investors weigh ESG issues in making new LNG bets -analysts

March 24 (Reuters) - Investors are increasingly considering
environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors before
committing to invest in new liquefied natural gas (LNG)
projects, analysts at S&P Global Platts and S&P Global Ratings
said on Wednesday.
The net-zero LNG trade, which typically involves companies
offsetting emissions, is expected to grow as the discussion on
the energy transition to a carbon-neutral world gathers pace,
they said. Net-zero trade arrived as a fledgling market to a 360
million tonnes LNG industry.
"It is almost surprising the prominence that ESG
considerations have started to take in conversations", lead
analyst in the Energy Infrastructure Group of S&P Global Ratings
Stephen Goltz said during a press briefing.
"It is not something that is just sitting with
counterparties. To a certain degree it is also being influenced
by the investment community as well," he said.
The comments come as governments and companies start to take
action to reduce the LNG's industry carbon footprint.
Earlier this month, Russian energy giant Gazprom PAO
delivered its first carbon-neutral shipment of LNG to
Europe.
Cheniere Energy Inc, the largest U.S. LNG producer,
said in February it will provide greenhouse gas emissions data
associated with each cargo to customers beginning in 2022.
While LNG can produce about 50% less emissions than carbon
intense fuels such as coal, the demand destruction during the
coronavirus pandemic has encouraged a shift from fossil fuels
straight to renewables by some players.
Last October, the French government asked power group Engie
to hold off on signing a multi-billion dollar U.S. LNG import
contract on concerns over the environmental implications of the
deal.
One month later, Danish shipping company AP Moller-Maersk
A/S ruled out LNG investments, saying it will move
straight to a CO2-neutral type of fuel.
Some counterparties are stepping back from new projects as
the role of LNG in the energy transition is reviewed. It is
unlikely that all LNG projects that got permits will get off the
ground, S&P Global Ratings' Goltz said.
"It's unclear to them how the market will look like in 20
years from now", he said.
(Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Rio de Janeiro; additional
reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)