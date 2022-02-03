Maersk Container Ship Runs Aground Outside German Port

By Dominic Chopping

A.P. Moeller-Maersk said Thursday that one of its container vessels has run aground just outside the German port of Bremerhaven.

The Mumbai Maersk, which had been on route from Rotterdam in the Netherlands to Bremerhaven, ran aground while approaching the port at around 2205 GMT Wednesday, according to Germany's Central Command for Maritime Emergencies.

Two multi-purpose vessels and five tugboats have been ordered to the scene of the accident and a towing assistance team has boarded Mumbai Maersk to assist, the command said in a statement.

A first attempt in the early hours of this morning to get the ship into deeper water was unsuccessful, it added.

The command and A.P. Moeller-Maersk are working together to develop a rescue plan.

In a tweet Thursday, Maersk said that all crew are safe, there is no pollution and no sign of a hull breach.

"The vessel is on ground on a shallow patch and the entrance to the port is not obstructed," it said.

