    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
Maersk moves net zero target forward by a decade to 2040

01/12/2022 | 03:03am EST
COPENHAGEN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday it now targets net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2040, a decade earlier than a 2050 target it announced in 2018.

With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, global shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions and the sector is under growing scrutiny to become cleaner.

The company set a 2030 target for a 50% reduction in emissions per transported container and a 70% reduction in absolute emissions from fully controlled terminals.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 60 633 M - -
Net income 2021 17 553 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 646 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,87x
Yield 2021 10,7%
Capitalization 64 212 M 64 154 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 83 624
Free-Float 42,2%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-0.30%64 154
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-5.42%51 201
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.98%42 311
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-1.93%15 866
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION-7.44%14 060
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA6.51%13 690