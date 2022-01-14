Log in
    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/14 05:14:58 am
24010 DKK   -3.19%
05:02aMaersk quarterly earnings beat expectations
RE
04:45aDenmark's Maersk Expects 2021 Results to Beat Forecasts
MT
04:15aTrading update for Q4 and full year 2021
AQ
Maersk quarterly earnings beat expectations

01/14/2022 | 05:02am EST
Crew members look out from the MV Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, as it berths during its maiden port of call at a PSA International port terminal in Singapore

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk on Friday posted better than expected fourth-quarter revenue and earnings, fuelled by record freight rates for container shipping.

A fall in ocean-going container volumes by 4% in the last three months of the year was more than offset by freight rates improving 80% compared with a year earlier.

"The strong result in the quarter reflects the continuation of the exceptional market situation within (the) Ocean (division) caused by global disruptions to supply chains, which have led to further increase in container freight rates," Maersk said in a statement.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totalled $8 billion, above guidance given by the company in November and the $7 billion expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Revenue stood at $18.5 billion, against $17.5 billion expected by analysts.

The company will publish full financial results on Feb. 9.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 60 700 M - -
Net income 2021 17 647 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 646 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,12x
Yield 2021 10,1%
Capitalization 68 722 M 68 787 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 83 624
Free-Float 42,2%
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S5.76%68 787
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-2.09%54 663
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.78%42 880
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED4.55%16 958
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA10.62%14 350
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION-13.22%13 273