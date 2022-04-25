Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
04/25/2022 | 09:37am BST
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday 19 April to Friday 22 April:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value, A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
54,369
1,093,770,158
19 April 2022
170
18,632.1200
3,167,460
20 April 2022
300
18,995.9300
5,698,779
21 April 2022
205
19,126.8300
3,921,000
22 April 2022
400
18,730.5800
7,492,232
Total 19-22 April 2022
1,075
20,279,472
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 April 2022*
1,139
18,864.6247
21,486,808
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
56,583
1,135,536,437
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
56,583
1,135,536,437
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value, B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
302,516
6,477,629,406
19 April 2022
854
19,195.7100
16,393,136
20 April 2022
1,507
19,582.2800
29,510,496
21 April 2022
1,030
19,596.5700
20,184,467
22 April 2022
2,010
19,222.2100
38,636,642
Total 19-22 April 2022
5,401
104,724,742
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 April 2022*
3,457
19,389.8799
67,030,815
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
311,374
6,649,384,963
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
311,374
6,649,384,963
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 157,424 A shares and 740,213 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.63% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 25 April 2022
