    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/25 10:04:20 am BST
18010.00 DKK   -5.09%
09:37aTransactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
04/22British Competition Watchdog Says Maersk Drilling-Noble Merger May Hike Costs for UK North Sea Producers
MT
04/20Maersk Drilling to Divest Jack-up Rig Maersk Convincer for $43 Million
MT
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

04/25/2022 | 09:37am BST
Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday 19 April to Friday 22 April:         
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)54,369 1,093,770,158
19 April 202217018,632.12003,167,460
20 April 202230018,995.93005,698,779
21 April 202220519,126.83003,921,000
22 April 202240018,730.58007,492,232
Total 19-22 April 20221,075 20,279,472
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 April 2022*1,13918,864.624721,486,808
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)56,583 1,135,536,437
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)56,583 1,135,536,437
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)302,516 6,477,629,406
19 April 202285419,195.710016,393,136
20 April 20221,50719,582.280029,510,496
21 April 20221,03019,596.570020,184,467
22 April 20222,01019,222.210038,636,642
Total 19-22 April 20225,401 104,724,742
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 April 2022*3,45719,389.879967,030,815
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)311,374 6,649,384,963
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)311,374 6,649,384,963

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                           

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 157,424 A shares and 740,213 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.63% of the share capital.
                                                                                                                         
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 25 April 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

