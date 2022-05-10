Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/10 10:59:45 am EDT
20040.00 DKK   +2.19%
02:52pU.S. importers turn to prayer and the President as West Coast port labor talks begin
RE
01:16aMaersk Drilling Wins $21 Million Contract Extension For Mærsk Developer Rig In Brazil
MT
05/09Noble Says UK Regulator to Review Proposed Rig Sale in Maersk Drilling Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. importers turn to prayer and the President as West Coast port labor talks begin

05/10/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Crude tankers at the Port of Long Beach in California

LOS ANGELES, May 10 (Reuters) - For more than two years, Isaac Larian has used every available tool to overcome global supply-chain bottlenecks and keep retailers stocked with enough Bratz and LOL Surprise! dolls to meet pandemic demand.

Asked how he's preparing for this summer's West Coast port labor talks, the chief executive of Los Angeles-based MGA Entertainment deadpanned, "I'm praying two times a day."

Larian and a half-dozen suppliers for major retailers like Walmart, Amazon.com and Target told Reuters that COVID-related ocean shipping snafus have exhausted the workarounds they'd use in the event that talks between 22,000 workers and employers at 29 West Coast ports hit an impasse after their contract expires on July 1.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) employer group met for the first time on Tuesday. Talks are scheduled to continue daily in San Francisco until an agreement is reached.

Any deadlock could delay or halt shipments at the No. 1 U.S. seaport in Los Angeles/Long Beach and other Pacific coast gateways that handle 58.1% of goods from the Far East. That would "hurt the already fragile U.S. economy even more," said Larian, who is among the importers calling on the White House to intercede - as it has in the past.

The talks come at a critical time for suppliers and retailers because seasonal Christmas merchandise will start hitting U.S. ports in June.

"Chaos is the new normal," said Jay Foreman, CEO of Tonka Truck and My Little Pony seller Basic Fun!

Efforts to sidestep shipping snarls only added to delays, costs and headaches, he said.

When the pandemic-fueled surge in cargo overwhelmed the Los Angeles/Long Beach ports, importers rerouted goods - spreading backups other U.S. ocean cargo gateways like Houston, Charleston and New York. That shift contributed to a year-over-year West Coast market share loss of 4.6% to ports on the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast in January and February, according to data from Xeneta and Container Trades Statistics. [graphic: https://www.datawrapper.de/_/wn7dY/ ]

Importers said distance as well as border and infrastructure hurdles knock ports in Canada and Mexico out of contention for many shippers. Pricey air transport is an option for some shippers, but airport cargo facilities jam up when demand spikes.

So, suppliers like Mattel, MGA and Basic Fun! are racing in goods as fast as they can.

Barbie and Hot Wheels maker Mattel's inventory jumped 55% year-on-year to $969 million for the quarter ended March 31.

Larian, MGA's CEO, plans to import about 40% of this year's remaining 4,700 40-foot containers two to three months earlier than usual. But new COVID lockdowns in China are throwing a wrench in those plans, slowing the movement goods at major Chinese ports and miring hundreds of MGA containers in the mess.

Parties on both sides of the contract negotiations say they are invested in keeping West Coast ports open and thriving - though they differ on key issues.

The PMA represents employers like Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) and Maersk, which have been booking historic profits and are keen to use automation to speed up cargo processing. Dockworkers represented by ILWU - one of the nation's most powerful - kept ports running even as some workers lost their lives to COVID. They want to protect jobs.

While there hasn't been an ILWU strike during coast-wide talks since 1971, talks are always contentious. There have been labor slowdowns or shutdowns during every negotiation going back to the 1990s, said Peter Tirschwell, a vice president at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

President Barack Obama dispatched his labor secretary to help hammer out a deal in 2015, when the previous talks broke down and dockworkers stopped work for 8 days - sapping an estimated $8 billion from the Southern California economy and clogging U.S. transportation lanes.

The ports have been on President Joe Biden's radar for months as shipping delays stoke inflation that is fueling voter discontent ahead of the mid-term elections in November. Biden formed a supply chain task force and has been sending his labor secretary to port meetings up and down the West Coast.

"I stand ready to help facilitate productive conversations that result in the best outcome for workers and our economy," U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S 2.19% 20040 Delayed Quote.-16.38%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.13% 2176.77 Delayed Quote.-34.75%
HASBRO, INC. -0.20% 88.31 Delayed Quote.-13.05%
MATTEL, INC. -1.62% 24.89 Delayed Quote.17.25%
Analyst Recommendations on A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 355 M - -
Net income 2022 23 359 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 920 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,18x
Yield 2022 18,5%
Capitalization 51 650 M 51 650 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 776,79 $
Average target price 3 644,19 $
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Mærsk Uggla Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-16.38%50 322
HAPAG-LLOYD AG41.52%72 578
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.12%32 489
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED15.11%18 524
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION4.13%14 753
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA10.96%12 611