U.S. importers turn to prayer and the President as West Coast port labor talks begin

LOS ANGELES, May 10 (Reuters) - For more than two years,
Isaac Larian has used every available tool to overcome global
supply-chain bottlenecks and keep retailers stocked with enough
Bratz and LOL Surprise! dolls to meet pandemic demand.
Asked how he's preparing for this summer's West Coast port
labor talks, the chief executive of Los Angeles-based MGA
Entertainment deadpanned, "I'm praying two times a day."
Larian and a half-dozen suppliers for major retailers like
Walmart, Amazon.com and Target told
Reuters that COVID-related ocean shipping snafus have exhausted
the workarounds they'd use in the event that talks between
22,000 workers and employers at 29 West Coast ports hit an
impasse after their contract expires on July 1.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and
the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) employer group met for
the first time on Tuesday. Talks are scheduled to continue daily
in San Francisco until an agreement is reached.
Any deadlock could delay or halt shipments at the No. 1 U.S.
seaport in Los Angeles/Long Beach and other Pacific coast
gateways that handle 58.1% of goods from the Far East. That
would "hurt the already fragile U.S. economy even more," said
Larian, who is among the importers calling on the White House to
intercede - as it has in the past.
The talks come at a critical time for suppliers and
retailers because seasonal Christmas merchandise will start
hitting U.S. ports in June.
"Chaos is the new normal," said Jay Foreman, CEO of Tonka
Truck and My Little Pony seller Basic Fun!
Efforts to sidestep shipping snarls only added to delays,
costs and headaches, he said.
When the pandemic-fueled surge in cargo overwhelmed the Los
Angeles/Long Beach ports, importers rerouted goods - spreading
backups other U.S. ocean cargo gateways like Houston, Charleston
and New York. That shift contributed to a year-over-year West
Coast market share loss of 4.6% to ports on the Eastern Seaboard
and Gulf Coast in January and February, according to data from
Importers said distance as well as border and infrastructure
hurdles knock ports in Canada and Mexico out of contention for
many shippers. Pricey air transport is an option
for some shippers, but airport cargo facilities jam up when
demand spikes.
So, suppliers like Mattel, MGA and Basic Fun! are
racing in goods as fast as they can.
Barbie and Hot Wheels maker Mattel's inventory jumped 55%
year-on-year to $969 million for the quarter ended March 31.
Larian, MGA's CEO, plans to import about 40% of this year's
remaining 4,700 40-foot containers two to three months earlier
than usual. But new COVID lockdowns in China are throwing a
wrench in those plans, slowing the movement goods at major
Chinese ports and miring hundreds of MGA containers in the mess.
Parties on both sides of the contract negotiations say they
are invested in keeping West Coast ports open and thriving -
though they differ on key issues.
The PMA represents employers like Mediterranean Shipping Co
(MSC) and Maersk, which have been booking historic
profits and are keen to use automation to speed up cargo
processing. Dockworkers represented by ILWU - one of
the nation's most powerful - kept ports running even as some
workers lost their lives to COVID. They want to protect jobs.
While there hasn't been an ILWU strike during coast-wide
talks since 1971, talks are always contentious. There have been
labor slowdowns or shutdowns during every negotiation going back
to the 1990s, said Peter Tirschwell, a vice president at S&P
Global Market Intelligence.
President Barack Obama dispatched his labor secretary to
help hammer out a deal in 2015, when the previous talks broke
down and dockworkers stopped work for 8 days - sapping an
estimated $8 billion from the Southern California economy and
clogging U.S. transportation lanes.
The ports have been on President Joe Biden's radar for
months as shipping delays stoke inflation that is fueling voter
discontent ahead of the mid-term elections in November. Biden
formed a supply chain task force and has been sending his labor
secretary to port meetings up and down the West Coast.
"I stand ready to help facilitate productive conversations
that result in the best outcome for workers and our economy,"
U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a statement.
