Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  A.Plus Group Holdings Limited    1841   KYG0411B1014

A.PLUS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1841)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/19
0.41 HKD   0.00%
05:22aA PLUS : Supplemental announcement in relation to discloseable transaction
PU
08/07A PLUS : Discloseable transactions in relation to tenancy agreements
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A Plus : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 05:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1841)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of A.Plus Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 7 August 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to a discloseable transaction relating to Tenancy Agreements. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

This announcement is made to provide supplemental information on the identities of the ultimate beneficial owners of Kam Wah and Joinice in relation to the Tenancy Agreements. Based on available public information and as advised by the agent acting on behalf of Kam Wah and Joinice, Kam Wah and Joinice are ultimately owned by Fong On Wah, Fong Siu Mei, May (or otherwise known as Ng Fong Siu Mei), Fong Man Kit, Tony, Fong Man Biu, Michael, Fong Man Cheong, Raymond, Fong Man Shang, Amy, Fong Tam Po, Maryanne, Tam Yuen Leung and the Fong's family. Except for Fong On Wah who is an individual residing in the United Kingdom, each of Fong Siu Mei, May, Fong Man Kit, Tony, Fong Man Biu, Michael, Fong Man Cheong, Raymond, Fong Man Shang, Amy, Fong Tam Po, Maryanne, Tam Yuen Leung is an individual residing in Hong Kong.

1

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of Kam Wah and Joinice and their respective ultimate beneficial owners is an independent third party not connected with the Company or connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company.

By order of the Board

A.Plus Group Holdings Limited

Lam Kim Wan

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 20 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lam Kim Wan and Mr. Fong Wing Kong, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yue Ming Wai Bonaventure, Ms. Sze Tak On and Mr. Leung Siu Hong.

2

Disclaimer

A.Plus Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 09:21:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about A.PLUS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:22aA PLUS : Supplemental announcement in relation to discloseable transaction
PU
08/07A PLUS : Discloseable transactions in relation to tenancy agreements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 147 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net income 2020 25,9 M 3,34 M 3,34 M
Net cash 2020 104 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,71x
Yield 2020 6,76%
Capitalization 164 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart A.PLUS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
A.Plus Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wing Kong Fong Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Kim Wan Lam Executive Chairman
Li Yen Chiu Chief Information Officer
Ming Wai Yue Independent Non-Executive Director
Tak On Sze Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.PLUS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.67%21
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-23.14%6 044
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.-25.12%5 543
CIMPRESS PLC-26.45%2 417
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-5.43%2 282
DELUXE CORPORATION-40.44%1 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group