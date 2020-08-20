A Plus : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION 0 08/20/2020 | 05:22am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1841) SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION Reference is made to the announcement of A.Plus Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 7 August 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to a discloseable transaction relating to Tenancy Agreements. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated. This announcement is made to provide supplemental information on the identities of the ultimate beneficial owners of Kam Wah and Joinice in relation to the Tenancy Agreements. Based on available public information and as advised by the agent acting on behalf of Kam Wah and Joinice, Kam Wah and Joinice are ultimately owned by Fong On Wah, Fong Siu Mei, May (or otherwise known as Ng Fong Siu Mei), Fong Man Kit, Tony, Fong Man Biu, Michael, Fong Man Cheong, Raymond, Fong Man Shang, Amy, Fong Tam Po, Maryanne, Tam Yuen Leung and the Fong's family. Except for Fong On Wah who is an individual residing in the United Kingdom, each of Fong Siu Mei, May, Fong Man Kit, Tony, Fong Man Biu, Michael, Fong Man Cheong, Raymond, Fong Man Shang, Amy, Fong Tam Po, Maryanne, Tam Yuen Leung is an individual residing in Hong Kong. 1 To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of Kam Wah and Joinice and their respective ultimate beneficial owners is an independent third party not connected with the Company or connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company. By order of the Board A.Plus Group Holdings Limited Lam Kim Wan Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong, 20 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lam Kim Wan and Mr. Fong Wing Kong, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yue Ming Wai Bonaventure, Ms. Sze Tak On and Mr. Leung Siu Hong. 2

