  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. A.S. Création Tapeten AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACWN   DE000A1TNNN5

A.S. CRÉATION TAPETEN AG

(ACWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/05/2021 | 03:49am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: A.S. Création Tapeten AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
05.07.2021 / 09:48
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

A.S. Création Tapeten AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021
Address: http://www.as-creation.de/investor-relations/zwischenberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021
Address: http://www.as-creation.com/investor-relations/interim-reports.html

05.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: A.S. Création Tapeten AG
Südstraße 47
51645 Gummersbach
Germany
Internet: http://www.as-creation.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1215228  05.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215228&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
