A S Creation Tapeten : 05/18/21 - Attractive

Natural colours and designs form the basis of the new 'Attractive' collection by A.S. Création, bringing freshness to walls.
The wallpapers transform walls into cosy living spaces. Experience the soft fusion of pastel tones in subtle greens, beiges or blues with detailed, geometric motifs.
The collection's charm lies in the classically beautiful variations of floral prints, allowing limitless potential in interpreting your own interior style.
Collection: Attractive Brand: Innova
Material: Non-woven material
Period: 2023
Number of wallpapers: 111 wallpapers
