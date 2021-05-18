Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  A.S. Création Tapeten AG
  News
  Summary
    ACWN   DE000A1TNNN5

A.S. CRÉATION TAPETEN AG

(ACWN)
  Report
A S Creation Tapeten : 05/18/21 - Attractive

05/18/2021 | 09:34am EDT
Natural colours and designs form the basis of the new 'Attractive' collection by A.S. Création, bringing freshness to walls.

The wallpapers transform walls into cosy living spaces. Experience the soft fusion of pastel tones in subtle greens, beiges or blues with detailed, geometric motifs.

The collection's charm lies in the classically beautiful variations of floral prints, allowing limitless potential in interpreting your own interior style.

Collection: Attractive Brand: Innova
Material: Non-woven material
Period: 2023
Number of wallpapers: 111 wallpapers

Download:
Press Release 'Attractive'

You can browse through the wallpapers of the 'Attractive' collection here

A.S. Création Tapeten AG published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 13:33:05 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 152 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2021 6,20 M 7,58 M 7,58 M
Net cash 2021 13,0 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 3,79%
Capitalization 72,8 M 88,4 M 89,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 777
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart A.S. CRÉATION TAPETEN AG
Duration : Period :
A.S. Création Tapeten AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.S. CRÉATION TAPETEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 37,00 €
Last Close Price 26,40 €
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Barth Chairman-Management Board
Maik-Holger Krämer Head-Finance & Controlling
Jochen Müller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jella Susanne Benner-Heinacher Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Mourschinetz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.S. CRÉATION TAPETEN AG70.32%88
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.55.45%15 214
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.30%8 035
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.7.30%7 788
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED27.25%7 464
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.39.04%7 394