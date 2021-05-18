A S Creation Tapeten : 05/18/21 - Attractive

Natural colours and designs form the basis of the new 'Attractive' collection by A.S. Création, bringing freshness to walls.

The wallpapers transform walls into cosy living spaces. Experience the soft fusion of pastel tones in subtle greens, beiges or blues with detailed, geometric motifs.

The collection's charm lies in the classically beautiful variations of floral prints, allowing limitless potential in interpreting your own interior style.

Collection: Attractive Brand: Innova

Material: Non-woven material

Period: 2023

Number of wallpapers: 111 wallpapers

Download:

Press Release 'Attractive'

You can browse through the wallpapers of the 'Attractive' collection here