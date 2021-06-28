A S Creation Tapeten : 06/28/21 - Floral Impression

The name says it all: Impressive floral motifs sweeten the mood and offer a colourful variety, guaranteeing a good feeling. Light-hearted floral prints are timelessly perfect and extremely versatile, as they can be reinterpreted again and again.

Floral Impression by Architects Paper plays with Scandinavian-inspired designs and combines them with a modern interpretation of a wide variety of floral motifs in a harmonious range of colours.

An ever-present statement with floral magic and fresh flair.

Floral Impression Collection

Brand: Architects Paper

Material: Non-woven material

Period: 2029

Contents: 75 wallpapers

