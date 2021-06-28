Log in
    ACWN   DE000A1TNNN5

A.S. CRÉATION TAPETEN AG

(ACWN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/28 06:00:20 am
29.2 EUR   0.00%
A S Creation Tapeten : 06/28/21 - Floral Impression

06/28/2021
The name says it all: Impressive floral motifs sweeten the mood and offer a colourful variety, guaranteeing a good feeling. Light-hearted floral prints are timelessly perfect and extremely versatile, as they can be reinterpreted again and again.

Floral Impression by Architects Paper plays with Scandinavian-inspired designs and combines them with a modern interpretation of a wide variety of floral motifs in a harmonious range of colours.

An ever-present statement with floral magic and fresh flair.

Floral Impression Collection
Brand: Architects Paper
Material: Non-woven material
Period: 2029
Contents: 75 wallpapers

Download:
Press Release 'Floral Impression'

You can browse through the wallpapers of the 'Floral Impression' collection here

Disclaimer

A.S. Création Tapeten AG published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 13:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 152 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2021 6,20 M 7,39 M 7,39 M
Net cash 2021 13,0 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 80,5 M 96,1 M 95,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 777
Free-Float 31,5%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Barth Chairman-Management Board
Maik-Holger Krämer Head-Finance & Controlling
Jochen Müller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jella Susanne Benner-Heinacher Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Mourschinetz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.S. CRÉATION TAPETEN AG88.39%96
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.38.86%13 643
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED13.08%9 704
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.15.13%7 814
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.43.59%7 636
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED17.29%6 924