EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: A.S. Création Tapeten AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
A.S. Création Tapeten AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.as-creation.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/jahresabschluss
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.as-creation.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/geschaeftsberichte
26.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|A.S. Création Tapeten AG
|Südstraße 47
|51645 Gummersbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.as-creation.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1845117 26.02.2024 CET/CEST