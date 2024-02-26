EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: A.S. Création Tapeten AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

26.02.2024

A.S. Création Tapeten AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address: https://www.as-creation.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/jahresabschluss



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address: https://www.as-creation.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/geschaeftsberichte



