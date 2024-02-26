EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: A.S. Création Tapeten AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
A.S. Création Tapeten AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.as-creation.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/jahresabschluss

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.as-creation.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/geschaeftsberichte

