A.S. CRÉATION TAPETEN AG

(ACWN)
DGAP-Adhoc : A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Preliminary figures for 2020 clearly exceed expectations

03/02/2021 | 01:26pm EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results 
A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Preliminary figures for 2020 clearly exceed expectations 
02-March-2021 / 19:23 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Managing Board of A.S. Création today submitted the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 
31, 2020 to the auditors for the final audit. The Managing Board does not expect this audit to lead to significant 
changes in the preliminary figures now available. According to these unaudited figures, consolidated sales revenues in 
the fiscal year 2020 amount to EUR 144.9 million (previous year: EUR 141.1 million), operating profit to EUR 4.4 million 
(previous year: EUR 4.5 million) and earnings after taxes from continuing operations to EUR 1.5 million (previous year: EUR 
2.4 million). As the Russian and Belarusian roubles depreciated against the euro in the course of 2020, A.S. Création 
had to absorb significant exchange losses in the year under review, compared to exchange gains in the previous year. 
Adjusted for these currency effects, earnings before interest and taxes for 2020 stood at EUR 8.8 million (previous year: 
EUR 3.4 million) and earnings after taxes from continuing operations at EUR 5.5 million (previous year: EUR 1.4 million). 
In the last guidance for the full year 2020, which was given in the interim report for the period ended September 30, 
2020, the Managing Board had still projected revenues of between EUR 135 million and EUR 140 million, EBIT adjusted for 
currency effects of between EUR 6 million and EUR 7 million, and earnings after taxes from continuing operations adjusted 
for currency effects of between EUR 4 million and EUR 5 million. 
The preliminary figures now show that this revenue forecast will be clearly exceeded. This is attributable to the 
unusually and unexpectedly high revenues generated in November and December 2020, which made the fourth quarter the 
strongest quarter of the fiscal year 2020 in terms of revenues. The high demand for wallpapers and furnishing fabrics 
resulting from people's growing appreciation of their own homes caused by the coronavirus pandemic continued in 
November and December. With revenues between EUR 5 million and EUR 10 million higher than expected, earnings also improved 
much more strongly than projected lately. 
The consolidated financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2020 and further details are scheduled for 
publication on March 25, 2021. 
The Supervisory Board will discuss the consolidated financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2020 at its 
meeting on March 18, 2021. On that day the decision on the profit appropriation proposal for the Annual General Meeting 
of Shareholders will be taken. 
Gummersbach, March 2, 2021 
A.S. Création Tapeten AG 
The Managing Board 
 
Contact: 
Maik Krämer 
Director of Finance and Controlling 
Südstr. 47 
D-51645 Gummersbach 
Phone +49-2261-542 387 
Fax +49-2261-542 304 
E-Mail: m.kraemer@as-creation.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
02-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      A.S. Création Tapeten AG 
              Südstraße 47 
              51645 Gummersbach 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 22 61 54 2-0 
Fax:          +49 22 61 54 2-3 04 
E-mail:       investor@as-creation.de 
Internet:     http://www.as-creation.de 
ISIN:         DE000A1TNNN5 
WKN:          A1TNNN 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1172598 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1172598 02-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 13:25 ET (18:25 GMT)

