Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE MUENCHEN
  5. A/S Kurzemes Atslega 1
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKH   LV0000100402

A/S KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1

(UKH)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  2022-06-09
0.5200 EUR    0.00%
10:53aA/S KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1 : JSC in Liquidation ''KURZEMES ATSLĒGA 1''about draft resolutions of the Regular Shareholders' Meeting on 27 June, 2022
PU
05/31A/S KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1 : JSC in Liquidation "KURZEMES ATSLĒGA 1" Non-audited Financial Report for first 3 Months 2022.
PU
05/31A/S KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1 : JSC in Liquidation "KURZEMES ATSLĒGA 1" Non-audited Financial Report for first 3 Months 2022.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A/S Kurzemes Atslega 1 : JSC in Liquidation ''KURZEMES ATSLĒGA 1''about draft resolutions of the Regular Shareholders' Meeting on 27 June, 2022

06/13/2022 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JSC in Liquidation ''KURZEMES ATSLĒGA 1''about draft resolutions of the Regular Shareholders' Meeting on 27 June, 2021

Question 1. Reports of the Management and sworn auditor, approval of the Companys' Annual report 2021.

Decision:1. To approve the Annual Report for the financial year 2021, incl. a sworn auditor's report, a corporate governance report and a management

remuneration report prepared as separate components of the annual report.

Question 2.Decisions related to covering of the financial losses of the year 2021.

Decision:2 To cover losses in the amount of EUR 576 916 from liquidation capital.

Question 3 . On the election of a sworn auditor for the audit of the Final report .Decision: To enter into a contract with "Certified auditors' office Gatis Sviklis Lāsma Svikle", Ltd (License No 181) for auditing the Final report .

Question 4. On determination of the remuneration of a sworn auditor.

Decision : To determine the remuneration for the auditor for the audit of the Final report 1500 EUR + VAT

Question 5. On The Final report.

Decision : To prepare a Final report by July 25, 2022.

Likvidators

P.Frīdenbergs

peteris@ka1.lv

Shareholders may attend the general meeting in person or through their representatives. Shareholders can exercise the right to vote in writing before the shareholders' meeting, using a secure electronic signature, by sending the vote to the e-mail address: info@ka1.lv or use the ordinary post by sending the vote to the address Kalvenes Street 27, Aizpute, Dienvidkurzemes novads, LV3456. The published voting form must be used for voting. Such a vote will be taken into account if received by the end to 22.june 2022. Shareholders with such a vote will be considered present at the shareholders' meeting. A shareholder who has voted before the shareholders' meeting may ask the Company to confirm the receipt of the vote. The Company shall send a confirmation to the shareholder immediately upon receipt of the shareholder's vote. If a shareholder has voted before the meeting, this does not prevent him from attending the meeting in person and participating in the voting. In this case, the vote previously cast by the shareholder will be canceled and the vote cast during the meeting will be taken into account. Please find attached the voting form for remote voting.

e-pasts : info@ka1.lv

Tālr. +371 63448075

Disclaimer

Kurzemes Atslega 1 AS published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 14:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about A/S KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1
10:53aA/S KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1 : JSC in Liquidation ''KURZEMES ATSLĒGA 1''about draft resolut..
PU
05/31A/S KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1 : JSC in Liquidation "KURZEMES ATSLĒGA 1" Non-audited Financia..
PU
05/31A/S KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1 : JSC in Liquidation "KURZEMES ATSLĒGA 1" Non-audited Financia..
PU
05/31A/S Kurzemes Atslega 1 Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/27A/S KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1 : JSC in Liquidation "KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1” The Announcement of..
PU
05/25CORRECTION : The audited financial report of JSC in Liquidation '' KURZEMES ATSLĒGA 1..
PU
05/18A/S Kurzemes Atslega 1 Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
04/22A/S KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1 : Information on the liquidation process of AS 'KURZEMES ATSLĒ..
PU
2021A/S Kurzemes Atslega 1 Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30,..
CI
2021A/S Kurzemes Atslega 1 Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,76 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
Net income 2021 -0,58 M -0,61 M -0,61 M
Net Debt 2021 0,17 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,36 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 13,7%
Chart A/S KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1
Duration : Period :
A/S Kurzemes Atslega 1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A/S KURZEMES ATSLEGA 10.00%0
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-14.84%28 902
ASSA ABLOY AB-15.03%26 015
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED3.53%13 240
MASCO CORPORATION-22.07%12 911
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-18.64%10 896