A/S Kurzemes Atslega 1 : JSC in Liquidation ''KURZEMES ATSLĒGA 1''about draft resolutions of the Regular Shareholders' Meeting on 27 June, 2022

JSC in Liquidation ''KURZEMES ATSLĒGA 1''about draft resolutions of the Regular Shareholders' Meeting on 27 June, 2021

Question 1. Reports of the Management and sworn auditor, approval of the Companys' Annual report 2021.

Decision: 1. To approve the Annual Report for the financial year 2021, incl. a sworn auditor's report, a corporate governance report and a management

remuneration report prepared as separate components of the annual report.

Question 2.Decisions related to covering of the financial losses of the year 2021.

Decision: 2 To cover losses in the amount of EUR 576 916 from liquidation capital.

Question 3 . On the election of a sworn auditor for the audit of the Final report . Decision : To enter into a contract with "Certified auditors' office Gatis Sviklis Lāsma Svikle", Ltd (License No 181) for auditing the Final report .

Question 4. On determination of the remuneration of a sworn auditor.

Decision : To determine the remuneration for the auditor for the audit of the Final report 1500 EUR + VAT

Question 5. On The Final report.

Decision : To prepare a Final report by July 25, 2022.

Shareholders may attend the general meeting in person or through their representatives. Shareholders can exercise the right to vote in writing before the shareholders' meeting, using a secure electronic signature, by sending the vote to the e-mail address: info@ka1.lv or use the ordinary post by sending the vote to the address Kalvenes Street 27, Aizpute, Dienvidkurzemes novads, LV3456. The published voting form must be used for voting. Such a vote will be taken into account if received by the end to 22.june 2022. Shareholders with such a vote will be considered present at the shareholders' meeting. A shareholder who has voted before the shareholders' meeting may ask the Company to confirm the receipt of the vote. The Company shall send a confirmation to the shareholder immediately upon receipt of the shareholder's vote. If a shareholder has voted before the meeting, this does not prevent him from attending the meeting in person and participating in the voting. In this case, the vote previously cast by the shareholder will be canceled and the vote cast during the meeting will be taken into account. Please find attached the voting form for remote voting.

