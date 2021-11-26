Log in
A S Roma S P A : 2021-11-26 ANNOUNCEMENT PRESENTATION OF THE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

11/26/2021 | 02:30pm EST
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA,

JAPAN AND/OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED

ANNOUNCEMENT PRESENTATION OF THE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR

THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Rome, 26 November 2021

A.S. Roma S.p.A. and its subsidiary ASR Media and Sponsorship S.p.A. (hereinafter "MediaCo"), issuer of the €275,000,000 5.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2024, are pleased to announce that the financial report based on the unaudited interim financial statements as of and for the period ended 30 September 2021, concerning operating performance for the first quarter of the 2021-22 financial year, will be published on November 29th, 2021 at 7 p.m. CET, on the following web sites:

The financial report will be presented to investors through a conference call scheduled on November 30th, 2021 at 5.00 p.m. CET. Please contact the e-mail address BondHoldersMediaCo@asroma.itto receive details to join the call.

Disclaimer

AS Roma S.p.A. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 19:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
