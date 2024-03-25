SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "AWON") proudly announces the appointment of Ruben Padilla as its interim CEO. With this strategic move, A1 Group is poised to embark on a new era of leadership, innovation, and growth.

Ruben Padilla is a leading MarTech entrepreneur, focused on the applied use of digital technology in a Consumer Product environment. MarTech refers to the various tools and technologies that businesses use to automate, streamline, and optimize their marketing efforts. Mr. Padilla's appointment underscores A1 Group's commitment to excellence and its dedication to fostering leadership talent within the organization.

In his new capacity as Head of the Company, Ruben Padilla will lead the company's strategic pivot into the Artificial Intelligence arena. With a track record of innovation, execution, and industry changing breakthroughs, he aims to position the Company as a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence in the development of Consumer Products.

Since 2019, Mr. Padilla has been operating and is one of the founding members of AICPG which specializes in the use of AI in the consumer product development process in the area of digital printing and automation. The website for AICPG is www.AICPG.tech.

"I am deeply honored and excited to join the Company as its new Head," said Ruben Padilla. "I am committed to building on the company's strong foundation and driving sustainable growth and success. Together with the talented team at AWON, we will strive to achieve our strategic objectives and exceed the expectations of our stakeholders."

The appointment of Ruben Padilla reflects the Company's dedication to empowering leaders to drive positive change within the organization. Mr. Padilla's leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future trajectory of the Company as it embraces the future of AI.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ruben Padilla to the AWON family," said Lloyd Preston Jr. (President of the Company) as he officially assumes his role as CEO of the Company which will be effective upon approval by OTC Markets. Please join us in congratulating him on his appointment and wishing him every success in his new role.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

A1 Group, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet OTC issuer under the ticker symbol "AWON" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). The Company has acquired assets to become a producer of oxygen-enhanced water products intended to help improve one's health, wellness, and lifestyle. The company's products will be produced were produced using a proprietary O4 molecule that is BPA-free and contained higher oxygen content than regular water and is packed with post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, enabling consumers to increase stamina, improve focus and promote faster recovery. Additionally, the Company plans on becoming a regional co-packer of water products for large clients.

