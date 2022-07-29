A1 Investments & Resources : Quarterly App4C

For personal use only

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

7. Financing facilities Total facility amount Amount drawn at Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing at quarter end quarter end arrangements available to the entity. $A'000 $A'000 Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity. 7.1 Loan facilities - - 7.2 Credit standby arrangements - - 7.3 Other (please specify) - - 7.4 Total financing facilities - - 7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end -

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $A'000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9) (127) 8.2 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6) 787 8.3 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5) - 8.4 Total available funding (item 8.2 + item 8.3) 787 8.5 Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.4 divided by item 8.1) 6.2 Note: if the entity has reported positive net operating cash flows in item 1.9, answer item 8.5 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.5. 8.6 If item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions: 8.6.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer:

8.6.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: