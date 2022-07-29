A1 Investments & Resources : Quarterly App4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Name of entity
A1 INVESTMENTS & RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
44 109 330 949
30 June 2022
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(.......months)
$A'000
1.
Cash flows from operating activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
1
154
1.2
Payments for
(a)
research and development
-
-
(b) product manufacturing and operating costs
(13)
(294)
(c)
advertising and marketing
(1)
(3)
(d)
leased assets
(11)
(40)
(e)
staff costs
(26)
(187)
(f) administration and corporate costs
(77)
(580)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
1.4
Interest received
-
-
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
-
(53)
1.6
Income taxes paid
-
-
1.7
Government grants and tax incentives
-
-
1.8
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
(127)
(1,003)
2.
Cash flows from investing activities
2.1
Payments to acquire or for:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
businesses
-
-
(c) property, plant and equipment
(1)
(20)
(d)
investments
-
-
(e)
intellectual property
-
-
Appendix 4C
Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(.......months)
$A'000
(f)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.2
Proceeds from disposal of:
(g)
entities
-
-
(h)
businesses
-
-
(i)
property, plant and equipment
5
5
(j)
investments
-
-
(k)
intellectual property
-
-
(l)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
(4)
(15)
3. Cash flows from financing activities
3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities
(excluding convertible debt securities)
-
-
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible debt
-
-
securities
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of equity
-
-
securities or convertible debt securities
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
533
533
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
-
-
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (Loan granted)
(11)
(11)
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
522
522
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
period
389
1,287
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
(127)
(1,003)
(item 1.9 above)
Appendix 4C
Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(.......months)
$A'000
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
4
(15)
(item 2.6 above)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
522
522
(item 3.10 above)
4.5
Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash
(1)
(4)
held
4.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
787
787
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash
Current quarter
Previous quarter
equivalents
$A'000
$A'000
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
related items in the accounts
5.1
Bank balances
547
69
5.2
Call deposits
240
320
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (Undeposited fund)
-
-
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter
787
389
(should equal item 4.6 above)
6.
Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates
(17)
included in item 1
6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2
Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.
Note to 6.1: Salaries to executive directors (56)
Appendix 4C
Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
7.
Financing facilities
Total facility amount
Amount drawn at
Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing
at quarter end
quarter end
arrangements available to the entity.
$A'000
$A'000
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources
of finance available to the entity.
7.1
Loan facilities
-
-
7.2
Credit standby arrangements
-
-
7.3
Other (please specify)
-
-
7.4
Total financing facilities
-
-
7.5
Unused financing facilities available at quarter end
-
7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
8.
Estimated cash available for future operating activities
$A'000
8.1
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)
(127)
8.2
Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)
787
8.3
Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)
-
8.4
Total available funding (item 8.2 + item 8.3)
787
8.5
Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.4 divided by item 8.1)
6.2
Note: if the entity has reported positive net operating cash flows in item 1.9, answer item 8.5 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure
for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.5.
8.6
If item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
8.6.1
Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash
flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
Answer:
8.6.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
Answer:
Appendix 4C
Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
8.6.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?
Answer:
Note: where item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.6.1, 8.6.2 and 8.6.3 above must be answered.
Compliance statement
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Date:
29 July 2022
Authorised by: The Board of A1 Investments & Resources Limited
...
Peter Ashcroft
Secretary
(Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4)
