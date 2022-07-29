Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. A1 Investments & Resources Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AYI   AU000000AYI6

A1 INVESTMENTS & RESOURCES LTD

(AYI)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:15 2022-07-27 am EDT
0.001000 AUD    0.00%
01:44aA1 INVESTMENTS & RESOURCES : Quarterly App4C
PU
02/24A1 Investments & Resources Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021A1 Investments & Resources Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A1 Investments & Resources : Quarterly App4C

07/29/2022 | 01:44am EDT
For personal use only

Rule 4.7B

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Name of entity

A1 INVESTMENTS & RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

44 109 330 949

30 June 2022

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(.......months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

1

154

1.2

Payments for

(a)

research and development

-

-

(b) product manufacturing and operating costs

(13)

(294)

(c)

advertising and marketing

(1)

(3)

(d)

leased assets

(11)

(40)

(e)

staff costs

(26)

(187)

(f) administration and corporate costs

(77)

(580)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

-

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

(53)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

(127)

(1,003)

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire or for:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

businesses

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

(1)

(20)

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

intellectual property

-

-

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (17/07/20)

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

For personal use only

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(.......months)

$A'000

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.2

Proceeds from disposal of:

(g)

entities

-

-

(h)

businesses

-

-

(i)

property, plant and equipment

5

5

(j)

investments

-

-

(k)

intellectual property

-

-

(l)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(4)

(15)

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

-

-

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

-

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

-

-

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

533

533

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (Loan granted)

(11)

(11)

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

522

522

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

389

1,287

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

(127)

(1,003)

(item 1.9 above)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (17/07/20)

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

For personal use only

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(.......months)

$A'000

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

4

(15)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

522

522

(item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash

(1)

(4)

held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

787

787

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

547

69

5.2

Call deposits

240

320

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (Undeposited fund)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter

787

389

(should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates

(17)

included in item 1

6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.

Note to 6.1: Salaries to executive directors (56)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (17/07/20)

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

For personal use only

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

7.

Financing facilities

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing

at quarter end

quarter end

arrangements available to the entity.

$A'000

$A'000

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources

of finance available to the entity.

7.1

Loan facilities

-

-

7.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

7.3

Other (please specify)

-

-

7.4

Total financing facilities

-

-

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

-

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)

(127)

8.2

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)

787

8.3

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)

-

8.4

Total available funding (item 8.2 + item 8.3)

787

8.5

Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.4 divided by item 8.1)

6.2

Note: if the entity has reported positive net operating cash flows in item 1.9, answer item 8.5 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure

for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.5.

8.6

If item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

8.6.1

Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash

flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer:

8.6.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer:

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (17/07/20)

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

For personal use only

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

8.6.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer:

Note: where item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.6.1, 8.6.2 and 8.6.3 above must be answered.

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Date:

29 July 2022

Authorised by: The Board of A1 Investments & Resources Limited

...

Peter Ashcroft

Secretary

(Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4)

Notes

  1. This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.
  2. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standard applies to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
  4. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board". If it has
    been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [name of board committee - eg Audit and Risk Committee]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee".
  5. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (17/07/20)

Page 5

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A1 Investments & Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
