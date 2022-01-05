Log in
A10 Networks to Host Investor Day on February 2, 2022

01/05/2022 | 09:10am EST
To Release Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2021 Financial Results on February 1, 2022

Management to Discuss Q4 and Full-year Results and Longer-term Strategy in Hybrid Virtual and In-person Event at A10’s Executive Briefing Center in San Jose

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, today announced that the company's fourth quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Management will host an investor day at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The investor day will be conducted live at A10’s executive briefing center in San Jose and will be available simultaneously via webcast.

Interested parties may register for the live event for the webcast at https://tinyurl.com/a10event.

Anticipated speakers and topics for the investor day include:

  • Dhrupad Trivedi, president and chief executive officer, discussing A10’s solution-oriented approach to innovation and sales, as well as the ongoing transformation of A10 to better align with durable secular tailwinds like cybersecurity and infrastructure buildout, including 5G
  • Insight from third-party industry analysts regarding industry trends and select customers discussing how A10’s solutions meet their current and anticipated needs
  • Details on A10’s security-led solutions and innovation including how the company’s technology supports a Zero Trust architecture
  • A deep-dive into A10’s financial results, including Q4 and FY21 results, mid- and long-term business model goals, recurring revenue goals and key metrics to monitor progress.

A more detailed agenda will be available prior to the event.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. Our mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. We deliver better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering our customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit www.a10networks.com and follow us @A10Networks.

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
