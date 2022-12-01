Advanced search
    ATEN   US0021211018

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

(ATEN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
18.99 USD   +1.50%
04:10pA10 Networks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02:49pChewy Pacing Toward Modest Quarterly Beat After Petco's Strength in Consumables, Wedbush Says
MT
01:40pChewy Q3 Earnings Likely to Deliver Modest Beat But No Raise, Wedbush Says
MT
A10 Networks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

12/01/2022 | 04:10pm EST
A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, today announced that Dhrupad Trivedi, CEO and Brian Becker, CFO will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Raymond James Technology Investors Conference, taking place in New York on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Lotte New York Palace. The management team will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
  • Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Time (12:15 p.m. Eastern Time). The management team will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms, or reach out to A10 Investor Relations at aten@fnkir.com.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. Our mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. We deliver better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering our customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit www.a10networks.com and follow us @A10Networks.

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 279 M - -
Net income 2022 40,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 374 M 1 374 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 77,6%
Technical analysis trends A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,71 $
Average target price 22,33 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dhrupad Trivedi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Becker Chief Financial Officer
Aris Wong Vice President-Worldwide Engineering
Bret Sloan Head-Operations
Peter Y. Chung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A10 NETWORKS, INC.12.85%1 374
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.79%223 863
SAP SE-16.37%120 210
SERVICENOW INC.-35.87%83 932
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-7.60%33 949
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-18.33%19 623