A10 Networks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, today announced that Dhrupad Trivedi, CEO and Brian Becker, CFO will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference , taking place in New York on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Lotte New York Palace. The management team will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Time (12:15 p.m. Eastern Time). The management team will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms, or reach out to A10 Investor Relations at aten@fnkir.com.

