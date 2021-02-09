A10 : Q4 2020 Trended Financials
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data, on a US GAAP basis)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2020
Revenue:
Products
$
28,230
$
26,785
$
30,052
$
36,853
$
30,736
$
29,214
$
32,188
$
37,738
$
121,920
$
129,876
Services
22,060
22,404
22,781
$
23,463
23,028
23,286
24,420
24,917
90,708
95,651
Total revenue
50,290
49,189
52,833
60,316
53,764
52,500
56,608
62,655
212,628
225,527
Cost of revenue:
Products
7,516
6,891
7,108
8,301
6,941
6,544
7,610
8,014
29,816
29,109
Services
4,734
4,380
4,812
5,139
5,201
4,878
5,513
5,447
19,065
21,039
Total cost of revenue
12,250
11,271
11,920
13,440
12,142
11,422
13,123
13,461
48,881
50,148
Gross profit
38,040
37,918
40,913
46,876
41,622
41,078
43,485
49,194
163,747
175,379
Gross margin
75.6 %
77.1 %
77.4 %
77.7 %
77.4 %
78.2 %
76.8 %
78.5 %
77.0 %
77.8 %
Operating expenses:
Sales & marketing
24,483
23,626
22,056
22,618
20,621
18,476
18,556
20,079
92,783
77,732
Research & development
16,166
14,617
15,784
15,257
15,315
13,450
13,694
15,604
61,824
58,063
General & administrative
8,358
6,099
2,854
6,393
5,895
5,237
4,994
5,725
23,704
21,851
Restructuring expense
-
-
-
2,530
-
-
-
-
2,530
-
Total operating expenses
49,007
44,342
40,694
46,798
41,831
37,163
37,244
41,408
180,841
157,646
Income (loss) from operations
(10,967)
(6,424)
219
78
(209)
3,915
6,241
7,786
(17,094)
17,733
Non-operating income (expense):
Interest expense
(155)
(37)
(30)
(15)
-
(1)
-
-
(237)
(1)
Interest and other income (expense), net
(633)
776
254
522
231
228
479
469
919
1,407
Total non-operating income (expense), net
(788)
739
224
507
231
227
479
469
682
1,406
Income (loss) before income taxes
(11,755)
(5,685)
443
585
22
4,142
6,720
8,255
(16,412)
19,139
Provision for income taxes
517
86
270
534
319
334
256
414
1,407
1,323
Net income (loss)
$
(12,272)
$
(5,771)
$
173
$
51
$
(297)
$
3,808
$
6,464
$
7,841
$
(17,819)
$
17,816
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.16)
$
(0.08)
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
(0.00)
$
0.05
$
0.08
$
0.10
$
(0.23)
$
0.23
Diluted
$
(0.16)
$
(0.08)
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
(0.00)
$
0.05
$
0.08
$
0.10
$
(0.23)
$
0.22
Weighted-average shares used in computing net
income (loss) per share:
Basic
74,809
75,712
76,618
77,147
78,061
78,178
78,235
76,638
76,080
77,776
Diluted
74,809
75,712
79,093
79,248
78,061
79,982
80,424
78,775
76,080
80,019
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2020
Revenue:
Products
$
28,230
$
26,785
$
30,052
$
36,853
$
30,736
$
29,214
$
32,188
$
37,738
$
121,920
$
129,876
Services
22,060
22,404
22,781
23,463
23,028
23,286
24,420
24,917
90,708
95,651
Total revenue
50,290
49,189
52,833
60,316
53,764
52,500
56,608
62,655
212,628
225,527
Cost of revenue:
Products
7,482
6,855
7,070
8,251
6,868
6,520
7,565
7,970
29,658
28,923
Services
4,444
3,948
4,516
4,723
4,774
4,605
5,099
4,799
17,631
19,277
Total cost of revenue
11,926
10,803
11,586
12,974
11,642
11,125
12,664
12,769
47,289
48,200
Gross profit
38,365
38,386
41,247
47,342
42,122
41,375
43,944
49,886
165,339
177,327
Gross margin
76.3 %
78.0 %
78.1 %
78.5 %
78.3 %
78.8 %
77.6 %
79.6 %
77.8 %
78.6 %
Operating expenses:
Sales & marketing
23,162
21,722
20,737
21,123
19,570
17,797
17,558
19,364
86,745
74,289
Research & development
14,582
12,718
13,980
13,142
13,513
12,159
12,156
12,639
54,423
50,467
General & administrative
6,562
4,895
4,702
5,416
4,929
4,176
4,182
4,014
21,576
17,301
Total operating expenses
44,306
39,335
39,419
39,681
38,012
34,132
33,896
36,017
162,743
142,057
Income (loss) from operations
(5,942)
(949)
1,828
7,661
4,110
7,243
10,048
13,869
2,596
35,270
Non-operating income (expense):
Interest expense
(155)
(37)
(30)
(15)
-
(1)
-
-
(237)
(1)
Interest income and other income (expense), net
(633)
776
254
522
231
228
479
469
919
1,407
Total non-operating income (expense), net
(788)
739
224
507
231
227
479
469
682
1,406
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
(6,730)
(210)
2,052
8,168
4,341
7,470
10,527
14,338
3,278
36,676
Provision for income taxes
517
86
270
388
319
334
256
414
1,261
1,323
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
(7,247)
$
(296)
$
1,782
$
7,780
$
4,022
$
7,136
$
10,271
$
13,924
$
2,018
$
35,353
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.10)
$
(0.00)
$
0.02
$
0.10
$
0.05
$
0.09
$
0.13
$
0.18
$
0.03
$
0.45
Diluted
$
(0.10)
$
(0.00)
$
0.02
$
0.10
$
0.05
$
0.09
$
0.13
$
0.18
$
0.03
$
0.44
Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP
net income (loss) per share:
Basic
74,809
75,712
76,618
77,147
78,061
78,178
78,235
76,638
76,080
77,776
Diluted
74,809
75,712
79,093
79,248
79,747
79,982
80,424
78,775
78,487
80,019
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2020
EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(12,272)
$
(5,771)
$
173
$
51
$
(297)
$
3,808
$
6,464
$
7,841
$
(17,819)
$
17,816
Exclude: Interest expense
155
37
30
15
-
1
-
-
237
1
Exclude: Interest income and other (income) expense,
net
633
(776)
(254)
(522)
(231)
(228)
(479)
(469)
(919)
(1,407)
Exclude: Depreciation & amortization expense
2,447
2,535
2,451
2,595
3,311
2,785
2,676
2,531
10,028
11,303
Exclude: Provision for income taxes
517
86
270
534
319
334
256
414
1,407
1,323
EBITDA
(8,520)
(3,889)
2,670
2,673
3,102
6,700
8,917
10,317
(7,066)
29,036
Exclude: Stock-based compensation
3,897
5,049
3,513
4,332
3,241
3,075
3,554
2,947
16,791
12,817
Exclude: Litigation settlement and investigation expense
876
173
(2,157)
43
30
-
-
-
(1,065)
30
Exclude: Restructuring expense
-
-
-
2,530
-
-
-
-
2,530
-
Exclude: Non-recurring facilities costs
-
-
-
425
795
-
-
2,884
425
3,679
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(3,747)
$
1,333
$
4,026
$
10,003
$
7,168
$
9,775
$
12,471
$
16,148
$
11,615
$
45,562
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Revenue by Product Type, Geography and Vertical (unaudited, in thousands, on a US GAAP basis)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2020
Revenue by type:
Product
$
28,230
$
26,785
$
30,052
$
36,853
$
30,736
$
29,214
$
32,188
$
37,738
$
121,920
$
129,876
Service
22,060
22,404
22,781
23,463
23,028
23,286
24,420
24,917
90,708
95,651
Total revenue
$
50,290
$
49,189
$
52,833
$
60,316
$
53,764
$
52,500
$
56,608
$
62,655
$
212,628
$
225,527
Revenue by geography:
Americas
$
21,133
$
18,512
$
22,751
$
27,548
$
25,438
$
23,962
$
21,985
$
26,764
$
89,944
$
98,149
Japan
13,152
14,894
15,157
16,251
17,641
12,854
18,015
18,541
59,454
67,051
APAC excluding Japan
8,776
9,213
8,379
9,321
4,882
8,005
8,701
8,172
35,689
29,760
EMEA
7,229
6,570
6,546
7,196
5,803
7,679
7,907
9,178
27,541
30,567
Total revenue
$
50,290
$
49,189
$
52,833
$
60,316
$
53,764
$
52,500
$
56,608
$
62,655
$
212,628
$
225,527
Revenue by vertical:
Enterprise
$
23,288
$
22,053
$
21,475
$
21,475
$
18,766
$
22,127
$
22,914
$
25,045
$
88,291
$
88,852
Service Provider
27,002
27,136
31,358
38,841
34,998
30,373
33,694
37,610
124,337
136,675
Total revenue
$
50,290
$
49,189
$
52,833
$
60,316
$
53,764
$
52,500
$
56,608
$
62,655
$
212,628
$
225,527
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2020
GAAP cost of revenue - products
$
7,516
$
6,891
$
7,108
$
8,301
$
6,941
$
6,544
$
7,610
$
8,014
$
29,816
$
29,109
Stock-based compensation
(34)
(36)
(38)
(50)
(74)
(24)
(45)
(44)
(158)
(187)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue - products
$
7,482
$
6,855
$
7,070
$
8,251
$
6,867
$
6,520
$
7,565
$
7,970
$
29,658
$
28,922
GAAP cost of revenue - services
$
4,734
$
4,380
$
4,812
$
5,139
$
5,201
$
4,878
$
5,513
$
5,447
$
19,065
$
21,039
Stock-based compensation
(291)
(432)
(296)
(416)
(427)
(273)
(414)
(341)
(1,434)
(1,454)
Global portfolio rationalization
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(307)
-
(307)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue - services
$
4,444
$
3,948
$
4,516
$
4,723
$
4,774
$
4,605
$
5,099
$
4,799
$
17,631
$
19,278
GAAP total cost of revenue
$
12,250
$
11,271
$
11,920
$
13,440
$
12,142
$
11,422
$
13,123
$
13,461
$
48,881
$
50,148
Stock-based compensation
(325)
(468)
(334)
(466)
(501)
(297)
(459)
(385)
(1,592)
(1,641)
Global portfolio rationalization
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(307)
-
(307)
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue
$
11,926
$
10,803
$
11,586
$
12,974
$
11,641
$
11,125
$
12,664
$
12,769
$
47,289
$
48,200
GAAP gross profit
$
38,040
$
37,918
$
40,913
$
46,876
$
41,622
$
41,078
$
43,485
$
49,194
$
163,747
$
175,379
Stock-based compensation
325
468
334
466
501
297
459
385
1,592
1,641
Global portfolio rationalization
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
307
-
307
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
38,365
$
38,386
$
41,247
$
47,342
$
42,123
$
41,375
$
43,944
$
49,886
$
165,339
$
177,327
GAAP sales & marketing expense
$
24,483
$
23,626
$
22,056
$
22,618
$
20,621
$
18,476
$
18,556
$
20,079
$
92,783
$
77,732
Stock-based compensation
(1,321)
(1,904)
(1,196)
(1,495)
(1,051)
(679)
(998)
(715)
(5,915)
(3,444)
Global portfolio rationalization
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Litigation settlement and investigation expense
-
-
(123)
-
-
-
-
-
(123)
-
Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense
$
23,162
$
21,722
$
20,737
$
21,123
$
19,570
$
17,797
$
17,558
$
19,364
$
86,745
$
74,288
GAAP research & development
$
16,166
$
14,617
$
15,784
$
15,257
$
15,315
$
13,450
$
13,694
$
15,604
$
61,824
$
58,063
Stock-based compensation
(1,331)
(1,646)
(1,551)
(1,862)
(1,548)
(1,038)
(1,285)
(1,198)
(6,390)
(5,069)
Global portfolio rationalization
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,515)
-
(1,515)
Amortization expense related to acquisition
(253)
(253)
(253)
(253)
(253)
(253)
(253)
(252)
(1,012)
(1,011)
Non-GAAP research & development
$
14,582
$
12,718
$
13,980
$
13,142
$
13,514
$
12,159
$
12,156
$
12,639
$
54,423
$
50,468
GAAP general & administrative expense
$
8,358
$
6,099
$
2,854
$
6,393
$
5,895
$
5,237
$
4,994
$
5,725
$
23,704
$
21,851
Stock-based compensation
(920)
(1,031)
(432)
(509)
(141)
(1,061)
(812)
(649)
(2,891)
(2,663)
Litigation settlement and investigation expense
(876)
(173)
2,280
(43)
(30)
-
-
-
1,188
(30)
Global portfolio rationalization
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,062)
-
(1,062)
Non-recurring facilities expense
-
-
-
(425)
(795)
-
-
-
(425)
(795)
Non-GAAP general & administrative expense
$
6,562
$
4,895
$
4,702
$
5,416
$
4,929
$
4,176
$
4,182
$
4,014
$
21,576
$
17,301
GAAP restructuring expense
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2,530
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2,530
$
-
Restructuring expense
-
-
-
(2,530)
-
-
-
-
(2,530)
-
Non-GAAP restructuring expense
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2020
GAAP total operating expenses
$
49,007
$
44,342
$
40,694
$
46,798
$
41,831
$
37,163
$
37,244
$
41,408
$
180,841
$
157,646
Stock-based compensation
(3,572)
(4,581)
(3,179)
(3,866)
(2,740)
(2,778)
(3,095)
(2,562)
(15,197)
(11,176)
Amortization expense related to acquisition
(253)
(253)
(253)
(253)
(253)
(253)
(253)
(252)
(1,012)
(1,011)
Litigation settlement and investigation expense
(876)
(173)
2,157
(43)
(30)
-
-
-
1,066
(30)
Non-recurring facilities expense
-
-
-
(425)
(795)
-
-
-
(425)
(795)
Global portfolio rationalization expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,577)
-
(2,577)
Restructuring expense
-
-
-
(2,530)
-
-
-
-
(2,530)
-
Non-GAAP total operating expenses
$
44,306
$
39,335
$
39,419
$
39,681
$
38,013
$
34,132
$
33,896
$
36,017
$
162,743
$
142,057
GAAP income (loss) from operations
$
(10,967)
$
(6,424)
$
219
$
78
$
(209)
$
3,915
$
6,241
$
7,786
$
(17,094)
$
17,733
Stock-based compensation
3,897
5,049
3,513
4,332
3,241
3,075
3,554
2,947
16,790
12,817
Amortization expense related to acquisition
253
253
253
253
253
253
253
252
1,012
1,011
Litigation settlement and investigation expense
876
173
(2,157)
43
30
-
-
-
(1,066)
30
Global portfolio rationalization expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,884
-
2,884
Restructuring expense
-
-
-
2,530
-
-
-
-
2,530
-
Non-recurring facilities expense
-
-
-
425
795
-
-
-
425
795
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
(5,942)
(949)
1,828
7,661
4,110
7,243
10,048
13,869
$
2,597
$
35,270
GAAP Provision for income taxes
$
517
$
86
$
270
$
534
$
319
$
334
$
256
$
414
$
1,407
$
1,323
Tax from restructuring expense
-
-
-
(146)
-
-
-
-
(146)
-
Non-GAAP provision for income Taxes
$
517
$
86
$
270
$
388
$
319
$
334
$
256
$
414
$
1,261
$
1,323
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(12,272)
$
(5,771)
$
173
$
51
$
(297)
$
3,808
$
6,464
$
7,841
$
(17,819)
$
17,816
Stock-based compensation
3,897
5,049
3,513
4,332
3,241
3,075
3,554
2,947
16,790
12,817
Amortization expense related to acquisition
253
253
253
253
253
253
253
252
1,012
1,011
Litigation settlement and investigation expense
876
173
(2,157)
43
30
-
-
-
(1,066)
30
Global portfolio rationalization expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,884
-
2,884
Restructuring expense, and related tax
-
-
-
2,676
-
-
-
-
2,676
-
Non-recurring facilities expense
-
-
-
425
795
-
-
-
425
795
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
(7,247)
$
(296)
$
1,782
$
7,780
$
4,022
$
7,136
$
10,271
$
13,924
$
2,018
$
35,353
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.10)
$
(0.00)
$
0.02
$
0.10
$
0.05
$
0.09
$
0.13
$
0.18
$
0.03
$
0.45
Diluted
$
(0.10)
$
(0.00)
$
0.02
$
0.10
$
0.05
$
0.09
$
0.13
$
0.18
$
0.03
$
0.44
Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP
net income (loss) per share:
Basic
74,809
75,712
76,618
77,147
78,061
78,178
78,235
76,638
76,080
77,776
Diluted
74,809
75,712
79,093
79,248
79,747
79,982
80,424
78,775
78,487
80,019
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands)
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
33,967
$
36,818
$
36,067
$
45,742
$
65,633
$
65,846
$
83,069
$
83,281
Marketable securities
88,784
82,478
86,525
84,180
77,273
77,544
76,041
74,851
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
44,802
45,251
45,397
53,566
42,862
45,895
42,803
51,051
Inventory, net
20,952
22,522
21,081
22,384
20,764
22,159
22,600
20,730
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
17,113
14,746
14,509
15,067
12,518
11,342
10,809
12,390
Total current assets
205,618
201,815
203,579
220,939
219,050
222,786
235,322
242,303
Property and equipment, net
7,676
7,408
8,846
7,656
7,462
7,033
7,297
7,888
Goodwill
1,307
1,307
1,307
1,307
1,307
1,307
1,307
1,307
Intangible assets
3,387
3,026
2,666
2,305
1,944
1,584
1,223
862
Other non-current assets
13,989
13,256
12,549
41,846
40,294
39,898
38,948
38,451
TOTAL ASSETS
$
231,977
$
226,812
$
228,947
$
274,053
$
270,057
$
272,608
$
284,097
$
290,811
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
8,136
$
7,749
$
5,488
$
7,592
$
3,937
$
6,850
$
7,289
$
4,851
Accrued liabilities
25,436
20,209
20,735
27,756
24,243
23,493
27,602
36,930
Deferred revenue
62,528
60,571
59,603
62,233
62,718
65,915
61,886
65,999
Total current liabilities
96,100
88,529
85,826
97,581
90,898
96,258
96,777
107,780
Deferred revenue, non-current
36,041
37,220
38,470
38,931
38,560
39,083
40,140
42,700
Other non-current liabilities
3,062
2,737
2,483
28,754
27,347
26,407
25,479
24,357
TOTAL LIABILITIES
135,203
128,486
126,779
165,266
156,805
161,748
162,396
174,837
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock and additional paid-in-capital
381,196
388,357
391,999
398,601
403,651
396,941
401,533
388,125
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
96
258
285
251
(37)
473
258
98
Accumulated deficit
(284,518)
(290,289)
(290,116)
(290,065)
(290,362)
(286,554)
(280,090)
(272,249)
Total stockholders' equity
96,774
98,326
102,168
108,787
113,252
110,860
121,701
115,974
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
231,977
$
226,812
$
228,947
$
274,053
$
270,057
$
272,608
$
284,097
$
290,811
