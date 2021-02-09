A10 : Q4 2020 Trended Financials

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 226 M - - Net income 2020 19,1 M - - Net Debt 2020 - - - P/E ratio 2020 48,8x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 897 M 897 M - Capi. / Sales 2020 3,97x Capi. / Sales 2021 3,70x Nbr of Employees 810 Free-Float 79,5% Chart A10 NETWORKS, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends A10 NETWORKS, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 13,50 $ Last Close Price 11,70 $ Spread / Highest target 28,2% Spread / Average Target 15,4% Spread / Lowest Target 2,56% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Dhrupad Trivedi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Brian Becker Chief Financial Officer Rajkumar Jalan Chief Technology Officer Todd Kleppe Vice President-Global Operations Robert D. Cochran Secretary & Chief Risk Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) A10 NETWORKS, INC. 14.91% 869 ORACLE CORPORATION -2.44% 185 798 SAP SE 1.62% 156 159 SERVICENOW INC. 6.81% 114 672 INTUIT INC. 2.51% 107 586 DOCUSIGN, INC. 11.97% 47 604