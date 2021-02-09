Log in
A10 : Q4 2020 Trended Financials

02/09/2021
A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data, on a US GAAP basis)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

Revenue:

Products

$

28,230

$

26,785

$

30,052

$

36,853

$

30,736

$

29,214

$

32,188

$

37,738

$

121,920

$

129,876

Services

22,060

22,404

22,781

$

23,463

23,028

23,286

24,420

24,917

90,708

95,651

Total revenue

50,290

49,189

52,833

60,316

53,764

52,500

56,608

62,655

212,628

225,527

Cost of revenue:

Products

7,516

6,891

7,108

8,301

6,941

6,544

7,610

8,014

29,816

29,109

Services

4,734

4,380

4,812

5,139

5,201

4,878

5,513

5,447

19,065

21,039

Total cost of revenue

12,250

11,271

11,920

13,440

12,142

11,422

13,123

13,461

48,881

50,148

Gross profit

38,040

37,918

40,913

46,876

41,622

41,078

43,485

49,194

163,747

175,379

Gross margin

75.6 %

77.1 %

77.4 %

77.7 %

77.4 %

78.2 %

76.8 %

78.5 %

77.0 %

77.8 %

Operating expenses:

Sales & marketing

24,483

23,626

22,056

22,618

20,621

18,476

18,556

20,079

92,783

77,732

Research & development

16,166

14,617

15,784

15,257

15,315

13,450

13,694

15,604

61,824

58,063

General & administrative

8,358

6,099

2,854

6,393

5,895

5,237

4,994

5,725

23,704

21,851

Restructuring expense

-

-

-

2,530

-

-

-

-

2,530

-

Total operating expenses

49,007

44,342

40,694

46,798

41,831

37,163

37,244

41,408

180,841

157,646

Income (loss) from operations

(10,967)

(6,424)

219

78

(209)

3,915

6,241

7,786

(17,094)

17,733

Non-operating income (expense):

Interest expense

(155)

(37)

(30)

(15)

-

(1)

-

-

(237)

(1)

Interest and other income (expense), net

(633)

776

254

522

231

228

479

469

919

1,407

Total non-operating income (expense), net

(788)

739

224

507

231

227

479

469

682

1,406

Income (loss) before income taxes

(11,755)

(5,685)

443

585

22

4,142

6,720

8,255

(16,412)

19,139

Provision for income taxes

517

86

270

534

319

334

256

414

1,407

1,323

Net income (loss)

$

(12,272)

$

(5,771)

$

173

$

51

$

(297)

$

3,808

$

6,464

$

7,841

$

(17,819)

$

17,816

Net income (loss) per share:

Basic

$

(0.16)

$

(0.08)

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.00)

$

0.05

$

0.08

$

0.10

$

(0.23)

$

0.23

Diluted

$

(0.16)

$

(0.08)

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.00)

$

0.05

$

0.08

$

0.10

$

(0.23)

$

0.22

Weighted-average shares used in computing net

income (loss) per share:

Basic

74,809

75,712

76,618

77,147

78,061

78,178

78,235

76,638

76,080

77,776

Diluted

74,809

75,712

79,093

79,248

78,061

79,982

80,424

78,775

76,080

80,019

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Non-GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

Revenue:

Products

$

28,230

$

26,785

$

30,052

$

36,853

$

30,736

$

29,214

$

32,188

$

37,738

$

121,920

$

129,876

Services

22,060

22,404

22,781

23,463

23,028

23,286

24,420

24,917

90,708

95,651

Total revenue

50,290

49,189

52,833

60,316

53,764

52,500

56,608

62,655

212,628

225,527

Cost of revenue:

Products

7,482

6,855

7,070

8,251

6,868

6,520

7,565

7,970

29,658

28,923

Services

4,444

3,948

4,516

4,723

4,774

4,605

5,099

4,799

17,631

19,277

Total cost of revenue

11,926

10,803

11,586

12,974

11,642

11,125

12,664

12,769

47,289

48,200

Gross profit

38,365

38,386

41,247

47,342

42,122

41,375

43,944

49,886

165,339

177,327

Gross margin

76.3 %

78.0 %

78.1 %

78.5 %

78.3 %

78.8 %

77.6 %

79.6 %

77.8 %

78.6 %

Operating expenses:

Sales & marketing

23,162

21,722

20,737

21,123

19,570

17,797

17,558

19,364

86,745

74,289

Research & development

14,582

12,718

13,980

13,142

13,513

12,159

12,156

12,639

54,423

50,467

General & administrative

6,562

4,895

4,702

5,416

4,929

4,176

4,182

4,014

21,576

17,301

Total operating expenses

44,306

39,335

39,419

39,681

38,012

34,132

33,896

36,017

162,743

142,057

Income (loss) from operations

(5,942)

(949)

1,828

7,661

4,110

7,243

10,048

13,869

2,596

35,270

Non-operating income (expense):

Interest expense

(155)

(37)

(30)

(15)

-

(1)

-

-

(237)

(1)

Interest income and other income (expense), net

(633)

776

254

522

231

228

479

469

919

1,407

Total non-operating income (expense), net

(788)

739

224

507

231

227

479

469

682

1,406

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(6,730)

(210)

2,052

8,168

4,341

7,470

10,527

14,338

3,278

36,676

Provision for income taxes

517

86

270

388

319

334

256

414

1,261

1,323

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

(7,247)

$

(296)

$

1,782

$

7,780

$

4,022

$

7,136

$

10,271

$

13,924

$

2,018

$

35,353

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:

Basic

$

(0.10)

$

(0.00)

$

0.02

$

0.10

$

0.05

$

0.09

$

0.13

$

0.18

$

0.03

$

0.45

Diluted

$

(0.10)

$

(0.00)

$

0.02

$

0.10

$

0.05

$

0.09

$

0.13

$

0.18

$

0.03

$

0.44

Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP

net income (loss) per share:

Basic

74,809

75,712

76,618

77,147

78,061

78,178

78,235

76,638

76,080

77,776

Diluted

74,809

75,712

79,093

79,248

79,747

79,982

80,424

78,775

78,487

80,019

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(12,272)

$

(5,771)

$

173

$

51

$

(297)

$

3,808

$

6,464

$

7,841

$

(17,819)

$

17,816

Exclude: Interest expense

155

37

30

15

-

1

-

-

237

1

Exclude: Interest income and other (income) expense,

net

633

(776)

(254)

(522)

(231)

(228)

(479)

(469)

(919)

(1,407)

Exclude: Depreciation & amortization expense

2,447

2,535

2,451

2,595

3,311

2,785

2,676

2,531

10,028

11,303

Exclude: Provision for income taxes

517

86

270

534

319

334

256

414

1,407

1,323

EBITDA

(8,520)

(3,889)

2,670

2,673

3,102

6,700

8,917

10,317

(7,066)

29,036

Exclude: Stock-based compensation

3,897

5,049

3,513

4,332

3,241

3,075

3,554

2,947

16,791

12,817

Exclude: Litigation settlement and investigation expense

876

173

(2,157)

43

30

-

-

-

(1,065)

30

Exclude: Restructuring expense

-

-

-

2,530

-

-

-

-

2,530

-

Exclude: Non-recurring facilities costs

-

-

-

425

795

-

-

2,884

425

3,679

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(3,747)

$

1,333

$

4,026

$

10,003

$

7,168

$

9,775

$

12,471

$

16,148

$

11,615

$

45,562

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Revenue by Product Type, Geography and Vertical (unaudited, in thousands, on a US GAAP basis)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

Revenue by type:

Product

$

28,230

$

26,785

$

30,052

$

36,853

$

30,736

$

29,214

$

32,188

$

37,738

$

121,920

$

129,876

Service

22,060

22,404

22,781

23,463

23,028

23,286

24,420

24,917

90,708

95,651

Total revenue

$

50,290

$

49,189

$

52,833

$

60,316

$

53,764

$

52,500

$

56,608

$

62,655

$

212,628

$

225,527

Revenue by geography:

Americas

$

21,133

$

18,512

$

22,751

$

27,548

$

25,438

$

23,962

$

21,985

$

26,764

$

89,944

$

98,149

Japan

13,152

14,894

15,157

16,251

17,641

12,854

18,015

18,541

59,454

67,051

APAC excluding Japan

8,776

9,213

8,379

9,321

4,882

8,005

8,701

8,172

35,689

29,760

EMEA

7,229

6,570

6,546

7,196

5,803

7,679

7,907

9,178

27,541

30,567

Total revenue

$

50,290

$

49,189

$

52,833

$

60,316

$

53,764

$

52,500

$

56,608

$

62,655

$

212,628

$

225,527

Revenue by vertical:

Enterprise

$

23,288

$

22,053

$

21,475

$

21,475

$

18,766

$

22,127

$

22,914

$

25,045

$

88,291

$

88,852

Service Provider

27,002

27,136

31,358

38,841

34,998

30,373

33,694

37,610

124,337

136,675

Total revenue

$

50,290

$

49,189

$

52,833

$

60,316

$

53,764

$

52,500

$

56,608

$

62,655

$

212,628

$

225,527

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

GAAP cost of revenue - products

$

7,516

$

6,891

$

7,108

$

8,301

$

6,941

$

6,544

$

7,610

$

8,014

$

29,816

$

29,109

Stock-based compensation

(34)

(36)

(38)

(50)

(74)

(24)

(45)

(44)

(158)

(187)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue - products

$

7,482

$

6,855

$

7,070

$

8,251

$

6,867

$

6,520

$

7,565

$

7,970

$

29,658

$

28,922

GAAP cost of revenue - services

$

4,734

$

4,380

$

4,812

$

5,139

$

5,201

$

4,878

$

5,513

$

5,447

$

19,065

$

21,039

Stock-based compensation

(291)

(432)

(296)

(416)

(427)

(273)

(414)

(341)

(1,434)

(1,454)

Global portfolio rationalization

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(307)

-

(307)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue - services

$

4,444

$

3,948

$

4,516

$

4,723

$

4,774

$

4,605

$

5,099

$

4,799

$

17,631

$

19,278

GAAP total cost of revenue

$

12,250

$

11,271

$

11,920

$

13,440

$

12,142

$

11,422

$

13,123

$

13,461

$

48,881

$

50,148

Stock-based compensation

(325)

(468)

(334)

(466)

(501)

(297)

(459)

(385)

(1,592)

(1,641)

Global portfolio rationalization

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(307)

-

(307)

Non-GAAP total cost of revenue

$

11,926

$

10,803

$

11,586

$

12,974

$

11,641

$

11,125

$

12,664

$

12,769

$

47,289

$

48,200

GAAP gross profit

$

38,040

$

37,918

$

40,913

$

46,876

$

41,622

$

41,078

$

43,485

$

49,194

$

163,747

$

175,379

Stock-based compensation

325

468

334

466

501

297

459

385

1,592

1,641

Global portfolio rationalization

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

307

-

307

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

38,365

$

38,386

$

41,247

$

47,342

$

42,123

$

41,375

$

43,944

$

49,886

$

165,339

$

177,327

GAAP sales & marketing expense

$

24,483

$

23,626

$

22,056

$

22,618

$

20,621

$

18,476

$

18,556

$

20,079

$

92,783

$

77,732

Stock-based compensation

(1,321)

(1,904)

(1,196)

(1,495)

(1,051)

(679)

(998)

(715)

(5,915)

(3,444)

Global portfolio rationalization

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Litigation settlement and investigation expense

-

-

(123)

-

-

-

-

-

(123)

-

Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense

$

23,162

$

21,722

$

20,737

$

21,123

$

19,570

$

17,797

$

17,558

$

19,364

$

86,745

$

74,288

GAAP research & development

$

16,166

$

14,617

$

15,784

$

15,257

$

15,315

$

13,450

$

13,694

$

15,604

$

61,824

$

58,063

Stock-based compensation

(1,331)

(1,646)

(1,551)

(1,862)

(1,548)

(1,038)

(1,285)

(1,198)

(6,390)

(5,069)

Global portfolio rationalization

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,515)

-

(1,515)

Amortization expense related to acquisition

(253)

(253)

(253)

(253)

(253)

(253)

(253)

(252)

(1,012)

(1,011)

Non-GAAP research & development

$

14,582

$

12,718

$

13,980

$

13,142

$

13,514

$

12,159

$

12,156

$

12,639

$

54,423

$

50,468

GAAP general & administrative expense

$

8,358

$

6,099

$

2,854

$

6,393

$

5,895

$

5,237

$

4,994

$

5,725

$

23,704

$

21,851

Stock-based compensation

(920)

(1,031)

(432)

(509)

(141)

(1,061)

(812)

(649)

(2,891)

(2,663)

Litigation settlement and investigation expense

(876)

(173)

2,280

(43)

(30)

-

-

-

1,188

(30)

Global portfolio rationalization

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,062)

-

(1,062)

Non-recurring facilities expense

-

-

-

(425)

(795)

-

-

-

(425)

(795)

Non-GAAP general & administrative expense

$

6,562

$

4,895

$

4,702

$

5,416

$

4,929

$

4,176

$

4,182

$

4,014

$

21,576

$

17,301

GAAP restructuring expense

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2,530

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2,530

$

-

Restructuring expense

-

-

-

(2,530)

-

-

-

-

(2,530)

-

Non-GAAP restructuring expense

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

GAAP total operating expenses

$

49,007

$

44,342

$

40,694

$

46,798

$

41,831

$

37,163

$

37,244

$

41,408

$

180,841

$

157,646

Stock-based compensation

(3,572)

(4,581)

(3,179)

(3,866)

(2,740)

(2,778)

(3,095)

(2,562)

(15,197)

(11,176)

Amortization expense related to acquisition

(253)

(253)

(253)

(253)

(253)

(253)

(253)

(252)

(1,012)

(1,011)

Litigation settlement and investigation expense

(876)

(173)

2,157

(43)

(30)

-

-

-

1,066

(30)

Non-recurring facilities expense

-

-

-

(425)

(795)

-

-

-

(425)

(795)

Global portfolio rationalization expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,577)

-

(2,577)

Restructuring expense

-

-

-

(2,530)

-

-

-

-

(2,530)

-

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$

44,306

$

39,335

$

39,419

$

39,681

$

38,013

$

34,132

$

33,896

$

36,017

$

162,743

$

142,057

GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

(10,967)

$

(6,424)

$

219

$

78

$

(209)

$

3,915

$

6,241

$

7,786

$

(17,094)

$

17,733

Stock-based compensation

3,897

5,049

3,513

4,332

3,241

3,075

3,554

2,947

16,790

12,817

Amortization expense related to acquisition

253

253

253

253

253

253

253

252

1,012

1,011

Litigation settlement and investigation expense

876

173

(2,157)

43

30

-

-

-

(1,066)

30

Global portfolio rationalization expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,884

-

2,884

Restructuring expense

-

-

-

2,530

-

-

-

-

2,530

-

Non-recurring facilities expense

-

-

-

425

795

-

-

-

425

795

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

(5,942)

(949)

1,828

7,661

4,110

7,243

10,048

13,869

$

2,597

$

35,270

GAAP Provision for income taxes

$

517

$

86

$

270

$

534

$

319

$

334

$

256

$

414

$

1,407

$

1,323

Tax from restructuring expense

-

-

-

(146)

-

-

-

-

(146)

-

Non-GAAP provision for income Taxes

$

517

$

86

$

270

$

388

$

319

$

334

$

256

$

414

$

1,261

$

1,323

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(12,272)

$

(5,771)

$

173

$

51

$

(297)

$

3,808

$

6,464

$

7,841

$

(17,819)

$

17,816

Stock-based compensation

3,897

5,049

3,513

4,332

3,241

3,075

3,554

2,947

16,790

12,817

Amortization expense related to acquisition

253

253

253

253

253

253

253

252

1,012

1,011

Litigation settlement and investigation expense

876

173

(2,157)

43

30

-

-

-

(1,066)

30

Global portfolio rationalization expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,884

-

2,884

Restructuring expense, and related tax

-

-

-

2,676

-

-

-

-

2,676

-

Non-recurring facilities expense

-

-

-

425

795

-

-

-

425

795

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

(7,247)

$

(296)

$

1,782

$

7,780

$

4,022

$

7,136

$

10,271

$

13,924

$

2,018

$

35,353

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:

Basic

$

(0.10)

$

(0.00)

$

0.02

$

0.10

$

0.05

$

0.09

$

0.13

$

0.18

$

0.03

$

0.45

Diluted

$

(0.10)

$

(0.00)

$

0.02

$

0.10

$

0.05

$

0.09

$

0.13

$

0.18

$

0.03

$

0.44

Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP

net income (loss) per share:

Basic

74,809

75,712

76,618

77,147

78,061

78,178

78,235

76,638

76,080

77,776

Diluted

74,809

75,712

79,093

79,248

79,747

79,982

80,424

78,775

78,487

80,019

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

33,967

$

36,818

$

36,067

$

45,742

$

65,633

$

65,846

$

83,069

$

83,281

Marketable securities

88,784

82,478

86,525

84,180

77,273

77,544

76,041

74,851

Accounts receivable, net of allowances

44,802

45,251

45,397

53,566

42,862

45,895

42,803

51,051

Inventory, net

20,952

22,522

21,081

22,384

20,764

22,159

22,600

20,730

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

17,113

14,746

14,509

15,067

12,518

11,342

10,809

12,390

Total current assets

205,618

201,815

203,579

220,939

219,050

222,786

235,322

242,303

Property and equipment, net

7,676

7,408

8,846

7,656

7,462

7,033

7,297

7,888

Goodwill

1,307

1,307

1,307

1,307

1,307

1,307

1,307

1,307

Intangible assets

3,387

3,026

2,666

2,305

1,944

1,584

1,223

862

Other non-current assets

13,989

13,256

12,549

41,846

40,294

39,898

38,948

38,451

TOTAL ASSETS

$

231,977

$

226,812

$

228,947

$

274,053

$

270,057

$

272,608

$

284,097

$

290,811

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

8,136

$

7,749

$

5,488

$

7,592

$

3,937

$

6,850

$

7,289

$

4,851

Accrued liabilities

25,436

20,209

20,735

27,756

24,243

23,493

27,602

36,930

Deferred revenue

62,528

60,571

59,603

62,233

62,718

65,915

61,886

65,999

Total current liabilities

96,100

88,529

85,826

97,581

90,898

96,258

96,777

107,780

Deferred revenue, non-current

36,041

37,220

38,470

38,931

38,560

39,083

40,140

42,700

Other non-current liabilities

3,062

2,737

2,483

28,754

27,347

26,407

25,479

24,357

TOTAL LIABILITIES

135,203

128,486

126,779

165,266

156,805

161,748

162,396

174,837

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock and additional paid-in-capital

381,196

388,357

391,999

398,601

403,651

396,941

401,533

388,125

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

96

258

285

251

(37)

473

258

98

Accumulated deficit

(284,518)

(290,289)

(290,116)

(290,065)

(290,362)

(286,554)

(280,090)

(272,249)

Total stockholders' equity

96,774

98,326

102,168

108,787

113,252

110,860

121,701

115,974

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

231,977

$

226,812

$

228,947

$

274,053

$

270,057

$

272,608

$

284,097

$

290,811

A10 Networks Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:44:08 UTC.


