    ATEN

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

(ATEN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/27 04:10:00 pm
9.21 USD   -3.66%
05:37pA10  : Q1 2021 Results Presentation & Prepared Remarks
05:37pA10  : Q1 2021 Trended Financials
04:35pA10 NETWORKS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
A10 : Q1 2021 Results Presentation & Prepared Remarks

04/27/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
Q1 2021 Financial Results & Commentary

April 27, 2021

Always Secure. Always Available.

Cautionary Statements & Disclosures

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions, including statements regarding our positioning, global business environment, strategy, including portfolio management, recurring revenue, growth and profitability.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, on the business of our customers and suppliers, and on the global economy in general, execution risks related to closing key deals and improving our execution, successfully executing our strategies, market adoption of our products, successfully anticipating market needs and opportunities, timely development of new products and features, achieving or maintaining profitability, loss or delay of expected purchases, our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position; competitive and execution risks related to cloud-based computing trends, attracting and retaining new end-customers, maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation, changes demanded by our customers in the deployment and payment model for our products, growth in markets relating to network security, the success of any future acquisitions or investments, the success of our partnerships with technology providers, the ability of our sales team to execute well, our ability to shorten our close cycle, the ability of our channel partners to sell our products, variations in product mix or geographic locations of our sales, our presence in international markets, and other factors described in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to which your attention is directed. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based on current expectations and beliefs as of April 27, 2021 only. We do not intend to update this information contained in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation also include certain non-GAAP financial measures including Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titles measures presented by other companies. A10 Networks considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the company, exclusive of unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, and are used by the company's management for that purpose. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We define non-GAAP net income as our GAAP net income (loss) excluding: (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense, (iv) global distribution center transition expense, and (v) non-recurring facility expense. We define non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share as our non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by our basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We define non-GAAP gross profit as our GAAP gross profit excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, and (ii) global distribution center transition expense. We define non-GAAP gross margin as our non-GAAP gross profit divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as our GAAP income (loss) from operations excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense, (iv) global portfolio rationalization expense, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define non-GAAP operating margin as our non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non- GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense, (iv) global distribution center transition expense, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our GAAP net income (loss) excluding (i) interest expense (if any), (ii) interest income and other (income) expense, net, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) provision for income taxes, (v) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (vi) litigation settlement and internal investigation expense, (vii) global distribution center transition expense, and (viii) non-recurring facility expense.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix to this document and in the accompany financial results press release.

Agenda

  • Introduction
  • Q1 Overview
  • Q1 Financial Performance

A10 at a Glance

Enabling a Secure and Available Digital World

IoT

Shift to

5G

Operational

Security

Proliferation

Cloud

Deployment

Complexity

Threats

$225M

$113M

78.8%

7,800+

Q1'21 NON-GAAP

2020 ANNUAL

DEFERRED REV

CUSTOMERS

GROSS MARGIN

REVENUE

AS OF 3/31/21

$161M

CASH & MARKETABLE

$0

SECURITIES

DEBT

AS OF 3/31/21

Provide always

Protect investments

Support seamless

Secure multi-

Protect networks

Simplify IT ops with

available application

for enterprises and

migration to the

generational

from cyberattacks

connected intel,

delivery and security

service providers

cloud and cloud-

networks through

that threaten

automation, ML and

on-prem and in the

native with hybrid

the transition to 5G

network availability

DevOps/ SecOps

cloud

solutions

and cloud

tools

Q1'21: Building on our Successes

  • Accelerating recurring revenue
    • Recurring revenue increased 8% year-over-year
    • Deferred revenue reaches a record $113.2 million, up approximately 12% year-over-year
  • Record profitability
    • Quarterly operating expenses reduced by approximately $5.6 million, or approximately 15% year-over-year
    • Q1 operating income improved by $6.7 million, or approximately 163% year-over-year
    • Adjusted EBITDA improved by $5.8 million, or 81% year-over-year
  • Continued execution in a challenging economic environment
    • Year-over-yeargrowth for:

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Disclaimer

A10 Networks Inc. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 21:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
