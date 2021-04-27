Log in
Sign up
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/27 04:10:00 pm
A10 : Q1 2021 Trended Financials

04/27/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data, on a US GAAP basis)

Three Months

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Ended

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2021

Revenue:

Products

$

28,230

$

26,785

$

30,052

$

36,853

$

30,736

$

29,214

$

32,188

$

37,738

$

121,920

$

129,876

$

30,540

Services

22,060

22,404

22,781

$

23,463

23,028

23,286

24,420

24,917

90,708

95,651

24,303

Total revenue

50,290

49,189

52,833

60,316

53,764

52,500

56,608

62,655

212,628

225,527

54,843

Cost of revenue:

Products

7,516

6,891

7,108

8,301

6,941

6,544

7,610

8,014

29,816

29,109

7,086

Services

4,734

4,380

4,812

5,139

5,201

4,878

5,513

5,447

19,065

21,039

5,413

Total cost of revenue

12,250

11,271

11,920

13,440

12,142

11,422

13,123

13,461

48,881

50,148

12,499

Gross profit

38,040

37,918

40,913

46,876

41,622

41,078

43,485

49,194

163,747

175,379

42,344

Gross margin

75.6 %

77.1 %

77.4 %

77.7 %

77.4 %

78.2 %

76.8 %

78.5 %

77.0 %

77.8 %

77.2 %

Operating expenses:

Sales & marketing

24,483

23,626

22,056

22,618

20,621

18,476

18,556

20,079

92,783

77,732

19,092

Research & development

16,166

14,617

15,784

15,257

15,315

13,450

13,694

15,604

61,824

58,063

13,981

General & administrative

8,358

6,099

2,854

6,393

5,895

5,237

4,994

5,725

23,704

21,851

5,247

Restructuring expense

-

-

-

2,530

-

-

-

-

2,530

-

-

Total operating expenses

49,007

44,342

40,694

46,798

41,831

37,163

37,244

41,408

180,841

157,646

38,320

Income (loss) from operations

(10,967)

(6,424)

219

78

(209)

3,915

6,241

7,786

(17,094)

17,733

4,024

Non-operating income (expense):

Interest expense

(155)

(37)

(30)

(15)

-

(1)

-

-

(237)

(1)

-

Interest and other income (expense), net

(633)

776

254

522

231

228

479

469

919

1,407

(1,183)

Total non-operating income (expense), net

(788)

739

224

507

231

227

479

469

682

1,406

(1,183)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(11,755)

(5,685)

443

585

22

4,142

6,720

8,255

(16,412)

19,139

2,841

Provision for income taxes

517

86

270

534

319

334

256

414

1,407

1,323

184

Net income (loss)

$

(12,272)

$

(5,771)

$

173

$

51

$

(297)

$

3,808

$

6,464

$

7,841

$

(17,819)

$

17,816

$

2,657

Net income (loss) per share:

Basic

$

(0.16)

$

(0.08)

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.00)

$

0.05

$

0.08

$

0.10

$

(0.23)

$

0.23

$

0.03

Diluted

$

(0.16)

$

(0.08)

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.00)

$

0.05

$

0.08

$

0.10

$

(0.23)

$

0.22

$

0.03

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income

(loss) per share:

Basic

74,809

75,712

76,618

77,147

78,061

78,178

78,235

76,638

76,080

77,776

76,704

Diluted

74,809

75,712

79,093

79,248

78,061

79,982

80,424

78,775

76,080

80,019

79,636

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Non-GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Ended

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2021

Revenue:

Products

$

28,230

$

26,785

$

30,052

$

36,853

$

30,736

$

29,214

$

32,188

$

37,738

$

121,920

$

129,876

$

30,540

Services

22,060

22,404

22,781

23,463

23,028

23,286

24,420

24,917

90,708

95,651

24,303

Total revenue

50,290

49,189

52,833

60,316

53,764

52,500

56,608

62,655

212,628

225,527

54,843

Cost of revenue:

Products

7,482

6,855

7,070

8,251

6,868

6,520

7,565

7,970

29,658

28,923

7,015

Services

4,444

3,948

4,516

4,723

4,774

4,605

5,099

4,799

17,631

19,277

4,570

Total cost of revenue

11,926

10,803

11,586

12,974

11,642

11,125

12,664

12,769

47,289

48,200

11,585

Gross profit

38,365

38,386

41,247

47,342

42,122

41,375

43,944

49,886

165,339

177,327

43,258

Gross margin

76.3 %

78.0 %

78.1 %

78.5 %

78.3 %

78.8 %

77.6 %

79.6 %

77.8 %

78.6 %

78.9 %

Operating expenses:

Sales & marketing

23,162

21,722

20,737

21,123

19,570

17,797

17,558

19,364

86,745

74,289

17,714

Research & development

14,582

12,718

13,980

13,142

13,513

12,159

12,156

12,639

54,423

50,467

10,549

General & administrative

6,562

4,895

4,702

5,416

4,929

4,176

4,182

4,014

21,576

17,301

4,187

Total operating expenses

44,306

39,335

39,419

39,681

38,012

34,132

33,896

36,017

162,743

142,057

32,450

Income (loss) from operations

(5,942)

(949)

1,828

7,661

4,110

7,243

10,048

13,869

2,596

35,270

10,808

Non-operating income (expense):

Interest expense

(155)

(37)

(30)

(15)

-

(1)

-

-

(237)

(1)

-

Interest income and other income (expense), net

(633)

776

254

522

231

228

479

469

919

1,407

(1,183)

Total non-operating income (expense), net

(788)

739

224

507

231

227

479

469

682

1,406

(1,183)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(6,730)

(210)

2,052

8,168

4,341

7,470

10,527

14,338

3,278

36,676

9,625

Provision for income taxes

517

86

270

388

319

334

256

414

1,261

1,323

184

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

(7,247)

$

(296)

$

1,782

$

7,780

$

4,022

$

7,136

$

10,271

$

13,924

$

2,018

$

35,353

$

9,441

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:

Basic

$

(0.10)

$

(0.00)

$

0.02

$

0.10

$

0.05

$

0.09

$

0.13

$

0.18

$

0.03

$

0.45

$

0.12

Diluted

$

(0.10)

$

(0.00)

$

0.02

$

0.10

$

0.05

$

0.09

$

0.13

$

0.18

$

0.03

$

0.44

$

0.12

Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net

income (loss) per share:

Basic

74,809

75,712

76,618

77,147

78,061

78,178

78,235

76,638

76,080

77,776

76,704

Diluted

74,809

75,712

79,093

79,248

79,747

79,982

80,424

78,775

78,487

80,019

79,636

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Ended

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2021

EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(12,272)

$

(5,771)

$

173

$

51

$

(297)

$

3,808

$

6,464

$

7,841

$

(17,819)

$

17,816

$

2,657

Exclude: Interest expense

155

37

30

15

-

1

-

-

237

1

-

Exclude: Interest income and other (income) expense,

net

633

(776)

(254)

(522)

(231)

(228)

(479)

(469)

(919)

(1,407)

1,183

Exclude: Depreciation & amortization expense

2,447

2,535

2,451

2,595

3,311

2,785

2,676

2,531

10,028

11,303

2,413

Exclude: Provision for income taxes

517

86

270

534

319

334

256

414

1,407

1,323

184

EBITDA

(8,520)

(3,889)

2,670

2,673

3,102

6,700

8,917

10,317

(7,066)

29,036

6,437

Exclude: Stock-based compensation

3,896

5,049

3,513

4,332

3,241

3,075

3,554

2,947

16,790

12,817

4,620

Exclude: Litigation settlement and investigation

expense

876

173

(2,157)

43

30

-

-

-

(1,066)

30

-

Exclude: Restructuring expense

-

-

-

2,530

-

-

-

-

2,530

-

-

Exclude: Facility exit expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,884

-

3

-

Exclude: Non-recurring facilities costs

-

-

-

425

795

-

-

-

425

795

1,911

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(3,748)

$

1,333

$

4,026

$

10,003

$

7,168

$

9,775

$

12,471

$

16,148

$

11,613

$

45,562

$

12,968

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Revenue by Product Type, Geography and Vertical (unaudited, in thousands, on a US GAAP basis)

Three Months

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Ended

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2021

Revenue by type:

Product

$

28,230

$

26,785

$

30,052

$

36,853

$

30,736

$

29,214

$

32,188

$

37,738

$

121,920

$

129,876

$

30,540

Service

22,060

22,404

22,781

23,463

23,028

23,286

24,420

24,917

90,708

95,651

24,303

Total revenue

$

50,290

$

49,189

$

52,833

$

60,316

$

53,764

$

52,500

$

56,608

$

62,655

$

212,628

$

225,527

$

54,843

Revenue by geography:

Americas

$

21,133

$

18,512

$

22,751

$

27,548

$

25,438

$

23,962

$

21,985

$

26,764

$

89,944

$

98,149

$

26,270

Japan

13,152

14,894

15,157

16,251

17,641

12,854

18,015

18,541

59,454

67,051

13,619

APAC excluding Japan

8,776

9,213

8,379

9,321

4,882

8,005

8,701

8,172

35,689

29,760

6,335

EMEA

7,229

6,570

6,546

7,196

5,803

7,679

7,907

9,178

27,541

30,567

8,619

Total revenue

$

50,290

$

49,189

$

52,833

$

60,316

$

53,764

$

52,500

$

56,608

$

62,655

$

212,628

$

225,527

$

54,843

Revenue by vertical:

Enterprise

$

23,288

$

22,053

$

21,475

$

21,475

$

18,766

$

22,127

$

22,914

$

25,045

$

88,291

$

88,852

$

20,864

Service Provider

27,002

27,136

31,358

38,841

34,998

30,373

33,694

37,610

124,337

136,675

33,979

Total revenue

$

50,290

$

49,189

$

52,833

$

60,316

$

53,764

$

52,500

$

56,608

$

62,655

$

212,628

$

225,527

$

54,843

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

Ended

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2021

GAAP cost of revenue - products

$

7,516

$

6,891

$

7,108

$

8,301

$

6,941

$

6,544

$

7,610

$

8,014

$

29,816

$

29,109

$

7,086

Stock-based compensation

(34)

(36)

(38)

(50)

(74)

(24)

(45)

(44)

(158)

(187)

(71)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue - products

$

7,482

$

6,855

$

7,070

$

8,251

$

6,867

$

6,520

$

7,565

$

7,970

$

29,658

$

28,922

$

7,015

GAAP cost of revenue - services

$

4,734

$

4,380

$

4,812

$

5,139

$

5,201

$

4,878

$

5,513

$

5,447

$

19,065

$

21,039

$

5,413

Stock-based compensation

(291)

(432)

(296)

(416)

(427)

(273)

(414)

(341)

(1,434)

(1,454)

(570)

Global distribution center transition expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(307)

-

(307)

(273)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue - services

$

4,444

$

3,948

$

4,516

$

4,723

$

4,774

$

4,605

$

5,099

$

4,799

$

17,631

$

19,278

$

4,570

GAAP total cost of revenue

$

12,250

$

11,271

$

11,920

$

13,440

$

12,142

$

11,422

$

13,123

$

13,461

$

48,881

$

50,148

$

12,499

Stock-based compensation

(325)

(468)

(334)

(466)

(501)

(297)

(459)

(385)

(1,592)

(1,641)

(641)

Global distribution center transition expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(307)

-

(307)

(273)

Non-GAAP total cost of revenue

$

11,926

$

10,803

$

11,586

$

12,974

$

11,641

$

11,125

$

12,664

$

12,769

$

47,289

$

48,200

$

11,585

GAAP gross profit

$

38,040

$

37,918

$

40,913

$

46,876

$

41,622

$

41,078

$

43,485

$

49,194

$

163,747

$

175,379

$

42,344

Stock-based compensation

325

468

334

466

501

297

459

385

1,592

1,641

641

Global distribution center transition expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

307

-

307

273

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

38,365

$

38,386

$

41,247

$

47,342

$

42,123

$

41,375

$

43,944

$

49,886

$

165,339

$

177,327

$

43,258

GAAP sales & marketing expense

$

24,483

$

23,626

$

22,056

$

22,618

$

20,621

$

18,476

$

18,556

$

20,079

$

92,783

$

77,732

$

19,092

Stock-based compensation

(1,321)

(1,904)

(1,196)

(1,495)

(1,051)

(679)

(998)

(715)

(5,915)

(3,444)

(1,378)

Global distribution center transition expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Litigation settlement and investigation expense

-

-

(123)

-

-

-

-

-

(123)

-

-

Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense

$

23,162

$

21,722

$

20,737

$

21,123

$

19,570

$

17,797

$

17,558

$

19,364

$

86,745

$

74,288

$

17,714

GAAP research & development

$

16,166

$

14,617

$

15,784

$

15,257

$

15,315

$

13,450

$

13,694

$

15,604

$

61,824

$

58,063

$

13,981

Stock-based compensation

(1,331)

(1,646)

(1,551)

(1,862)

(1,548)

(1,038)

(1,285)

(1,198)

(6,390)

(5,069)

(1,607)

Global distribution center transition expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,515)

-

(1,515)

(1,572)

Amortization expense related to acquisition

(253)

(253)

(253)

(253)

(253)

(253)

(253)

(252)

(1,012)

(1,011)

(253)

Non-GAAP research & development

$

14,582

$

12,718

$

13,980

$

13,142

$

13,514

$

12,159

$

12,156

$

12,639

$

54,423

$

50,468

$

10,549

GAAP general & administrative expense

$

8,358

$

6,099

$

2,854

$

6,393

$

5,895

$

5,237

$

4,994

$

5,725

$

23,704

$

21,851

$

5,247

Stock-based compensation

(920)

(1,031)

(432)

(509)

(141)

(1,061)

(812)

(649)

(2,891)

(2,663)

(994)

Litigation settlement and investigation expense

(876)

(173)

2,280

(43)

(30)

-

-

-

1,188

(30)

-

Global distribution center transition expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,062)

-

(1,062)

(66)

transition facilities expense

-

-

-

(425)

(795)

-

-

-

(425)

(795)

-

Non-GAAP general & administrative expense

$

6,562

$

4,895

$

4,702

$

5,416

$

4,929

$

4,176

$

4,182

$

4,014

$

21,576

$

17,301

$

4,187

GAAP restructuring expense

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2,530

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2,530

$

-

$

-

Restructuring expense

-

-

-

(2,530)

-

-

-

-

(2,530)

-

-

Non-GAAP restructuring expense

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

A10 Networks Inc. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


