A10 : Q1 2021 Trended Financials

Financials (USD) Sales 2021 242 M - - Net income 2021 27,6 M - - Net Debt 2021 - - - P/E ratio 2021 27,3x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 736 M 736 M - Capi. / Sales 2021 3,04x Capi. / Sales 2022 2,82x Nbr of Employees 740 Free-Float 76,6% Chart A10 NETWORKS, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends A10 NETWORKS, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 14,75 $ Last Close Price 9,56 $ Spread / Highest target 67,4% Spread / Average Target 54,3% Spread / Lowest Target 41,2% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Dhrupad Trivedi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Brian Becker Chief Financial Officer Rajkumar Jalan Chief Technology Officer Todd Kleppe Vice President-Global Operations Robert D. Cochran Secretary, Chief Risk Compliance Officer & EVP Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) A10 NETWORKS, INC. -3.04% 736 ORACLE CORPORATION 15.89% 214 823 SAP SE 10.54% 168 845 INTUIT INC. 9.23% 114 544 SERVICENOW, INC. 1.60% 109 661 DOCUSIGN, INC. 5.43% 45 596