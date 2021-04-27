|
A10 : Q1 2021 Trended Financials
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data, on a US GAAP basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$
|
28,230
|
$
|
26,785
|
$
|
30,052
|
$
|
36,853
|
$
|
30,736
|
$
|
29,214
|
$
|
32,188
|
$
|
37,738
|
$
|
121,920
|
$
|
129,876
|
$
|
30,540
|
Services
|
|
22,060
|
|
22,404
|
|
22,781
|
$
|
23,463
|
|
23,028
|
|
23,286
|
|
24,420
|
|
24,917
|
|
90,708
|
|
95,651
|
|
24,303
|
Total revenue
|
|
50,290
|
|
49,189
|
|
52,833
|
|
60,316
|
|
53,764
|
|
52,500
|
|
56,608
|
|
62,655
|
|
212,628
|
|
225,527
|
|
54,843
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
7,516
|
|
6,891
|
|
7,108
|
|
8,301
|
|
6,941
|
|
6,544
|
|
7,610
|
|
8,014
|
|
29,816
|
|
29,109
|
|
7,086
|
Services
|
|
4,734
|
|
4,380
|
|
4,812
|
|
5,139
|
|
5,201
|
|
4,878
|
|
5,513
|
|
5,447
|
|
19,065
|
|
21,039
|
|
5,413
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
12,250
|
|
11,271
|
|
11,920
|
|
13,440
|
|
12,142
|
|
11,422
|
|
13,123
|
|
13,461
|
|
48,881
|
|
50,148
|
|
12,499
|
Gross profit
|
|
38,040
|
|
37,918
|
|
40,913
|
|
46,876
|
|
41,622
|
|
41,078
|
|
43,485
|
|
49,194
|
|
163,747
|
|
175,379
|
|
42,344
|
Gross margin
|
|
75.6 %
|
|
77.1 %
|
|
77.4 %
|
|
77.7 %
|
|
77.4 %
|
|
78.2 %
|
|
76.8 %
|
|
78.5 %
|
|
77.0 %
|
|
77.8 %
|
|
77.2 %
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales & marketing
|
|
24,483
|
|
23,626
|
|
22,056
|
|
22,618
|
|
20,621
|
|
18,476
|
|
18,556
|
|
20,079
|
|
92,783
|
|
77,732
|
|
19,092
|
Research & development
|
|
16,166
|
|
14,617
|
|
15,784
|
|
15,257
|
|
15,315
|
|
13,450
|
|
13,694
|
|
15,604
|
|
61,824
|
|
58,063
|
|
13,981
|
General & administrative
|
|
8,358
|
|
6,099
|
|
2,854
|
|
6,393
|
|
5,895
|
|
5,237
|
|
4,994
|
|
5,725
|
|
23,704
|
|
21,851
|
|
5,247
|
Restructuring expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,530
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,530
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
49,007
|
|
44,342
|
|
40,694
|
|
46,798
|
|
41,831
|
|
37,163
|
|
37,244
|
|
41,408
|
|
180,841
|
|
157,646
|
|
38,320
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
(10,967)
|
|
(6,424)
|
|
219
|
|
78
|
|
(209)
|
|
3,915
|
|
6,241
|
|
7,786
|
|
(17,094)
|
|
17,733
|
|
4,024
|
Non-operating income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(155)
|
|
(37)
|
|
(30)
|
|
(15)
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(237)
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
Interest and other income (expense), net
|
|
(633)
|
|
776
|
|
254
|
|
522
|
|
231
|
|
228
|
|
479
|
|
469
|
|
919
|
|
1,407
|
|
(1,183)
|
Total non-operating income (expense), net
|
|
(788)
|
|
739
|
|
224
|
|
507
|
|
231
|
|
227
|
|
479
|
|
469
|
|
682
|
|
1,406
|
|
(1,183)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
(11,755)
|
|
(5,685)
|
|
443
|
|
585
|
|
22
|
|
4,142
|
|
6,720
|
|
8,255
|
|
(16,412)
|
|
19,139
|
|
2,841
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
517
|
|
86
|
|
270
|
|
534
|
|
319
|
|
334
|
|
256
|
|
414
|
|
1,407
|
|
1,323
|
|
184
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(12,272)
|
$
|
(5,771)
|
$
|
173
|
$
|
51
|
$
|
(297)
|
$
|
3,808
|
$
|
6,464
|
$
|
7,841
|
$
|
(17,819)
|
$
|
17,816
|
$
|
2,657
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
(0.23)
|
$
|
0.23
|
$
|
0.03
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
(0.23)
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.03
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
74,809
|
|
75,712
|
|
76,618
|
|
77,147
|
|
78,061
|
|
78,178
|
|
78,235
|
|
76,638
|
|
76,080
|
|
77,776
|
|
76,704
|
Diluted
|
|
74,809
|
|
75,712
|
|
79,093
|
|
79,248
|
|
78,061
|
|
79,982
|
|
80,424
|
|
78,775
|
|
76,080
|
|
80,019
|
|
79,636
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$
|
28,230
|
$
|
26,785
|
$
|
30,052
|
$
|
36,853
|
$
|
30,736
|
$
|
29,214
|
$
|
32,188
|
$
|
37,738
|
$
|
121,920
|
$
|
129,876
|
$
|
30,540
|
Services
|
|
22,060
|
|
22,404
|
|
22,781
|
|
23,463
|
|
23,028
|
|
23,286
|
|
24,420
|
|
24,917
|
|
90,708
|
|
95,651
|
|
24,303
|
Total revenue
|
|
50,290
|
|
49,189
|
|
52,833
|
|
60,316
|
|
53,764
|
|
52,500
|
|
56,608
|
|
62,655
|
|
212,628
|
|
225,527
|
|
54,843
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
7,482
|
|
6,855
|
|
7,070
|
|
8,251
|
|
6,868
|
|
6,520
|
|
7,565
|
|
7,970
|
|
29,658
|
|
28,923
|
|
7,015
|
Services
|
|
4,444
|
|
3,948
|
|
4,516
|
|
4,723
|
|
4,774
|
|
4,605
|
|
5,099
|
|
4,799
|
|
17,631
|
|
19,277
|
|
4,570
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
11,926
|
|
10,803
|
|
11,586
|
|
12,974
|
|
11,642
|
|
11,125
|
|
12,664
|
|
12,769
|
|
47,289
|
|
48,200
|
|
11,585
|
Gross profit
|
|
38,365
|
|
38,386
|
|
41,247
|
|
47,342
|
|
42,122
|
|
41,375
|
|
43,944
|
|
49,886
|
|
165,339
|
|
177,327
|
|
43,258
|
Gross margin
|
|
76.3 %
|
|
78.0 %
|
|
78.1 %
|
|
78.5 %
|
|
78.3 %
|
|
78.8 %
|
|
77.6 %
|
|
79.6 %
|
|
77.8 %
|
|
78.6 %
|
|
78.9 %
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales & marketing
|
|
23,162
|
|
21,722
|
|
20,737
|
|
21,123
|
|
19,570
|
|
17,797
|
|
17,558
|
|
19,364
|
|
86,745
|
|
74,289
|
|
17,714
|
Research & development
|
|
14,582
|
|
12,718
|
|
13,980
|
|
13,142
|
|
13,513
|
|
12,159
|
|
12,156
|
|
12,639
|
|
54,423
|
|
50,467
|
|
10,549
|
General & administrative
|
|
6,562
|
|
4,895
|
|
4,702
|
|
5,416
|
|
4,929
|
|
4,176
|
|
4,182
|
|
4,014
|
|
21,576
|
|
17,301
|
|
4,187
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
44,306
|
|
39,335
|
|
39,419
|
|
39,681
|
|
38,012
|
|
34,132
|
|
33,896
|
|
36,017
|
|
162,743
|
|
142,057
|
|
32,450
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
(5,942)
|
|
(949)
|
|
1,828
|
|
7,661
|
|
4,110
|
|
7,243
|
|
10,048
|
|
13,869
|
|
2,596
|
|
35,270
|
|
10,808
|
Non-operating income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(155)
|
|
(37)
|
|
(30)
|
|
(15)
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(237)
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
Interest income and other income (expense), net
|
|
(633)
|
|
776
|
|
254
|
|
522
|
|
231
|
|
228
|
|
479
|
|
469
|
|
919
|
|
1,407
|
|
(1,183)
|
Total non-operating income (expense), net
|
|
(788)
|
|
739
|
|
224
|
|
507
|
|
231
|
|
227
|
|
479
|
|
469
|
|
682
|
|
1,406
|
|
(1,183)
|
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|
|
(6,730)
|
|
(210)
|
|
2,052
|
|
8,168
|
|
4,341
|
|
7,470
|
|
10,527
|
|
14,338
|
|
3,278
|
|
36,676
|
|
9,625
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
517
|
|
86
|
|
270
|
|
388
|
|
319
|
|
334
|
|
256
|
|
414
|
|
1,261
|
|
1,323
|
|
184
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
(7,247)
|
$
|
(296)
|
$
|
1,782
|
$
|
7,780
|
$
|
4,022
|
$
|
7,136
|
$
|
10,271
|
$
|
13,924
|
$
|
2,018
|
$
|
35,353
|
$
|
9,441
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.10)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.09
|
$
|
0.13
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.45
|
$
|
0.12
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.10)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.09
|
$
|
0.13
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.44
|
$
|
0.12
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
74,809
|
|
75,712
|
|
76,618
|
|
77,147
|
|
78,061
|
|
78,178
|
|
78,235
|
|
76,638
|
|
76,080
|
|
77,776
|
|
76,704
|
Diluted
|
|
74,809
|
|
75,712
|
|
79,093
|
|
79,248
|
|
79,747
|
|
79,982
|
|
80,424
|
|
78,775
|
|
78,487
|
|
80,019
|
|
79,636
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
(12,272)
|
$
|
(5,771)
|
$
|
173
|
$
|
51
|
$
|
(297)
|
$
|
3,808
|
$
|
6,464
|
$
|
7,841
|
$
|
(17,819)
|
$
|
17,816
|
$
|
2,657
|
Exclude: Interest expense
|
|
155
|
|
37
|
|
30
|
|
15
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
237
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
Exclude: Interest income and other (income) expense,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
net
|
|
633
|
|
(776)
|
|
(254)
|
|
(522)
|
|
(231)
|
|
(228)
|
|
(479)
|
|
(469)
|
|
(919)
|
|
(1,407)
|
|
1,183
|
Exclude: Depreciation & amortization expense
|
|
2,447
|
|
2,535
|
|
2,451
|
|
2,595
|
|
3,311
|
|
2,785
|
|
2,676
|
|
2,531
|
|
10,028
|
|
11,303
|
|
2,413
|
Exclude: Provision for income taxes
|
|
517
|
|
86
|
|
270
|
|
534
|
|
319
|
|
334
|
|
256
|
|
414
|
|
1,407
|
|
1,323
|
|
184
|
EBITDA
|
|
(8,520)
|
|
(3,889)
|
|
2,670
|
|
2,673
|
|
3,102
|
|
6,700
|
|
8,917
|
|
10,317
|
|
(7,066)
|
|
29,036
|
|
6,437
|
Exclude: Stock-based compensation
|
|
3,896
|
|
5,049
|
|
3,513
|
|
4,332
|
|
3,241
|
|
3,075
|
|
3,554
|
|
2,947
|
|
16,790
|
|
12,817
|
|
4,620
|
Exclude: Litigation settlement and investigation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expense
|
|
876
|
|
173
|
|
(2,157)
|
|
43
|
|
30
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,066)
|
|
30
|
|
-
|
Exclude: Restructuring expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,530
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,530
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Exclude: Facility exit expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,884
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
Exclude: Non-recurring facilities costs
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
425
|
|
795
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
425
|
|
795
|
|
1,911
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(3,748)
|
$
|
1,333
|
$
|
4,026
|
$
|
10,003
|
$
|
7,168
|
$
|
9,775
|
$
|
12,471
|
$
|
16,148
|
$
|
11,613
|
$
|
45,562
|
$
|
12,968
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Revenue by Product Type, Geography and Vertical (unaudited, in thousands, on a US GAAP basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
Revenue by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
$
|
28,230
|
$
|
26,785
|
$
|
30,052
|
$
|
36,853
|
$
|
30,736
|
$
|
29,214
|
$
|
32,188
|
$
|
37,738
|
$
|
121,920
|
$
|
129,876
|
$
|
30,540
|
Service
|
|
22,060
|
|
22,404
|
|
22,781
|
|
23,463
|
|
23,028
|
|
23,286
|
|
24,420
|
|
24,917
|
|
90,708
|
|
95,651
|
|
24,303
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
50,290
|
$
|
49,189
|
$
|
52,833
|
$
|
60,316
|
$
|
53,764
|
$
|
52,500
|
$
|
56,608
|
$
|
62,655
|
$
|
212,628
|
$
|
225,527
|
$
|
54,843
|
Revenue by geography:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
$
|
21,133
|
$
|
18,512
|
$
|
22,751
|
$
|
27,548
|
$
|
25,438
|
$
|
23,962
|
$
|
21,985
|
$
|
26,764
|
$
|
89,944
|
$
|
98,149
|
$
|
26,270
|
Japan
|
|
13,152
|
|
14,894
|
|
15,157
|
|
16,251
|
|
17,641
|
|
12,854
|
|
18,015
|
|
18,541
|
|
59,454
|
|
67,051
|
|
13,619
|
APAC excluding Japan
|
|
8,776
|
|
9,213
|
|
8,379
|
|
9,321
|
|
4,882
|
|
8,005
|
|
8,701
|
|
8,172
|
|
35,689
|
|
29,760
|
|
6,335
|
EMEA
|
|
7,229
|
|
6,570
|
|
6,546
|
|
7,196
|
|
5,803
|
|
7,679
|
|
7,907
|
|
9,178
|
|
27,541
|
|
30,567
|
|
8,619
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
50,290
|
$
|
49,189
|
$
|
52,833
|
$
|
60,316
|
$
|
53,764
|
$
|
52,500
|
$
|
56,608
|
$
|
62,655
|
$
|
212,628
|
$
|
225,527
|
$
|
54,843
|
Revenue by vertical:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprise
|
$
|
23,288
|
$
|
22,053
|
$
|
21,475
|
$
|
21,475
|
$
|
18,766
|
$
|
22,127
|
$
|
22,914
|
$
|
25,045
|
$
|
88,291
|
$
|
88,852
|
$
|
20,864
|
Service Provider
|
|
27,002
|
|
27,136
|
|
31,358
|
|
38,841
|
|
34,998
|
|
30,373
|
|
33,694
|
|
37,610
|
|
124,337
|
|
136,675
|
|
33,979
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
50,290
|
$
|
49,189
|
$
|
52,833
|
$
|
60,316
|
$
|
53,764
|
$
|
52,500
|
$
|
56,608
|
$
|
62,655
|
$
|
212,628
|
$
|
225,527
|
$
|
54,843
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
GAAP cost of revenue - products
|
$
|
7,516
|
$
|
6,891
|
$
|
7,108
|
$
|
8,301
|
$
|
6,941
|
$
|
6,544
|
$
|
7,610
|
$
|
8,014
|
$
|
29,816
|
$
|
29,109
|
$
|
7,086
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
(34)
|
|
(36)
|
|
(38)
|
|
(50)
|
|
(74)
|
|
(24)
|
|
(45)
|
|
(44)
|
|
(158)
|
|
(187)
|
|
(71)
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenue - products
|
$
|
7,482
|
$
|
6,855
|
$
|
7,070
|
$
|
8,251
|
$
|
6,867
|
$
|
6,520
|
$
|
7,565
|
$
|
7,970
|
$
|
29,658
|
$
|
28,922
|
$
|
7,015
|
GAAP cost of revenue - services
|
$
|
4,734
|
$
|
4,380
|
$
|
4,812
|
$
|
5,139
|
$
|
5,201
|
$
|
4,878
|
$
|
5,513
|
$
|
5,447
|
$
|
19,065
|
$
|
21,039
|
$
|
5,413
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
(291)
|
|
(432)
|
|
(296)
|
|
(416)
|
|
(427)
|
|
(273)
|
|
(414)
|
|
(341)
|
|
(1,434)
|
|
(1,454)
|
|
(570)
|
Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(307)
|
|
-
|
|
(307)
|
|
(273)
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenue - services
|
$
|
4,444
|
$
|
3,948
|
$
|
4,516
|
$
|
4,723
|
$
|
4,774
|
$
|
4,605
|
$
|
5,099
|
$
|
4,799
|
$
|
17,631
|
$
|
19,278
|
$
|
4,570
|
GAAP total cost of revenue
|
$
|
12,250
|
$
|
11,271
|
$
|
11,920
|
$
|
13,440
|
$
|
12,142
|
$
|
11,422
|
$
|
13,123
|
$
|
13,461
|
$
|
48,881
|
$
|
50,148
|
$
|
12,499
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
(325)
|
|
(468)
|
|
(334)
|
|
(466)
|
|
(501)
|
|
(297)
|
|
(459)
|
|
(385)
|
|
(1,592)
|
|
(1,641)
|
|
(641)
|
Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(307)
|
|
-
|
|
(307)
|
|
(273)
|
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue
|
$
|
11,926
|
$
|
10,803
|
$
|
11,586
|
$
|
12,974
|
$
|
11,641
|
$
|
11,125
|
$
|
12,664
|
$
|
12,769
|
$
|
47,289
|
$
|
48,200
|
$
|
11,585
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
38,040
|
$
|
37,918
|
$
|
40,913
|
$
|
46,876
|
$
|
41,622
|
$
|
41,078
|
$
|
43,485
|
$
|
49,194
|
$
|
163,747
|
$
|
175,379
|
$
|
42,344
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
325
|
|
468
|
|
334
|
|
466
|
|
501
|
|
297
|
|
459
|
|
385
|
|
1,592
|
|
1,641
|
|
641
|
Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
307
|
|
-
|
|
307
|
|
273
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
38,365
|
$
|
38,386
|
$
|
41,247
|
$
|
47,342
|
$
|
42,123
|
$
|
41,375
|
$
|
43,944
|
$
|
49,886
|
$
|
165,339
|
$
|
177,327
|
$
|
43,258
|
GAAP sales & marketing expense
|
$
|
24,483
|
$
|
23,626
|
$
|
22,056
|
$
|
22,618
|
$
|
20,621
|
$
|
18,476
|
$
|
18,556
|
$
|
20,079
|
$
|
92,783
|
$
|
77,732
|
$
|
19,092
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
(1,321)
|
|
(1,904)
|
|
(1,196)
|
|
(1,495)
|
|
(1,051)
|
|
(679)
|
|
(998)
|
|
(715)
|
|
(5,915)
|
|
(3,444)
|
|
(1,378)
|
Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Litigation settlement and investigation expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(123)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(123)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense
|
$
|
23,162
|
$
|
21,722
|
$
|
20,737
|
$
|
21,123
|
$
|
19,570
|
$
|
17,797
|
$
|
17,558
|
$
|
19,364
|
$
|
86,745
|
$
|
74,288
|
$
|
17,714
|
GAAP research & development
|
$
|
16,166
|
$
|
14,617
|
$
|
15,784
|
$
|
15,257
|
$
|
15,315
|
$
|
13,450
|
$
|
13,694
|
$
|
15,604
|
$
|
61,824
|
$
|
58,063
|
$
|
13,981
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
(1,331)
|
|
(1,646)
|
|
(1,551)
|
|
(1,862)
|
|
(1,548)
|
|
(1,038)
|
|
(1,285)
|
|
(1,198)
|
|
(6,390)
|
|
(5,069)
|
|
(1,607)
|
Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,515)
|
|
-
|
|
(1,515)
|
|
(1,572)
|
Amortization expense related to acquisition
|
|
(253)
|
|
(253)
|
|
(253)
|
|
(253)
|
|
(253)
|
|
(253)
|
|
(253)
|
|
(252)
|
|
(1,012)
|
|
(1,011)
|
|
(253)
|
Non-GAAP research & development
|
$
|
14,582
|
$
|
12,718
|
$
|
13,980
|
$
|
13,142
|
$
|
13,514
|
$
|
12,159
|
$
|
12,156
|
$
|
12,639
|
$
|
54,423
|
$
|
50,468
|
$
|
10,549
|
GAAP general & administrative expense
|
$
|
8,358
|
$
|
6,099
|
$
|
2,854
|
$
|
6,393
|
$
|
5,895
|
$
|
5,237
|
$
|
4,994
|
$
|
5,725
|
$
|
23,704
|
$
|
21,851
|
$
|
5,247
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
(920)
|
|
(1,031)
|
|
(432)
|
|
(509)
|
|
(141)
|
|
(1,061)
|
|
(812)
|
|
(649)
|
|
(2,891)
|
|
(2,663)
|
|
(994)
|
Litigation settlement and investigation expense
|
|
(876)
|
|
(173)
|
|
2,280
|
|
(43)
|
|
(30)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,188
|
|
(30)
|
|
-
|
Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,062)
|
|
-
|
|
(1,062)
|
|
(66)
|
transition facilities expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(425)
|
|
(795)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(425)
|
|
(795)
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP general & administrative expense
|
$
|
6,562
|
$
|
4,895
|
$
|
4,702
|
$
|
5,416
|
$
|
4,929
|
$
|
4,176
|
$
|
4,182
|
$
|
4,014
|
$
|
21,576
|
$
|
17,301
|
$
|
4,187
|
GAAP restructuring expense
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
2,530
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
2,530
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
Restructuring expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2,530)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2,530)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP restructuring expense
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
