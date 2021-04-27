A10 : Reports Organic Growth, Expansion of Recurring Revenue and Security Solutions, Driven by 5G and Cybersecurity, for Q1 2021
04/27/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.03, non-GAAP EPS of $0.12
A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
First Quarter 2021 Financial Summary
Revenue of $54.8 million, up 2.0% year-over-year.
Deferred revenue of $113.2 million, up 11.8% year-over-year.
Security solutions grew to 60% of revenue and increased 15.5% on TTM basis.
GAAP gross margin of 77.2%; non-GAAP gross margin of 78.9%.
GAAP net income of $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with a net loss of $(297,000), or $(0.00) per share in the first quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income of $9.4 million, or $0.12 per share compared with non-GAAP net income of $4.0 million, or $0.05 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA of $13.0 million, an improvement of $5.8 million compared with $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.
A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the financial statements below.
“We made significant progress in the first quarter against our stated goal of growing recurring revenue, and continued increasing security solutions revenue as a percent of total revenue,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks. “Our best-in-class security solutions are increasingly well-received by the market, and demand for network security solutions is growing. Software now represents more than 10% of our total revenue in the first quarter, compared to 6% for the full-year of 2020 and just 4% in 2019. Our stated goal was to grow recurring revenue faster than our consolidated revenue, giving us greater predictability into our quarterly revenues and enhancing the financial leverage we have built into our business model. As expected, we saw a decline in our Japan revenue related to the timing of the Olympics, but our strong book-to-bill performance in the quarter of 1.2:1 supports our full-year growth outlook for Japan. We were able to offset this temporary weakness with strong, improving performance in the Americas.”
“Over the past two years, we have maintained discipline in our cost structure while continuing to invest in growth initiatives,” continued Trivedi. “This enabled us to deliver more than $10.8 million in non-GAAP operating income versus $4.1 million in the first quarter last year and a loss of $5.9 million just two years ago, strengthening our balance sheet by growing cash and cash equivalents to $161 million, or approximately $2.02 per diluted share, and no debt. We now have an efficient, focused organization and we are positioned to increase investment in sales, marketing and R&D to facilitate growth in line with our business model. Security solutions grew 15.5% year-over-year on a trailing-12-month basis, and these solutions are creating strong momentum to expand our business going forward in addition to driving recurring revenue. With compelling offerings and powerful catalysts driving demand for our solution, we are well-positioned for a solid 2021.”
Conference Call Information
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding our strategic focus, demand for our solutions, revenue predictability, financial leverage, growth outlook for Japan, investment in growth initiatives and sales, marketing and R&D, revenue growth, including recurring revenue, and our positioning. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the timing of customer orders and product shipments; members of our management team or a significant number of our global employee base becoming ill with COVID-19; changes in government regulations and mandates to address COVID-19 that may adversely impact our ability to continue to operate without disruption; a significant decline in global macroeconomic conditions that have an adverse impact on our business and financial results; challenges to our infrastructure because of the number of employees working from remote locations; business interruptions related to our supply chain; our ability to manage our business and expenses if customers cancel or delay orders; execution risks related to closing key deals and improving our execution; the continued market adoption of our products; our ability to successfully anticipate market needs and opportunities; our timely development of new products and features; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; any loss or delay of expected purchases by our largest end-customers; our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position; competitive and execution risks related to cloud-based computing trends; our ability to attract and retain new end-customers and our largest end-consumers; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation, changes demanded by our customers in the deployment and payment model for our products; continued growth in markets relating to network security; the success of any future acquisitions or investments in complementary companies, products, services or technologies; the ability of our sales team to execute well; our ability to shorten our close cycles; the ability of our channel partners to sell our products; variations in product mix or geographic locations of our sales; risks associated with our presence in international markets; weaknesses or deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting; our ability to timely file periodic reports required to be filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and other risks that are described in “Risk Factors” in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2020. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and operating margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and Adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
A10 Networks considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the company, exclusive of unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, and are used by the company's management for that purpose.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
We define non-GAAP net income as our GAAP net income (loss) excluding: (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense, (iv) global distribution center transition expense, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share as our non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by our basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We define non-GAAP gross profit as our GAAP gross profit excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, and (ii) global distribution center transition expense. We define non-GAAP gross margin as our non-GAAP gross profit divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as our GAAP income (loss) from operations excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense, (iv) global distribution center transition expense, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define non-GAAP operating margin as our non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense, (iv) global distribution center transition expense, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our GAAP net income (loss) excluding (i) interest expense (if any), (ii) interest income and other (income) expense, net, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) provision for income taxes, (v) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (vi) litigation settlement and internal investigation expense, (vii) global distribution center transition expense, and (viii) non-recurring facilities expense.
We have included our non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and operating margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company's operating results.
About A10 Networks
A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. Our mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. We deliver better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering our customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit https://www.a10networks.com/ and follow us @A10Networks.
The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts, on a GAAP Basis)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Revenue:
Products
$
30,540
$
30,736
Services
24,303
23,028
Total revenue
54,843
53,764
Cost of revenue:
Products
7,086
6,941
Services
5,413
5,201
Total cost of revenue
12,499
12,142
Gross profit
42,344
41,622
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
19,092
20,621
Research and development
13,981
15,315
General and administrative
5,247
5,895
Total operating expenses
38,320
41,831
Income (loss) from operations
4,024
(209
)
Non-operating income (expense):
Interest and other income (expense), net
(1,183
)
231
Total non-operating income (expense), net
(1,183
)
231
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
2,841
22
Provision for income taxes
184
319
Net income (loss)
$
2,657
$
(297
)
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.03
$
—
Diluted
$
0.03
$
—
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
Basic
76,704
78,061
Diluted
79,636
78,061
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
GAAP net income (loss)
$
2,657
$
(297
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
4,620
3,241
Amortization expense related to acquisition
253
253
Litigation and investigation expense
—
30
Non-recurring facilities expense
—
795
Global distribution center transition expense
1,911
—
Non-GAAP net income
$
9,441
$
4,022
GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
0.03
$
—
Diluted
$
0.03
$
—
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
0.06
0.04
Amortization expense related to acquisition
—
—
Litigation and investigation expense
—
—
Non-recurring facilities expense
—
0.01
Global distribution center transition expense
0.03
—
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.12
$
0.05
Diluted
$
0.12
$
0.05
Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
76,704
78,061
Diluted
79,636
79,747
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value, on a GAAP Basis)
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
75,696
$
83,281
Marketable securities
85,261
74,851
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4 and $41, respectively
51,449
51,051
Inventory
19,547
20,730
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,022
12,390
Total current assets
244,975
242,303
Property and equipment, net
8,223
7,888
Goodwill
1,307
1,307
Intangible assets, net
502
862
Other non-current assets
36,573
38,451
Total assets
$
291,580
$
290,811
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
4,521
$
4,851
Accrued liabilities
26,198
36,930
Deferred revenue
68,299
65,999
Total current liabilities
99,018
107,780
Deferred revenue, non-current
44,920
42,700
Other non-current liabilities
22,983
24,357
Total liabilities
166,921
174,837
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.00001 par value: 500,000 shares authorized; 77,102 and 76,346 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1
1
Treasury stock, 5,587 and 5,578 shares, respectively
(37,498
)
(37,410
)
Additional paid-in-capital
431,738
425,534
Accumulated other comprehensive income
10
98
Accumulated deficit
(269,592
)
(272,249
)
Total stockholders' equity
124,659
115,974
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
291,580
$
290,811
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands, on a GAAP Basis)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
2,657
$
(297
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,413
3,311
Stock-based compensation
4,399
3,040
Other non-cash items
181
(13
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(315
)
10,767
Inventory
1,086
1,472
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(60
)
2,426
Accounts payable
(501
)
(3,718
)
Accrued and other liabilities
(12,106
)
(4,919
)
Deferred revenue
4,519
114
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,273
12,183
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
1,300
1,914
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
24,140
10,175
Purchases of marketable securities
(36,197
)
(5,518
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(769
)
(868
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(11,526
)
5,703
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity incentive plans
1,756
2,005
Repurchase of common stock
(88
)
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,668
2,005
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(7,585
)
19,891
Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period
$
83,281
$
45,742
Cash and cash equivalents—end of period
$
75,696
$
65,633
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Inventory transfers to property and equipment
$
97
$
149
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable
$
172
$
63
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT
(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
GAAP gross profit
$
42,344
$
41,622
GAAP gross margin
77.2
%
77.4
%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
641
501
Global distribution center transition expense
273
—
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
43,258
$
42,123
Non-GAAP gross margin
78.9
%
78.3
%
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES TO
TO NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
GAAP total operating expenses
$
38,320
$
41,831
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
(3,979
)
(2,740
)
Amortization expense related to acquisition
(253
)
(253
)
Litigation and investigation expense
—
(30
)
Non-recurring facilities expense
—
(795
)
Global distribution center transition expense
(1,638
)
—
Non-GAAP total operating expenses
$
32,450
$
38,013
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
GAAP income (loss) from operations
$
4,024
$
(209
)
GAAP operating margin
7.3
%
(0.4
)%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
4,620
3,241
Amortization expense related to acquisition
253
253
Litigation and investigation expense
—
30
Non-recurring facilities expense
—
795
Global distribution center transition expense
1,911
—
Non-GAAP operating income
$
10,808
$
4,110
Non-GAAP operating margin
19.7
%
7.6
%
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
GAAP net income (loss)
$
2,657
$
(297
)
Exclude: Interest and other (income) expense, net
1,183
(231
)
Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense
2,413
3,311
Exclude: Provision for income taxes
184
319
EBITDA
6,437
3,102
Exclude: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
4,620
3,241
Exclude: Litigation and investigation expense
—
30
Exclude: Non-recurring facilities expense
—
795
Exclude: Global distribution center transition expense