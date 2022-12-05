Australia central bank raises rates to 10-year high, says more needed

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank on
Tuesday raised interest rates to a 10-year high and stuck with
its projection that more hikes are needed, a stance taken as
slightly hawkish by markets that were looking for signs of a
pause in the near term.
Wrapping up its last policy meeting this year, the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted its cash rate by 25 basis points
to 3.1%, the eighth hike in as many months and bringing its rate
increases to a hefty 300 basis points since May.
All 30 economists polled by Reuters had expected the RBA to
go for another modest 25 basis point hike, its third in a row
after a sucession of half-point hikes.
In a statement largely similiar to others of recent
months, Governor Philip Lowe said the central bank's board
expects to increase interest rates further over the period
ahead, although it is not on a pre-set course.
"The size and timing of future interest rate increases will
continue to be determined by the incoming data and the Board's
assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labour market."
Some economists had been looking for a change in the forward
guidance by the central bank this time. A top central banker
said in November that the board was nearer to the point where it
might pause on rates.
However, the most aggressive tightening cycle in decades
will pause at least until February, when the central bank next
meets on policy after a year-end break, giving it time to assess
the impact of the hefty cumulative increase in rates.
After the policy decision was released, the local dollar
edged up to $0.6735, reflecting the slightly less
dovish tone in the statement than markets had been looking for.
Markets have priced in more chances of a hike in
February and nudged up the expected peak for interest rates to
around 3.6% by July next year, from 3.5% before the decision.
"There is little in today's statement that suggests the RBA
have finished their rate hiking cycle," said Sean Langcake, head
of macroeconomic forecasting for BIS Oxford Economics.
"Given the tone of today's statement, we continue to expect
at least another 50 basis points of hikes to be delivered in
early 2023."
The central bank had previously indicated it wanted to slow
down and assess the drastic moves' effects on consumer spending,
especially with a global recession looming.
It has also said it was willing to return to larger
increases or to pause for a period, if needed.
Indeed, the labour market remains tight with the jobless
rate matching five-decade lows in October at 3.4% and wage
growth, which picked up in the September quarter to the fastest
pace since 2013, expected to increase further in the months
ahead.
However, there are signs the rate hikes may already have
begun to cool the economy, with the monthly consumer inflation
rate easing in October, although the recently launched data
series does not include utility costs.
The quarterly inflation series is expected to peak at about
8% this quarter.
At the same time, the rate hikes already delivered will add
more than A$1,000 a month in repayments to the average mortgage,
a deadweight for a population that holds A$2 trillion ($1.3
trillion) in home loans.
Australian home prices fell for a seventh straight month in
November, a drag on household wealth that would curb consumer
confidence and consumption over the months ahead, although the
pace of declines has started to moderate.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Edmund Klamann)