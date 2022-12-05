Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. A10 Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATEN   US0021211018

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

(ATEN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-05 pm EST
18.89 USD   -0.79%
12:35aMarketmind: Powerless
RE
12/05Australia treasurer says full impact of rate rises 'still to be felt'
RE
12/05Australia central bank raises rates to 10-year high, says more needed
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia central bank raises rates to 10-year high, says more needed

12/05/2022 | 10:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank on Tuesday raised interest rates to a 10-year high and stuck with its projection that more hikes are needed, a stance taken as slightly hawkish by markets that were looking for signs of a pause in the near term.

Wrapping up its last policy meeting this year, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted its cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.1%, the eighth hike in as many months and bringing its rate increases to a hefty 300 basis points since May.

All 30 economists polled by Reuters had expected the RBA to go for another modest 25 basis point hike, its third in a row after a sucession of half-point hikes.

In a statement largely similiar to others of recent months, Governor Philip Lowe said the central bank's board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead, although it is not on a pre-set course.

"The size and timing of future interest rate increases will continue to be determined by the incoming data and the Board's assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labour market."

Some economists had been looking for a change in the forward guidance by the central bank this time. A top central banker said in November that the board was nearer to the point where it might pause on rates.

However, the most aggressive tightening cycle in decades will pause at least until February, when the central bank next meets on policy after a year-end break, giving it time to assess the impact of the hefty cumulative increase in rates.

After the policy decision was released, the local dollar edged up to $0.6735, reflecting the slightly less dovish tone in the statement than markets had been looking for.

Markets have priced in more chances of a hike in February and nudged up the expected peak for interest rates to around 3.6% by July next year, from 3.5% before the decision.

"There is little in today's statement that suggests the RBA have finished their rate hiking cycle," said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for BIS Oxford Economics.

"Given the tone of today's statement, we continue to expect at least another 50 basis points of hikes to be delivered in early 2023."

The central bank had previously indicated it wanted to slow down and assess the drastic moves' effects on consumer spending, especially with a global recession looming.

It has also said it was willing to return to larger increases or to pause for a period, if needed.

Indeed, the labour market remains tight with the jobless rate matching five-decade lows in October at 3.4% and wage growth, which picked up in the September quarter to the fastest pace since 2013, expected to increase further in the months ahead.

However, there are signs the rate hikes may already have begun to cool the economy, with the monthly consumer inflation rate easing in October, although the recently launched data series does not include utility costs.

The quarterly inflation series is expected to peak at about 8% this quarter.

At the same time, the rate hikes already delivered will add more than A$1,000 a month in repayments to the average mortgage, a deadweight for a population that holds A$2 trillion ($1.3 trillion) in home loans.

Australian home prices fell for a seventh straight month in November, a drag on household wealth that would curb consumer confidence and consumption over the months ahead, although the pace of declines has started to moderate.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
All news about A10 NETWORKS, INC.
12:35aMarketmind: Powerless
RE
12/05Australia treasurer says full impact of rate rises 'still to be felt'
RE
12/05Australia central bank raises rates to 10-year high, says more needed
RE
12/05Australia central bank raises rates 25 bp to 3.1%
RE
12/05Saudi Arabia sets Jan Arab Light prices to Asia at 10-mth low
RE
12/05Microsoft offers Sony 10-year contract for 'Call of Duty' releases on PlayStation - WSJ
RE
12/05UpHealth Board Approves Reverse Stock Split
MT
12/05WTI Crude Closes at a 10-Day Low as EU Sanctions, G7 Price Cap on Russian Oil Take Effe..
MT
12/05MacDonald Mines Secures TSXV Approval for Share Consolidation
MT
12/05Saudi Arabia sets Jan Arab Light prices to Asia at 10-mth low
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on A10 NETWORKS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 279 M - -
Net income 2022 40,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 398 M 1 398 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
A10 Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,89 $
Average target price 22,33 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dhrupad Trivedi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Becker Chief Financial Officer
Aris Wong Vice President-Worldwide Engineering
Bret Sloan Head-Operations
Peter Y. Chung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A10 NETWORKS, INC.13.93%1 398
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.43%224 725
SAP SE-15.74%124 567
SERVICENOW INC.-36.39%83 240
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.49%33 794
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-18.14%19 667