Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. A10 Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATEN   US0021211018

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

(ATEN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  12:52 2022-11-25 pm EST
18.31 USD   +0.22%
12:55pScotland's largest teaching union announces 16 new strike dates
RE
11:42aFactbox-What European companies are doing as workers face high inflation
RE
12:10aCopper rises on weaker dollar, market fundamentals; China weighs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scotland's largest teaching union announces 16 new strike dates

11/25/2022 | 12:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland's largest teaching union announced on Friday 16 new strike dates in a dispute over pay.

Britain faces widespread industrial unrest in the run up to the Christmas holiday period and into January as workers struggling with double-digit inflation resort to strike action to demand better pay and working conditions.

The Educational Institute of Scotland said the industrial action would take place between Jan. 16 and Feb. 6.

"We have been forced into the escalation of this action by the lack of willingness to negotiate properly and to pay teachers properly, by a government that says it wished to be judged on its record on education," Andrea Bradley, the union's general secretary said in a statement.

Thousands of Scottish teachers walked out of work on Thursday, leading to the closure of most schools in the country.

Scotland's education minister Shirley-Anne Somerville said this week the union's demand for a 10% pay rise was "unaffordable".

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about A10 NETWORKS, INC.
12:55pScotland's largest teaching union announces 16 new strike dates
RE
11:42aFactbox-What European companies are doing as workers face high inflation
RE
12:10aCopper rises on weaker dollar, market fundamentals; China weighs
RE
11/17Insider Sell: A10 Networks
MT
11/10Insider Sell: A10 Networks
MT
11/03A10 NETWORKS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
11/02BWS Financial Adjusts A10 Networks Price Target to $24 From $20, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/01A10 Networks : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/01Transcript : A10 Networks, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
11/01A10 Networks, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on A10 NETWORKS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 279 M - -
Net income 2022 40,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 342 M 1 342 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
A10 Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,27 $
Average target price 22,33 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dhrupad Trivedi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Becker Chief Financial Officer
Aris Wong Vice President-Worldwide Engineering
Bret Sloan Head-Operations
Peter Y. Chung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A10 NETWORKS, INC.10.19%1 342
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.33%222 595
SAP SE-15.56%122 447
SERVICENOW INC.-36.93%82 535
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-11.33%33 068
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-21.19%18 934