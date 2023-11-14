(Alliance News) - A2A Spa announced Monday that the Municipality of Milan and the Municipality of Brescia have announced that at the company's next shareholders' meeting scheduled for Nov. 29-30, they will propose the appointment of Mario Gualtiero Francesco Motta as a board member to replace Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano, who resigned on July 28.
A2A on Tuesday closed in the green by 3.9 percent at EUR1.86 per share.
By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter
