A2A S.p.A. is a Life Company active in the sectors enabling energy transition and circular economy. As for energy transition, A2A S.p.A. is active in the value chain of electricity and heat (production, distribution and sale), gas (purchase and sale). In particular, the 9.5 GW generation capacity at Group level include thermoelectric plants for 6.6 GW - with an efficient production mix, hydroelectric for around 2.0 GW, photovoltaic and wind for around 0.6 GW, syncronous condensers for 0.5 GW. Retail customers are around 1.5 million in the electricity segment and 1.6 in the gas segment. Moreover, the Group operates in electricity and gas distribution (total RAB equal to 2.3 euro billion). A2A S.p.A. is active also in public lighting and energy efficiency businesses, as well as in the smart city and electric mobility services. In the 2021-2030 period A2A foresees investments for around 11 billion euros in energy transition, increasing its renewable generation capacity to 5 GW in 2030, reducing by around 30% the emission factor of its plant portfolio, increasing its customer base and facilitating the electrification of energy consumption. As far the circular economy is concerned, A2A S.p.A. is active in the material recovery and energy recovery from waste with 3.4 Mton of waste disposed of, producing 2.1 TWh and 1.5 TWh of heat distributed in the district heating network. A2A S.p.A. also operates in the integrated water cycle (75 Mcm of distributed water). In the 2021-2030 period A2A aims at investing around 5 billion euros in circular economy, treating and processing 7.0 Mton of waste in 2030 and reducing water losses.

Sector Electric Utilities